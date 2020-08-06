Mexican Recipes

Find the best tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, and quesadillas, plus more Mexican recipe favorites.

Staff Picks

Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup

12
Colorful, warm and spicy, this soup is destined to get your taste buds going. A wonderful comfort dish for any chilly day. Garnish with sour cream.
By HG Little Chef

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

366
Savory and tender pork carnitas.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

30
Lime juice and fresh cucumber add refreshing flair to sweetened water.
By Yoly

Drowned Beef Sandwich with Chipotle Sauce (Torta Ahogada)

17
Served with a spicy beef broth for dipping, these roast beef sandwiches on crusty rolls make a great quick dinner.
By bdweld

Secret Salsa

8
Sweet and spicy pico de gallo-style salsa with my secret ingredient!
By Neicie

Easy Chicken Flautas

47
Rolled tacos; these are the best. I learned how to make them and my husband loved them.
By Starla Barnes

Easy Mexican Sopes

15
This Mexican appetizer is a hit at any party. You can substitute warm broth for the warm water if desired. Serve with a variety of toppings such as beans, cheese, and meat.
By Alicia Taylor

Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita

36
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
By Dillon McGill

Impossible Cake

This incredible cake bakes into three layers: chocolate cake, flan, and cajeta.
By gem

Instant Pot® Red Posole

20
Serve with sliced radishes, cabbage, avocado, cilantro, and lime wedges.
By bdweld

Esquites (Mexican Corn)

1
Esquites is an off-the-cob version of elote--the sweet, smoky, Mexican corn served from street vendors. This is best made with fresh sweet corn, but frozen can work when you're looking for that perfect comfort dish in off-season months. The flavors of this dish are versatile--enjoy as a side with any Mexican or BBQ fare such as enchiladas, tacos, grilled/roasted chicken, BBQ pork, or burgers. This is best served at room temperature.
By LB

Gluten-Free Corn Tortillas with 3 Ingredients

How to make corn tortillas with 3 ingredients and that are also gluten free? These are delicious, so let's get started!
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Best Mexican and Tex-Mex Beef Recipes
Try some of of the tastiest Mexican, Tex-Mex, and just-plain-ol'-Americanized-Mex dishes north of the Rio Grande.
Our 21 Best Authentic Mexican Recipes
With this collection of Mexican recipes, we pay tribute to the tried and true, the comforting, authentic Mexican food recipes that combine traditional ingredients with time-tested preparations.
How To Make Mole Sauce
15 Best Mexican Street Food Recipes
Best Mexican Grilling Recipes
17 Non-Alcoholic Mexican-Inspired Drinks to Try
More Mexican Recipes

Taco Seasoning

7670
Easy, homemade taco seasoning is cheaper than store-bought versions.
By BILL ECHOLS

Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Avocado Tacos

204
These savory tacos are quick and easy.
By Karyn Ulriksen
Oven-Baked Chicken Fajitas

14
Easy and delicious oven-baked chicken fajitas.
By Dan Wentzel

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

1729
This light and fluffy tres leches cake recipe uses four types of milk and is topped with whipped cream, making it extra moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Homemade Flour Tortillas

1433
This homemade flour tortilla recipe produces warm and soft tortillas perfect for soft tacos or burritos.
By LaDonna

Pico de Gallo

567
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

Easy Mexican Casserole

2555
This is an easy and very tasty dish. I often substitute ground turkey and low-fat dairy products and it is still delicious! Serve with chips, salsa and green salad.
By ANDREALF63

Mexican Rice II

3129
Rice is cooked with cumin and onion, then simmered with tomato sauce and chicken broth for this restaraunt-inspired Mexican rice recipe.
By Mommyto2

Baked Tortilla Chips

515
Homemade tortilla chips with a lime-cumin zing are tastier than store-bought.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Easy Guacamole

1021
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Beef Enchiladas

438
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
By country_cooker

Cilantro-Lime Baked Shrimp

8
Baked shrimp with a light south-of-the-border flair. Serve over pasta with shaved Parmesan cheese.
By Love2Cook

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

2590
I make this cinnamon and vanilla cheesecake to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
By CandelB

7 Beef Quesadilla Recipes for Speedy Suppers

Need a quick weeknight meal? Look no further than these quesadillas.
By Sarra Sedghi

Chicken Quesadillas

1144
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By Allrecipes Member

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

242
Slightly spicy Anaheim chiles are stuffed with Mexican cheese, rolled in flour and beaten egg, and pan-fried until golden brown in this authentic recipe handed down for generations.
By Kentucky Guera

Authentic Mole Sauce

74
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Churros

815
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Mexican Tinga

222
This is an authentic Mexican favorite! Shredded chicken and onions simmered in a thick chipotle sauce served on crunchy tostadas.
By Fredda O

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

15
Burritoville, a local joint down by Southeast University here, specializes in some of the oddest burritos I've ever tasted. From the BBQ chicken to the Buffalo burrito, I've had them all, but they've got only one type of quesadilla. So I've decided to take one of my favorite burritos from there, the cheeseburger burrito and apply it to quesadilla form. Served with a side of fries and a Coke®, it's what I call my most recent of culinary triumphs. Serve with a side of ketchup, yellow mustard, and sweet relish.
By Calamity

Best Black Beans

808
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce

1496
A super speedy enchilada sauce with a truly authentic taste.
By BRANDI T
