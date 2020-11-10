Product Reviews and Buying Guides

Find reviews on the latest kitchen gear and what to look for when buying. We tested and researched the best products on the market, including top-rated appliances, gadgets, cookware, and more.

Taste Test

We Tried 6 Brands of Chocolate Chips and These Are the Only Ones We'll Use From Now On
Don't even think of grabbing another bag.
We Tried 5 Sugar Cookie Mixes and This Is the One We're Using This Holiday Season
Break out those cookie cutters!
We Tried 11 Kinds of Pancake Syrup and This Is the Only One We Want for Breakfasts Now
Here's the syrup you'll want to stick to.
I Tried 12 Pancake Mixes, and One Brand Was So Much Better Than All the Others
Find out which brands we flipped for.
We Tried 9 Kinds of Yellow Cake Mix and This Was Our Favorite
You could say this box mix takes the cake.
We Tried 7 Kinds of Cheese Crackers and These Were Our Favorite
Nothing can get cheddar than this.
​​Target Launched a Home Organization Line to Help You Declutter in the New Year — and Prices Start at $1
Shop fridge bins, pantry organizers, desk storage trays, and more
Which Type of Rolling Pin Should I Buy?
Here's everything you need to know before you get rolling on your next baking project.
Ina Garten Uses This $8 Juice Extractor in Her Kitchen, and It's Loved by Thousands of Amazon Shoppers
9 Products That Made Our Editors' Lives Easier in 2021
Why Professional Bakers Say This Simple Cake Pan Is the Gold Standard for Baking
5 Organization Products That Will Transform Your Home

The 7 Best Hot Food Containers to Carry on a Snow Day
The Best Water Filters for Cleaner, Better-Tasting Water
This Brand-New Hand Mixer Has a Genius Feature to Make Cleaning a Breeze
4 Cookbooks That Will Inevitably Inspire You to Eat More Meat-Free Meals
We Tried 6 Different Kinds of Baking Chips and These Are the Ones We're Using This Holiday Season
This Elevated Cheese Board in a Box Ships Right to Your Fromage-Loving Friends
This Amazon-Loved Gadget Is the Trick to Opening Jars Without Any Effort, and It's on Sale 
This Hallmark Farmhouse Wrapping Paper Has One Feature That Will Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck
We Tried 15 Holiday Ice Cream Flavors for 2021, and These Are the Ones Worth Buying
Yeti's Waterproof Travel Bag Is Perfect for Camping, Flying, and Beach Days — and You Can Get It on Amazon
The New Instant Pot Smart Multi-Cooker Converted Me to a Pressure Cooker Fan — Here's Why
14 Baking Gifts I Would Actually Give to My Own Family and Friends
7 Beautiful Products in Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year
The 16 Best Dry Food Storage Containers, According to Thousands of Reviews
33 Great Gifts for Coffee Lovers
17 Kitchen Products Amazon Shoppers Are Hoping to Receive as Gifts This Holiday Season
This 24-Piece Set of Glass Food Containers Is Airtight, Leak-Proof, and on Sale for Just $30
7 Clever Cleaning Tools Under $20 That'll Make Your Cookware Sparkle
15 Ideas for Refreshing Your Holiday Table for Under $30
Gap's Holiday Home Collection at Walmart Is Full of Cozy Bedding and Throws — These Are the 7 Best Finds
20 Magical Kitchen Gifts for Harry Potter Fans
The 10 Christmas Cookie Cutters You Need This Holiday Season
6 Tinned Fish Brands Every Seafood Lover Should Know About
I Use These 8 Things Every Day in My Kitchen, and They're All Deeply Discounted Right Now
The 16 Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Across All Our Favorite Retailers
