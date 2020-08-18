If you don't have time or can't put in the effort to make stuffed peppers, try these unstuffed versions!
Magnificent Chicken Lasagna
One of my family's favorite recipes. I make this at least twice a month, if not more.
Afghan Beef Raviolis (Mantwo)
Layers of spiced yogurt, yellow split peas, and homemade ravioli make up this delicious dish.
Honey-Lime Chicken
A sweet and sour sauce made with honey and lime juice coats strips of chicken in this easy stovetop dish for two.
Cheesy and Creamy Chicken Tetrazzini
Delicious and creamy! This recipe is my brother's favorite of everything that I cook, and the first one I mastered.
Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast
Slow cooker roast recipe, also called Pepperoncini Roast. Serve with egg noodles or mashed.
Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
Northern Italian-Style Chicken Cacciatore
Mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions simmer in a rustic tomato sauce in this Northern Italian-style chicken cacciatore recipe.
Caramel Macchiato Banana Bread
Baking banana bread is one of my favorites, and I love nothing more than enjoying a slice with a nice cup of coffee. This was the inspiration for my recipe, which features a coffee infused loaf and a rich caramel glaze.
Go-To Crawfish Etouffee
This recipe was (after much prodding) given to me by a friend. The soup seems an odd addition, but replaces the traditional roux -- and the end result is nothing short of wonderful. Serve over rice or linguine.
Air Fryer Hush Puppies
Forget about deep frying, and give your hush puppies a light update using an air fryer. They're just a bit denser in texture than deep frying, and look for a subtle hint of heat. They're the perfect sidekick to fried fish or shrimp, but they're equally good with a drizzle of honey.
Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
Sunday Brunch Casserole
A hearty bacon, egg, and hash brown casserole for the bacon lover in all of us. Feel free to use turkey bacon rather than pork!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken
Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Easy Meatloaf
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
Taco Seasoning I
Chili powder, cumin, paprika, and a few other easy-to-find spices make up this taco mix recipe. Cheaper than packaged versions!
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup
This is a most excellent soup and very easy to make. The kids love it.
Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
Easy Coleslaw Dressing
This easy and creamy coleslaw dressing is a breeze to make and much better than store-bought dressing!
Banana Banana Bread
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
Basic Crepes
See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings.
Easy Sugar Cookies
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.
BLT Pasta Carbonara
The addition of summer tomatoes and spinach to this traditional dish brings things to a whole new level. The trick to the recipe is preparation, have all the ingredients ready to go as it comes together as quickly as it takes to boil the pasta.
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
Donut Muffins
Little nutmeg-scented mini muffins are rolled in cinnamon sugar to make a treat that tastes like a donut and is fast to whip up.
Poor Man's Sandwich
I don't know why it is called 'Poor-Man Sandwich'. But I do know it is a long time family recipe that tastes GREAT!!. It may sound strange, however you have to try it to understand what it is. Enjoy!!!!
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing
Our favorite creamy and fluffy buttercream frosting that is still perfect for piping and decorating. Tint with food coloring for any occasion.
Waffles I
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
Classic Waffles
A classic waffle recipe includes basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, creating a perfectly crisp breakfast item.
Juicy Roasted Chicken
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
Baked Cowboy Dip
Whether you eat it cold, piping hot right out of the oven, or after it's cooled a bit, you'll agree that Chef John's creamy, cheesy dip full of corn, tomatoes, and chile peppers is so addictive!
Best Brownies
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
Basic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
This crowd-pleasing recipe features crunchy peanut butter and is quick and easy to prepare.
Alfredo Sauce
This creamy Alfredo sauce turns a busy weeknight dinner into something special. Serve it with fettuccine or pour it over chicken breasts or steamed vegetables.
Best Steak Marinade in Existence
What's the secret? Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and a few dried herbs. Now you know.
Parmesan Baked Pork Chops
These were some of the best pork chops. Moist and tender with amazing flavor.
Chicken Parmesan
A classic Italian dish prepared with tomato sauce and mozzarella, with a few additions by Chef John. Sure to impress your friends and family!
