Staff Picks Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup
Colorful, warm and spicy, this soup is destined to get your taste buds going. A wonderful comfort dish for any chilly day. Garnish with sour cream.
Secret Salsa
Sweet and spicy pico de gallo-style salsa with my secret ingredient!
Easy Chicken Flautas
Rolled tacos; these are the best. I learned how to make them and my husband loved them.
Easy Mexican Sopes
This Mexican appetizer is a hit at any party. You can substitute warm broth for the warm water if desired. Serve with a variety of toppings such as beans, cheese, and meat.
Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita
Nothing tastes better than tequila and jalapeno; the cucumber adds a freshness that helps to mute the jalapeno's bite. The longer it chills, the more jalapeno and cucumber infuses into the tequila. Serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, garnished with cucumber slices.
Impossible Cake
This incredible cake bakes into three layers: chocolate cake, flan, and cajeta.
Esquites (Mexican Corn)
Esquites is an off-the-cob version of elote--the sweet, smoky, Mexican corn served from street vendors. This is best made with fresh sweet corn, but frozen can work when you're looking for that perfect comfort dish in off-season months. The flavors of this dish are versatile--enjoy as a side with any Mexican or BBQ fare such as enchiladas, tacos, grilled/roasted chicken, BBQ pork, or burgers. This is best served at room temperature.
Inspiration and Ideas Best Mexican and Tex-Mex Beef Recipes
Try some of of the tastiest Mexican, Tex-Mex, and just-plain-ol'-Americanized-Mex dishes north of the Rio Grande.
Our 21 Best Authentic Mexican Recipes
With this collection of Mexican recipes, we pay tribute to the tried and true, the comforting, authentic Mexican food recipes that combine traditional ingredients with time-tested preparations.
a close up view of taco seasoning mix Taco Seasoning
Easy, homemade taco seasoning is cheaper than store-bought versions.
More Mexican Recipes Taco Seasoning
Easy, homemade taco seasoning is cheaper than store-bought versions.
By BILL ECHOLS Guacamole
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
This light and fluffy tres leches cake recipe uses four types of milk and is topped with whipped cream, making it extra moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member Homemade Flour Tortillas
This homemade flour tortilla recipe produces warm and soft tortillas perfect for soft tacos or burritos.
Pico de Gallo
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
Easy Mexican Casserole
This is an easy and very tasty dish. I often substitute ground turkey and low-fat dairy products and it is still delicious! Serve with chips, salsa and green salad.
By ANDREALF63 Mexican Rice II
Rice is cooked with cumin and onion, then simmered with tomato sauce and chicken broth for this restaraunt-inspired Mexican rice recipe.
Easy Guacamole
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member Best Beef Enchiladas
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie
I make this cinnamon and vanilla cheesecake to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
Chicken Quesadillas
Zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a tasty delight when mixed with cheese and stuffed in a tortilla to create chicken quesadillas.
By Allrecipes Member Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos
Slightly spicy Anaheim chiles are stuffed with Mexican cheese, rolled in flour and beaten egg, and pan-fried until golden brown in this authentic recipe handed down for generations.
Authentic Mole Sauce
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
Quick and Easy Refried Beans
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
Churros
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
Mexican Tinga
This is an authentic Mexican favorite! Shredded chicken and onions simmered in a thick chipotle sauce served on crunchy tostadas.
Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Burritoville, a local joint down by Southeast University here, specializes in some of the oddest burritos I've ever tasted. From the BBQ chicken to the Buffalo burrito, I've had them all, but they've got only one type of quesadilla. So I've decided to take one of my favorite burritos from there, the cheeseburger burrito and apply it to quesadilla form. Served with a side of fries and a Coke®, it's what I call my most recent of culinary triumphs. Serve with a side of ketchup, yellow mustard, and sweet relish.
Best Black Beans
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections