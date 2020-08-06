Lunch Recipes

I tried to combine the traditional Italian beef sandwich with the French dip sandwich with a little nod to the pulled pork sandwich. Instead of using thinly sliced roast beef, I used stew beef, with apologies to my friends from Chicago.
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
I don't know why it is called 'Poor-Man Sandwich'. But I do know it is a long time family recipe that tastes GREAT!!. It may sound strange, however you have to try it to understand what it is. Enjoy!!!!
This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.
Most potato salads look and taste better when made with low-starch red boiling potatoes. For Classic American-Style Potato Salad, you can use any size of this variety, but the small new potatoes cook 10 to 15 minutes faster than the larger ones. Choose potatoes that are all roughly the same size, if possible, so they cook in the same time.
A simple but richly-flavored chicken and vegetable soup inspired by Mexican recipes needs time to simmer, but the taste is worth it. It's great served with warm corn tortillas, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
A simple, homemade soup made with fresh tomatoes is a perfect summertime treat when the best tomatoes are ripe in gardens and farmers' markets. Everyone will love the fresh sweet taste and smooth texture.
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.