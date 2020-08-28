Food News and Trends

The Latest

TikTokers Say Balsamic Vinegar and Sparkling Water Taste Like Coke — We Tried It To Find Out
Will we be ditching soda forever after this?
Wendy's Is Adding a New Strawberry Frosty To Its Menu for a Limited Time Only
Get this flavor for the first time ever while it lasts!
Why Are Wendy's Salads So Good?
We're spilling all of Wendy's secrets on what makes its salads next-level delicious.
Does This TikTok Hack Really Make Your Muffins and Cupcakes Lighter And Fluffier?
You probably already have everything you need in your pantry to pull this off, but is it worth it?
The Best Ice Cream Scoops for Frozen Desserts
We love the Zeroll 1020 ice cream scoop for its ability to quickly warm ice cream just enough for an easy release.
Why Do Some People Think Root Beer Tastes Like Mouthwash?
Once you know, this soda will never taste the same again.
More Tasty Tidbits

These Are the Best Compost Bins for the Kitchen Counter and Beyond
We spoke to a composting expert to learn which bins are best for composting at home, and the OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean countertop compost bin tops the list.
The Best Kitchen Shoes for Home Cooks, According to a Chef
Find out which shoes are worth the money, like our Best Overall pick, the Cabbie II.
Attention Coffee Drinkers: That Cup of Joe May Decrease Your Risk of Dying
The Best Stoves You Can Order Online
You Can Make Dozens of Baked Treats with This 2-Ingredient Dough
Grillo's Pickles and Ithaca Hummus Teamed Up to Make Pickle Hummus — Here's What You Need To Know
How Is the Wendy's Frosty Different From a Milkshake?

We dug in to find out what sets it apart.

More Food News and Trends

The 6 Store-Brand Items I Always Buy at Wegmans
The Ritz x Oreo Snack Sold Out In Hours — If You Didn't Get a Box, Here's How to Make Your Own
How to Get All Edge Brownies From One Batch
What Is Hard Sauce?
This 2-Ingredient Cake Is the Best Base for a Budget-Friendly Dessert
Yeti Is Offering Free Gear Customization for Father's Day—but You'll Have to Act Fast
This One Ingredient Is The Secret To The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever
The Mexican Pizza Is Back on the Taco Bell Menu—But Our Copycat Version Is Even Better
The Best Refrigerators for Every Kitchen and Budget
Walmart Already Slashed Prices on Hundreds of Items Before Memorial Day—Here Are the Best 15 to Shop
McDonald's Is Adding a New Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry To Its Summer Menu
45+ Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination
Stock Up on These Sale Items From Costco for Your Memorial Day Barbecue
The Best Flatware Sets for Everyday Use and Special Occasions
It's Officially Pickle Season at Trader Joe's — Here Are The Best Pickle-Flavored Products To Look For
USDA Issues Public Health Alert For Ready-To-Eat Ham Sold At Some Walmart Stores
The Office Fans: This Beet Vodka Will Make Dwight Proud
The Best Picnic Baskets to Elevate Al Fresco Dining Adventures
The 10 Best Aldi Finds For Your Memorial Day BBQ
The Best Springform Pans, Approved by Our Allstars
How to Buy The Best Kitchen Knives
The Best Meal Prep Containers for Your Food Storage Needs
The Best Kitchen Torches for Everything From Creme Brulee to Steak
Skittles, Starbursts, and Life Savers Recalled for Potential Presence of Metal Strand Fragments
This One Ingredient Will Give You Juicy Chicken Every Time
