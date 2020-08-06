Lunch Recipes

Looking for lunch recipes? Allrecipes has more than 1,170 trusted lunch ideas whether you're planning ahead or looking for something last minute.

Staff Picks

Virgina's Tuna Salad

68
This was always a summer Saturday favorite for my grandparents and I. Great served on a large lettuce leaf. You may also add grapes or chopped apples if you wish.
By KRISTIEV

Spicy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

141
Grilled cheese with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos-- tastier than the original!
By PATELGURL

Chicago-Inspired Italian Beef Sandwich

48
I tried to combine the traditional Italian beef sandwich with the French dip sandwich with a little nod to the pulled pork sandwich. Instead of using thinly sliced roast beef, I used stew beef, with apologies to my friends from Chicago.
By Chef John

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

1533
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
By FISHLOVE

How To Make Lunch Exciting With 8 Fresh Spring Rolls

By Food*Dude

Cobb Salad

479
Everyone loves a Cobb salad and this is a great recipe. Plain shredded iceberg lettuce is transformed with bacon, hard-boiled eggs, chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, green onion, and dressing.
By Bill

Banh Mi

80
This version of the popular Vietnamese bahn mi sandwich has sweet and tangy pickled vegetables and broiled chicken breast, served on a toasted French baguette.
By metzstar

Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich

51
This is a great way to use leftover grilled chicken breasts from dinner the night before. I like it on wheat. My husband likes it on sourdough.
By Erin Noel

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2907
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

This is a wonderful-tasting egg salad sandwich that you will definitely devour. It's really good on rye.
By wifeyluvs2cook

Reuben Sandwich II

These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Avocado Tuna Salad

3
Great tuna avocado salad as a side dish or meal. Serve on toasted bread (gluten-free if needed), on top of greens, or enjoy it all by itself.
By Dbanakis
Inspiration and Ideas

Low-Carb Lunch Ideas
Keto-friendly lunches don't have to be boring! Add a little flavor to your midday meal with these delicious, healthy, and easy low-carb lunch ideas.
Easy Work-From-Home Lunches
These recipes will keep you fueled throughout your afternoon Zoom meetings.
Lorraine's Club Sandwich
Refreshing Lentil Salad
Beef and Swiss Wrap
Vegetarian Lunch Ideas
More Lunch Recipes

The Last Caesar Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need

111
This is an unbelievable, restaurant-quality, creamy Caesar salad dressing that will make you swear off of anything store-bought again. Great for your classic Caesar salad, or as a dip for all kinds of veggies. Will NOT disappoint! To serve, toss with chopped romaine in a salad bowl and shave Parmesan cheese on top of salad; season with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
By Britt Brouwer

Sloppy Joes II

7506
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Bill

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

40
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

1566
Onions, celery, and broccoli cooked in chicken broth are pureed with milk in this quick scratch-made cream of broccoli soup.
By Bill

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

818
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

497
The secret to this deep rich soup is a long slow caramelization, the key to unlocking the mushroom's magic. This is just pure essence of mushroom.
By Chef John

Broccoli Cheese Soup

3018
This kid-pleasing, creamy broccoli cheese soup recipe is ready in less than 45 minutes.
By Bill

Basic Chicken Salad

747
Basic ingredients yield delicious results in this chicken salad recipe that's prepared and ready to enjoy in just 10 minutes.
By Bill

Baked Potato Soup I

2278
This soup incorporates pre-baked cubes of potato with onion, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream in a milk soup base which has been thickened with a roux.
By Bill

Authentic German Potato Salad

1469
Bacon gives this warm German potato salad recipe a boost of flavor. The vinegar and sugar dressing on this salad has the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
By Angela Louise Miller

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

699
Mix up a simple, sensational bowl of soup for one with this recipe.
By Darren

Pasta Salad

281
The veggies match the colors in the tri-colored pasta. And the dressing is real zesty and spicy. So when all three - pasta, veggies and dressing - come together, you have a festive, tasty and beautiful salad for six.
By Bill

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Muffins

3
Put down the fork and knife… here's a Chicago deep-dish pizza with a beautiful golden crust and a meaty, cheesy, saucy filling that you can actually eat by holding it in your hands!
By Chef John

Classic American-Style Potato Salad

82
Most potato salads look and taste better when made with low-starch red boiling potatoes. For Classic American-Style Potato Salad, you can use any size of this variety, but the small new potatoes cook 10 to 15 minutes faster than the larger ones. Choose potatoes that are all roughly the same size, if possible, so they cook in the same time.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1403
This recipe for chicken fried steak includes a batter spiked with Tabasco Sauce and a pan gravy that is sure to satisfy all the chicken-fried steak lovers at your table.
By norah

Caldo de Pollo

42
A simple but richly-flavored chicken and vegetable soup inspired by Mexican recipes needs time to simmer, but the taste is worth it. It's great served with warm corn tortillas, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
By jackampamplanasmommy

Garden Fresh Tomato Soup

1597
A simple, homemade soup made with fresh tomatoes is a perfect summertime treat when the best tomatoes are ripe in gardens and farmers' markets. Everyone will love the fresh sweet taste and smooth texture.
By Bill

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2625
Rump roast is cooked with Italian salad dressing mix and seasonings until it is tender enough to shred with a fork.
By MAUREENBURR

Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce

592
A warm easy meal made even easier in the slow cooker. These sausages may be served in sandwiches, or over rice.
By JELLYKO

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

440
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj
