Mardi Gras King Cake
306
No One Cooks a Gumbo Like Your Mawmaw, But Even She Would Approve of These
Chef John's 10 Best Mardi Gras Recipes
10 Leek and Potato Recipes That Go Beyond Soup

Taco Bake Casserole

89
By Cherie Burgett

Magnificent Chicken Lasagna

6
One of my family's favorite recipes. I make this at least twice a month, if not more.
By jillmo515

Afghan Beef Raviolis (Mantwo)

45
Layers of spiced yogurt, yellow split peas, and homemade ravioli make up this delicious dish.
By amanda1432

Honey-Lime Chicken

1
A sweet and sour sauce made with honey and lime juice coats strips of chicken in this easy stovetop dish for two.
By IvyK

Cheesy and Creamy Chicken Tetrazzini

21
Delicious and creamy! This recipe is my brother's favorite of everything that I cook, and the first one I mastered.
By LittleChef

Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

358
Slow cooker roast recipe, also called Pepperoncini Roast. Serve with egg noodles or mashed.
By Pokerman11

Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins

951
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
By AUNTLYNNIE

Northern Italian-Style Chicken Cacciatore

Mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions simmer in a rustic tomato sauce in this Northern Italian-style chicken cacciatore recipe.
By Diana71

Caramel Macchiato Banana Bread

193
Baking banana bread is one of my favorites, and I love nothing more than enjoying a slice with a nice cup of coffee. This was the inspiration for my recipe, which features a coffee infused loaf and a rich caramel glaze.
By Dianne

Go-To Crawfish Etouffee

28
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
By Staci

Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Forget about deep frying, and give your hush puppies a light update using an air fryer. They're just a bit denser in texture than deep frying, and look for a subtle hint of heat. They're the perfect sidekick to fried fish or shrimp, but they're equally good with a drizzle of honey.
By lutzflcat
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

384
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME

Sunday Brunch Casserole

110
A hearty bacon, egg, and hash brown casserole for the bacon lover in all of us. Feel free to use turkey bacon rather than pork!
By T1INA

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5009
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken

10
Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
By roadrunner8

Guacamole

7420
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Rebecca Swift

World's Best Lasagna

18883
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Easy Meatloaf

8194
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Rebecca Swift

Taco Seasoning I

7665
Chili powder, cumin, paprika, and a few other easy-to-find spices make up this taco mix recipe. Cheaper than packaged versions!
By BILL ECHOLS

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

17321
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
By Rebecca Swift

Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup

30
This is a most excellent soup and very easy to make. The kids love it.
By Jeremy Weidig

Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

338
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
By Mary B

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

1855
This easy and creamy coleslaw dressing is a breeze to make and much better than store-bought dressing!
By GarlicQueen
Banana Banana Bread

15501
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Basic Crepes

3815
See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.
By JENNYC819

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2907
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

786
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings.
By Chef John

Easy Sugar Cookies

7751
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.
By Rebecca Swift

BLT Pasta Carbonara

3
The addition of summer tomatoes and spinach to this traditional dish brings things to a whole new level. The trick to the recipe is preparation, have all the ingredients ready to go as it comes together as quickly as it takes to boil the pasta.
By waeqhswife

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

410
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Rebecca Swift

Homemade Mac and Cheese

2481
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
By Rebecca Swift

Donut Muffins

2753
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
By Dianne

Poor Man's Sandwich

109
I don't know why it is called 'Poor-Man Sandwich'. But I do know it is a long time family recipe that tastes GREAT!!. It may sound strange, however you have to try it to understand what it is. Enjoy!!!!
By NENAH25

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

1927
Our favorite creamy and fluffy buttercream frosting that is still perfect for piping and decorating. Tint with food coloring for any occasion.
By xoshadyxo

Waffles I

4884
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Classic Waffles

3633
A classic waffle recipe includes basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, creating a perfectly crisp breakfast item.
By Rebecca Swift

Juicy Roasted Chicken

3793
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Baked Cowboy Dip

6
Whether you eat it cold, piping hot right out of the oven, or after it's cooled a bit, you'll agree that Chef John's creamy, cheesy dip full of corn, tomatoes, and chile peppers is so addictive!
By Chef John

Best Brownies

13042
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Rebecca Swift

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

990
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean
Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3018
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Basic Mashed Potatoes

563
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
By Esmee Williams

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

3982
This crowd-pleasing recipe features crunchy peanut butter and is quick and easy to prepare.
By Rebecca Swift

Alfredo Sauce

4442
This creamy Alfredo sauce turns a busy weeknight dinner into something special. Serve it with fettuccine or pour it over chicken breasts or steamed vegetables.
By Rebecca Swift

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

4292
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
By Kookie

Parmesan Baked Pork Chops

9
These were some of the best pork chops. Moist and tender with amazing flavor.
By N8TE

Chicken Parmesan

4008
A classic Italian dish prepared with tomato sauce and mozzarella, with a few additions by Chef John. Sure to impress your friends and family!
By Chef John

