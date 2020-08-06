Pasta and Noodles

Rigatoni alla Genovese
I have no idea why this amazingly flavorful Genovese-style meat sauce isn't way more popular than it is. It's quite simply one of the best pasta sauces you'll ever taste, thanks to a very slow cooking process, and massive amounts of onions.
How to Cook Pasta
If you can boil water, you can cook pasta. Discover the simple tricks to do it right!
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells
This is a hit for football Sundays. For a thicker stuffing, drain ricotta overnight. Serve with ranch and blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
This is a recipe that we have made in our family for many years--everyone loves it. It's a very basic and easy variation on mac 'n cheese.
Homemade Mac and Cheese
This is a nice rich mac and cheese. Serve with a salad for a great meatless dinner. Hope you enjoy it.
Lighter Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
This version of chicken fettuccine alfredo is lightened by substituting some of the heavy cream with chicken broth.
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
A simple and spicy dish that will impress your friends. Save time by buying shrimp that's already cooked and peeled.
Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot®
A truly one-pot meal! Fork-tender beef and mushrooms with egg noodles. This recipe is written using the Instant Pot®.