Dinner Recipes

What's for dinner? Take the work out of searching for an answer to this question with these popular 5-star dinner recipes.

Staff Picks

Tennessee Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
149
My Grandmother 'Nanaw' Rowan made the most delicious meatloaf in the state. When she passed away, she didn't leave me her recipe, but she left me the desire to recreate it. I think this is it, in flavor and texture. Don't let the number of ingredients discourage you. It's part of the magic in creating a masterpiece!
By Leigh Ann Rowan Kiraly

Classic Dinner Rolls

Rating: 4.5 stars
701
Who can resist warm yeast rolls, fresh from the oven?
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon

Rating: 4.52 stars
104
This recipe is not only easy but healthy and tasty! Paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free!
By Health Nut

New Year Day Dinner

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
Happy New Year's Day! Start the year off right with a meal of pork and cabbage for luck! Serve with noodles or spaetzle.
By Debbie

Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

Rating: 4.52 stars
187
I love this recipe because it's taken me so long to actually get a good tasting noodle and not just a good tasting piece of cheese on top. This recipe was just trial and error and it's really really good in my opinion. I'm really looking for feedback on this recipe. Thanks so much! This is really good even days after for leftovers. The cheese remelts and the flavor really sets in. Enjoy!
By Eva Maria

Stuffed Peppers My Way

Rating: 4.61 stars
1345
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Our 15 Best Stew Recipes of All Time Are the Perfect Comfort Food

Our best savory stews will keep you warm and satisfied on chilly night.
By Bailey Fink

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

Rating: 4.64 stars
840
You know that when a recipe has 'smothered' in the name, it's going to be easy. It's a beautiful combination of dark, rich onion gravy covering pan-fried pork chops. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Chef John

Kim's Lasagna

Rating: 4.73 stars
112
After years of tweaking this recipe, I've finally got it to where I want it. Everyone raves about this lasagna just the way it is, although I'll probably never stop tweaking it!
By bbypookins

Pork and Pepper Stir Fry

Rating: 4.59 stars
117
A very easy, spicy stir fry! Adjust spice to your particular taste! Best with marinade, but in a pinch, it's not necessary! Can be chicken, beef whatever meat or cut of meat you have on hand! Enjoy with basmati or sticky rice.
By SHINY3

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

Rating: 3.78 stars
143
This was a favorite in my home growing up and now it's a favorite of my family as well. I double the recipe these days for my husband and three children. For a change of pace I add canned chopped green chilies and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, use pasta shells or spirals, or top the casserole with sliced American or cheddar cheese instead of breadcrumbs.
By Becky Wergers

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

Rating: 4.76 stars
2235
This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
By Chef John
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Prep Once, Eat All Week
It's the great dinner time-saver.
20 Hearty One-Bowl Meals
Toss the take-out menu and go for these easy one-bowl recipes instead.
15 Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes for Winter
16 Easy Dinners from a Jar of Peanut Butter
15 Recipes That Start with Cream of Chicken Soup
8 Dinners That Start With Refrigerated Pizza Dough

World's Best Lasagna

Rating: 4.8 stars
19627

It takes a little work, but it is worth it.

More Dinner Recipes

Dinner Fix

Get top-rated recipes and ideas for getting weeknight meals on the table fast.

Cook Once, Eat Twice with Chef John's Best Twofer Recipes

What's better than a Chef John recipe? A Chef John recipe that transforms itself into something deliciously different on Day 2.
By Carl Hanson

14 Simple Sheet Pan Chicken Dinners

Chicken dinner is always a winner, but never more so than when made in a sheet pan!
By Carl Hanson

Klupskies (Polish Burgers)

Rating: 4.47 stars
36
This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill.
By Brandi Rose

Mayo Chicken

Rating: 4.56 stars
183
This is my favorite chicken recipe, which I learned while doing low-carb dieting. I prefer dark meat so I'll use 4 legs and thighs. You can do this recipe with pork chops as well.
By Jim Richard

The Perfect Prime Rib Roast

Rating: 4.83 stars
12
This is the best prime rib I've ever eaten or made. I will not even order from a restaurant anymore. Add any other seasonings to your taste.
By Luckyz Recipes

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.43 stars
883
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
By g0dluvsugly

Gravy Baked Pork Chops

Rating: 4.4 stars
1206
These pork chops will melt in your mouth. They are very good and easy to assemble. They are first sauteed in butter, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
By JENNIPOO

Tatertot Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
413
Quick and easy casserole everyone will love.
By barryzimm

Manda's Taco Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
17
This recipe was made in my best friend's family for years. She has since passed it on to me. The children love it!
By erica

Foolproof Rib Roast

Rating: 4.75 stars
1984
I was looking for an easy way to make our Christmas Rib Roast. It turned out PERFECT. Rib Roast can be expensive, so this is a total splurge or special occasion dish. Enjoy.
By SALSIEPIE

Sweet Bourbon Ham

Rating: 4.9 stars
41
My dad made this ham for Christmas about 15 years ago, and we loved it. I haven't made a different ham since and haven't loved one as much.
By AMYDANIELLE1

Super Duper Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Rating: 4.64 stars
355
A super-easy stroganoff with little-to-no fuss. It smells wonderful and is tasty like no other stroganoff you've had before thanks to the addition of cream cheese along with the sour cream. Of course, serve over hot, buttered flat noodles. Try it, and your taste buds will thank you!
By cwmom98

Christmas Prime Rib

Rating: 4.83 stars
228
Delicious coating on outside of roast, and perfect roasting time. Plan on 1 pound per person.
By JUDY2RIVER

Real Homemade Tamales

Rating: 4.37 stars
321
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
By SADDIECAT

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 4.66 stars
563
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Skillet Burrito Bowl

Rating: 4.68 stars
34
I really like taco and burrito bowls and wanted to make something that was quick and easy at home. My husband and I really like how this turned out! Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, etc.
By earlzey

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast

Rating: 4.72 stars
291
Easy to make, great for dinner, leftovers and sandwiches. Adapted for our 2-person household from larger recipes for larger families with larger appetites.
By takestu2tango

Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
1392
Succulent pork roast with fragrant garlic, rosemary and wine.
By Kathleen Burton

Tangy Honey Glazed Ham

Rating: 4.73 stars
919
I came up with the glaze for this ham using ingredients on hand and it's the best I've ever tasted. If you have any glaze left over, you can add it to the pan drippings with a little flour or cornstarch and make a nice sauce to accompany the meat. Use the bone and ham trimmings to make soup afterwards.
By Sue S.

Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings

Rating: 4.07 stars
45
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
By jadedgurl

French Onion-Breaded Baked Chicken

Rating: 4.45 stars
91
I make a lot of chicken recipes but none have received the praise I've gotten for this!! This is the most moist thing ever!
By Keady Perry

Honey Glazed Ham

Rating: 4.67 stars
1539
This ham tastes very much like the famous honey baked ham but costs much less, and there's no need to fight the crowds at holiday time. You can even buy the ham presliced to make it easier and more like the original. It is very good. (I do this while preparing the rest of the meal in the kitchen so that I don't forget to baste!)
By Colleen B. Smith

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.71 stars
87
This is one of my family's favorite recipes. It's garlic-sweet and the cilantro tops it off.
By Eric VanLandingham
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com