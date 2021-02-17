We Tried It

These Protein-Packed Chocolate Pudding Pops Have a Surprising Ingredient
You'd never guess what makes these frozen treats so satisfying.
Ice Cube Tray Pancakes Are Here to Make Mornings Easier
This hack will have you serving up fresh mini pancakes in no time.
Does This Viral Club Soda Hack Really Prevent Fruit from Browning?
We tried this 5-minute trick with apples, pears, peaches, and plums to find out.
Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Has the Secret for the Best Summer Hot Dogs
With just a few extra ingredients, simple hot dogs can be showstoppers.
This Toast Is the New Breakfast Trend You Can't Miss Out On
Hash brown toast is a TikTok favorite that's here to stay.
You Can Make Dozens of Baked Treats with This 2-Ingredient Dough
Skip the yeast, the proofing, and the special equipment.