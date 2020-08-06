Mexican Recipes

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

Rating: 4.5 stars 15

Burritoville, a local joint down by Southeast University here, specializes in some of the oddest burritos I've ever tasted. From the BBQ chicken to the Buffalo burrito, I've had them all, but they've got only one type of quesadilla. So I've decided to take one of my favorite burritos from there, the cheeseburger burrito and apply it to quesadilla form. Served with a side of fries and a Coke®, it's what I call my most recent of culinary triumphs. Serve with a side of ketchup, yellow mustard, and sweet relish.