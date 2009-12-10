Easy Potato Cheese Soup

I really liked this soup and will definitely be using this recipe again. I didn't use canned soup but a homemade version of "cream of anything" soup and added real Sharp Cheddar cheese which I am sure helped the flavour. I experimented with the water/cream ratio to ensure the consistency was the way I like it, just enough to coat the back of a spoon, and using the 3/4 amount of liquid in the recipe worked out for me. I think the quality and age of potato will also dictate the amount of liquid needed. I used relatively new, white potatoes (having a high water content). So I suggest that you start off with a little more than half the required water and keep your eye on the potatoes while cooking adding more if necessary. Then add 1/2 the cream adding more if desired after you have added the condensed milk. This really is a soup worth trying. Simply use common sense on liquids to achieve the desired consistency because the taste is all there!. Thank you Thyra for your recipe.