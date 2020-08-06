Pasta and Noodles

Find recipes for all your favorite pasta dishes including lasagna, baked ziti, pasta salad, macaroni and cheese, and pesto.

Staff Picks

Rigatoni alla Genovese

81
I have no idea why this amazingly flavorful Genovese-style meat sauce isn't way more popular than it is. It's quite simply one of the best pasta sauces you'll ever taste, thanks to a very slow cooking process, and massive amounts of onions.
By Chef John

How to Cook Pasta

If you can boil water, you can cook pasta. Discover the simple tricks to do it right!
By Allrecipes Editors

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells

113
This is a hit for football Sundays. For a thicker stuffing, drain ricotta overnight. Serve with ranch and blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By kaid711

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

262
This is a recipe that we have made in our family for many years--everyone loves it. It's a very basic and easy variation on mac 'n cheese.
By Jennifer Torrey

Homemade Mac and Cheese

2476
This is a nice rich mac and cheese. Serve with a salad for a great meatless dinner. Hope you enjoy it.
By Margaret Rolfe

Baked Ziti Casserole

53
Great ziti dish for any lover of pasta. Easy to make and 'wows' the crowd.
By skentals

Lighter Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

124
This version of chicken fettuccine alfredo is lightened by substituting some of the heavy cream with chicken broth.
By Chef John

World's Best Lasagna

It takes a little work, but it is worth it.
By John Chandler

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

1265
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
By Hank's Mom

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

70
A simple and spicy dish that will impress your friends. Save time by buying shrimp that's already cooked and peeled.
By Margaret Rolfe

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
By Jennie Ridgeway

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot®

873
A truly one-pot meal! Fork-tender beef and mushrooms with egg noodles. This recipe is written using the Instant Pot®.
By Lissa
More Pasta and Noodles

