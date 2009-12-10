Easy Potato Cheese Soup

This is a creamy soup that is satisfying as a main dish, especially when accompanied by buttered sourdough toast.

By Thyra

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot add water, potatoes, onion, celery and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer until potatoes and vegetables are tender.

  • Once tender, mash soup with a potato masher, and add butter and cream.

  • Gradually bring mixture to a simmer. Add condensed cheese soup and blend. Serve while hot.

362 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 506.5mg. Full Nutrition