Chicken, Broccoli, and Cheddar Casserole
Super comfort food, but kinda healthy because it has broccoli in it, right? My grandmother passed this chicken and Cheddar recipe down and it is a family favorite. After the first time I made it, I went on a casserole kick and made it twice a week for 3 months straight! I typically serve this over rice, but it is just as great by itself. Last time I didn't make rice, but served it with bread.
French Toast I
All you need is sliced bread, eggs, milk, and a few spices to make the best French toast for a quick and easy breakfast.
Microwave Baked Potato
Fix yourself a yummy baked potato with a slow-roasted taste in just 12 minutes with this simple microwave recipe for a potato with the fixin's.
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
Quick and easy macaroni and cheese is simple to prepare with 7 ingredients you may already have on hand for a comfort-food meal.
Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies
These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make and are great for potlucks. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
Chef John's Minestrone Soup
This is the type of dish I never make the same way twice, but I hope you give this amazing minestrone recipe a try soon, but only once.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches
Mini rolls stuffed with deli ham and melted Swiss cheese are baked with a savory poppyseed-mustard sauce for an easy, tasty little bite or appetizer.
Best Tuna Casserole
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake
Make an individual-size dessert using this decadent recipe for microwave chocolate mug cake.
Best Ever Creamy Soup
Broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, potatoes, and cheese make this soup delicious. You eat one bowl and it'll fill you up!
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
This authentic Italian-style mushroom risotto takes time to prepare, but it's worth the wait. It's the perfect complement for grilled meats and chicken dishes.
Tater Tots(R) Casserole
Frozen Tater Tots(R), Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic in this recipe.
Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)
Pan-sear sirloin steak in a cast iron skillet after a quick 45-minute marinade, then finish in the oven to make this flavor bomb of a steak.
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
Basic Cream Cheese Frosting
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
To Die For Blueberry Muffins
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Chicken and rice casseroles are a staple of American cooking. This version uses cream of mushroom, cream of celery, and cream of chicken to give a rich flavor to a quick school-night dinner when getting your back-to-school routine settled.
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
Chicken Pot Pie IX
A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.
Salmon with Brown Sugar Glaze
This is my favorite recipe! I make this way too often. It's quick and easy! I serve this with rice and broccoli.
Chef John's Crab Cakes
These are what crab cakes are supposed to be like. They are basically a fried lump of crabmeat, held together with a minimum of filler. Delicious!
Simple White Cake
Just seven ingredients and 50 minutes are all you need for this white cake recipe. It will taste like you spent hours making it!
Seven Layer Taco Dip
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
Quick and Easy Pizza Crust
A quick chewy pizza crust can be made in 30 minutes with just basic pantry ingredients like yeast, flour, vegetable oil, sugar, and salt.
The Real Mojito
Considered Cuba's national drink, this lime and rum cocktail is a favorite with pirates, swashbucklers, and colorful characters in the Caribbean and beyond.
The Best Lemon Bars
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
Brunch on the Bayou
This is an absolutely FANTASTIC brunch recipe. I typically serve it when family is visiting for the holidays as the majority is prepared the night before. Everyone loves it and ALWAYS wants the recipe!
Slow Cooker Beef Stew I
This easy, comforting beef stew is cooked in a slow cooker with potatoes in a hearty broth. Garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika add flair!
Simple Teriyaki Sauce
This quick-and-easy teriyaki sauce comes together fast to to deliver sweet, tangy flavor that takes your chicken and rice to the next level!
Baked Parmesan Cauliflower Bites
Here's a twist on cauliflower even your kids will like. These golden, crunchy Parmesan cauliflower bites just melt in your mouth.
Fried Chicken Wings
This recipe delivers a wonderful batch of fried chicken wings for tossing in Buffalo-style sauce for when you have that wings craving.
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
Perfect for decorating! These classic sugar cookies are great for rolling out and cutting into shapes.
Roasted Potatoes and Onions - Easy and Delicious
If you are sick and tired of mash potatoes, fries, chips and all the other ways potatoes are prepared but don't have the time for a complicated roasted vegetables dish than this is an easy and flavorful way to get 'er done.