Easy Potato Cheese Soup
This is a creamy soup that is satisfying as a main dish, especially when accompanied by buttered sourdough toast.
This is the best and easiest base recipe for the soup I wanted. I substituted a few cups of chicken broth for part of the water, and I diced the potatoes instead of slicing and mashing. I also added carrots, garlic to taste, and shredded cheddar. I also chopped up a package of pre-cooked bacon and added it. It was a hit. Everyone had 2 to 3 bowls of it!!Read More
Very good soup, but fairly thin if made the way it is written. I would half the cooking liquid next time, for a thicker soup. Otherwise very good. Takes alot of salt to season. Cannot really taste the cheddar soup, but it thickens it.Read More
I used half of all the liquids for a thicker, heartier soup. Overall, it's a very easy and tasty soup to make.
Great, basic, easy to make with whatever you have on hand! We used cream of mushroom soup b/c it was available & just added various shredded cheeses. For extra seasoning we used half a powder packet of Lipton's Onion & Mushroom soup. So good & will make again.
Didn't have too much of a cheese flavor. It needs more flavor and too be creamier.
Based on the original recipe, I have to give one star. A potato cheese soup, in my mind should A) be thick like mashed potatos, and B) have a cheesy flavor. This had neither. I took the advice of other reviewers and halved the liquid, but I still had to add some cornstarch to thicken it something more resembling something you eat, not drink. I also had to add a lot of seasoning to make this flavorful, and add shredded cheese to the final product. This was really disappointing.
I added 4 carrots to the soup as well. It made a good, hearty meal. It also freezes quite well to store all the left overs. I truely enjoyed this soup. Thank you
This is my first recipe here on allrecipe.com! I don't really like thin soups, so I read a review on here and just use half of the ingridents it asked for. The Creamy Cheese Soup is what really made it good!!! I will definately be making this again!
I've made this several times for potlucks and it always gets rave reviews!!!
We thought this soup was very thin and bland. The cheese was barely detectable!
My family loved this soup. I added a little cilantro to it to give a little more flavor and it was great. This soup even freezes great!
This was a great base recipe to use what you have on hand. I cut the water in half like the other reviews mentioned. I only had one can of cheddar soup, so used one of Cream of Celery. I added a little shredded cheddar and used potato flakes to thicken it up. It works great. Tasted wonderful and both kids loved it!
I really liked the taste of this soup. I added green onions and some shredded cheese on top. My husband said it needed more pepper...but I did add a lot while making it! :) It was good though! If you like really thick potato soup, however, this was not too thick.
Loved it!! was a big hit with my husband and brother when i served it with fried shrimp!
I really liked this soup and will definitely be using this recipe again. I didn't use canned soup but a homemade version of "cream of anything" soup and added real Sharp Cheddar cheese which I am sure helped the flavour. I experimented with the water/cream ratio to ensure the consistency was the way I like it, just enough to coat the back of a spoon, and using the 3/4 amount of liquid in the recipe worked out for me. I think the quality and age of potato will also dictate the amount of liquid needed. I used relatively new, white potatoes (having a high water content). So I suggest that you start off with a little more than half the required water and keep your eye on the potatoes while cooking adding more if necessary. Then add 1/2 the cream adding more if desired after you have added the condensed milk. This really is a soup worth trying. Simply use common sense on liquids to achieve the desired consistency because the taste is all there!. Thank you Thyra for your recipe.
absolutely awesome!!!!!!!!!
I made this recipe, using some of the suggestions from other reviewers and LOVED it. I used half the liquids, and substituted chicken broth for half of the water. I also added some carrots. I had no fresh onion, so had to substitute dry onion flakes. Would have preferred the fresh, but it worked out fine. Added shredded chedder to the top. Hubby liked it, and I took some to my mom and she liked it too.
I made this soup and wow it was great all my family loved it im cooking it again right now thanks for the receipe
This recipe is okay.
Tried This Out One Night, And Oh My Gosh!!! It's Fast, Easy As Can Be, Wonderful Tasting, Another Comfort Food Recipe For The Recipe File! Thanks AllRecipe!
Loved it. I used just enough chicken broth to cover the veggies. Removed some of the soft veggies from the pot and then blended. I also added a few pieces of velveeta queso cheese slices. I used 2% milk.
I cut this down to 5 servings. I used milk, not half& half until I got just the right thickness. It was awesome! Next time won't cut down servings. It was all gone.
I made this last night and it was very good. I did have to make some changes to it though. After it boiled in the water I drained all the water out except what was needed for mashing(maybe 1 cup). I then did half half and half and half whipping cream. Otherwise it's not creamy enough. Once it was heated up, I added shredded cheese to the top. The entire soup took about 45 mins to make and was very good. There was also enough for leftovers.
I substituted the cheese soup with cream of celery soup and left out the celery. I topped it with shredded cheddar cheese.
Was really easy! Delicious!
