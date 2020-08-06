Graduation Recipes

Celebrate the graduate with these top-rated recipes for graduation cupcakes, graduation cookies, special graduation dinners, and more.

Grad Cap Cookies

2
Cute little graduation caps are made with peanut butter cup hats, graham cracker cookie mortarboards, and candy licorice tassels. They are easy to assemble with prepared frosting to hold them together.
By Baily

Graduation Pasta Salad

3
We served this at our twin daughters' graduation open house. Since that time, it is our most requested pasta salad. My daughters will make batches of this to take back to college to share with their friends. Scale back the salt and MSG if it suits your tastes or needs, but in this recipe the amounts listed blend in very nicely.
By duboo

Too Cool For School Pumpkin Spice Cake

13
I found this recipe in the teacher's lounge. An unnamed source placed copies of this recipe on a table. It is so delicious and very moist!!
By Stephanie Suker

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2913
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

159
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
By DAYMOMMY

Boston Baked Beans

1321
This recipe for Boston baked beans uses navy beans, molasses, brown sugar, and ketchup to create a wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor.
By AJRHODES3

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

585
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

951
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Texas Sheet Cake V

779
I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Herbert

Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers

1163
This crowd-pleasing jalapeno poppers recipe is made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
By HLSANDS

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

248
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
By Bri
Cream Filled Cupcakes
459
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
Potato Salad
220
Coconut Shrimp I
1974
Smooth Sweet Tea
1461

Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!