Chicken, Broccoli, and Cheddar Casserole

21
Super comfort food, but kinda healthy because it has broccoli in it, right? My grandmother passed this chicken and Cheddar recipe down and it is a family favorite. After the first time I made it, I went on a casserole kick and made it twice a week for 3 months straight! I typically serve this over rice, but it is just as great by itself. Last time I didn't make rice, but served it with bread.
By jamanleyx

French Toast I

1904
All you need is sliced bread, eggs, milk, and a few spices to make the best French toast for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Rebecca Swift

Microwave Baked Potato

367
Fix yourself a yummy baked potato with a slow-roasted taste in just 12 minutes with this simple microwave recipe for a potato with the fixin's.
By CJME

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

764
Quick and easy macaroni and cheese is simple to prepare with 7 ingredients you may already have on hand for a comfort-food meal.
By g0dluvsugly

Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

235
These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make and are great for potlucks. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

952
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

327
This is the type of dish I never make the same way twice, but I hope you give this amazing minestrone recipe a try soon, but only once.
By Chef John

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

1210
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
By Kitten

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

845
Mini rolls stuffed with deli ham and melted Swiss cheese are baked with a savory poppyseed-mustard sauce for an easy, tasty little bite or appetizer.
By LisaT

Best Tuna Casserole

2675
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

Baked Chicken Wings

851
Try this easy, crispy, and delicious way to prepare chicken wings.
By Kristin C

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

1495
Make an individual-size dessert using this decadent recipe for microwave chocolate mug cake.
By safinabakes1231

Simple Chicken Slop

29
It may be goopy, but it hits the spot: chicken with Cheddar in a creamy sauce.
By Cheyenne

Best Ever Creamy Soup

81
Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, potatoes, and cheese make this soup delicious. You eat one bowl and it'll fill you up!
By AMEHNEY

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

3288
This authentic Italian-style mushroom risotto takes time to prepare, but it's worth the wait. It's the perfect complement for grilled meats and chicken dishes.
By Myleen Sagrado Sjdin

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

333
Frozen Tater Tots(R), Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic in this recipe.
By barryzimm

Easy Pancakes

1638
These quick and easy pancakes are perfect for sleepy mornings.
By Rebecca Swift

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

23
Pan-sear sirloin steak in a cast iron skillet after a quick 45-minute marinade, then finish in the oven to make this flavor bomb of a steak.
By Grif

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

5000
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
By BITTERSWEET1

Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

1561
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
By Rebecca Swift

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2017
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14076
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Rebecca Swift

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

877
Chicken and rice casseroles are a staple of American cooking. This version uses cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken to give a rich flavor to a quick school-night dinner when getting your back-to-school routine settled.
By katiefbenham

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3559
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
By PONYGIRL64

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

9523
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Chicken Pot Pie IX

12656
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
By Robbie Rice

Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze

977
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
By Tamara

Chef John's Crab Cakes

525
These are what crab cakes are supposed to be like. They are basically a fried lump of crabmeat, held together with a minimum of filler. Delicious!
By Chef John

Simple White Cake

3995
Just seven ingredients and 50 minutes are all you need for this white cake recipe. It will taste like you spent hours making it!
By SCOTTOSMAN

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2787
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Quick and Easy Pizza Crust

3628
A quick chewy pizza crust can be made in 30 minutes with just basic pantry ingredients like yeast, flour, vegetable oil, sugar, and salt.
By CHEF RIDER

The Real Mojito

721
Considered Cuba's national drink, this lime and rum cocktail is a favorite with pirates, swashbucklers, and colorful characters in the Caribbean and beyond.
By Brandy

The Best Lemon Bars

3374
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Rebecca Swift

Brunch on the Bayou

109
This is an absolutely FANTASTIC brunch recipe. I typically serve it when family is visiting for the holidays as the majority is prepared the night before. Everyone loves it and ALWAYS wants the recipe!
By SBASSETT4473

Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

5280
This easy, comforting beef stew is cooked in a slow cooker with potatoes in a hearty broth. Garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika add flair!
By BUCHKO

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

221
This quick-and-easy teriyaki sauce comes together fast to to deliver sweet, tangy flavor that takes your chicken and rice to the next level!
By Goat Berry Kitchen

Banana Muffins II

4586
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Baked Parmesan Cauliflower Bites

Here's a twist on cauliflower even your kids will like. These golden, crunchy Parmesan cauliflower bites just melt in your mouth.
By Karen Gallinetti

Fried Chicken Wings

45
This recipe delivers a wonderful batch of fried chicken wings for tossing in Buffalo-style sauce for when you have that wings craving.
By cruch9

Fajita Seasoning

1014
Use this recipe as a DIY replacement for a prepared packet of fajita seasoning.
By Traci Meeds

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

10909
Perfect for decorating! These classic sugar cookies are great for rolling out and cutting into shapes.
By Rebecca Swift

Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious

32
If you are sick and tired of mash potatoes, fries, chips and all the other ways potatoes are prepared but don't have the time for a complicated roasted vegetables dish than this is an easy and flavorful way to get 'er done.
By curryfamily2012
