Dinner Recipes

My Grandmother 'Nanaw' Rowan made the most delicious meatloaf in the state. When she passed away, she didn't leave me her recipe, but she left me the desire to recreate it. I think this is it, in flavor and texture. Don't let the number of ingredients discourage you. It's part of the magic in creating a masterpiece!
I love this recipe because it's taken me so long to actually get a good tasting noodle and not just a good tasting piece of cheese on top. This recipe was just trial and error and it's really really good in my opinion. I'm really looking for feedback on this recipe. Thanks so much! This is really good even days after for leftovers. The cheese remelts and the flavor really sets in. Enjoy!
A very easy, spicy stir fry! Adjust spice to your particular taste! Best with marinade, but in a pinch, it's not necessary! Can be chicken, beef whatever meat or cut of meat you have on hand! Enjoy with basmati or sticky rice.
This was a favorite in my home growing up and now it's a favorite of my family as well. I double the recipe these days for my husband and three children. For a change of pace I add canned chopped green chilies and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne, use pasta shells or spirals, or top the casserole with sliced American or cheddar cheese instead of breadcrumbs.
This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
This recipe is a family favorite that was passed down over the generations. Grandma and Pap just ate them plain, with a fork (sometimes dipped in ketchup), but our family likes to top these burgers with cheese and serve on a hamburger bun in a the traditional way. I have also seen these referred to as Kotlety Mielone. These can also be cooked on the grill.
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
A super-easy stroganoff with little-to-no fuss. It smells wonderful and is tasty like no other stroganoff you've had before thanks to the addition of cream cheese along with the sour cream. Of course, serve over hot, buttered flat noodles. Try it, and your taste buds will thank you!
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
I really like taco and burrito bowls and wanted to make something that was quick and easy at home. My husband and I really like how this turned out! Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, etc.
I came up with the glaze for this ham using ingredients on hand and it's the best I've ever tasted. If you have any glaze left over, you can add it to the pan drippings with a little flour or cornstarch and make a nice sauce to accompany the meat. Use the bone and ham trimmings to make soup afterwards.
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
This ham tastes very much like the famous honey baked ham but costs much less, and there's no need to fight the crowds at holiday time. You can even buy the ham presliced to make it easier and more like the original. It is very good. (I do this while preparing the rest of the meal in the kitchen so that I don't forget to baste!)