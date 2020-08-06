Graduation Recipes

Cute little graduation caps are made with peanut butter cup hats, graham cracker cookie mortarboards, and candy licorice tassels. They are easy to assemble with prepared frosting to hold them together.
We served this at our twin daughters' graduation open house. Since that time, it is our most requested pasta salad. My daughters will make batches of this to take back to college to share with their friends. Scale back the salt and MSG if it suits your tastes or needs, but in this recipe the amounts listed blend in very nicely.
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
These taste amazing and are quick to make! You can play around and substitute different milks, oils and extracts; just about any will work. I've listed my favorites. Unfortunately, this recipe doesn't rise well as a cake, but cupcakes are more fun anyway! These are great with a simple frosting of cocoa powder, powdered sugar and orange juice.
There aren't a lot of great uses for leftover pickle juice. I did hear recently that some people like to drink this stuff after jogging, which I found to be quite shocking, since I had no idea people still jogged. Like most brined recipes, the payoff is in the texture and moisture content and not necessarily in the taste. Having said that, these did have a nice little twang. So the next time you have nothing left in the pickle jar but the juice, you now know what to do.
Here is a recipe I use for beautifully delicious lemon cupcakes. Ideally, you'd use buttercream frosting to ice cupcakes, but I tried these with Lemon Cream Icing for a less buttery icing, and they were perfect! These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth.
A classic steakhouse-style spinach salad with the absolute best warm bacon-mustard dressing I've ever had! Looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.
This dip is a hit whether you serve it at a block party or a formal dinner party! It really tastes like a BLT. You can cut the fat down if you want to use low-fat or fat free ingredients. Serve with crackers or chips.