We Tried It

From the outlandish to the too good to be true, we're diving fork-first into the most fun, surprising, and sometimes freaky food ideas we can find. Are these recipes, hacks, and crafts worth it? Hosts Annie Campbell and Stefan Johnson give them a whirl while you sit back and watch. 

These Protein-Packed Chocolate Pudding Pops Have a Surprising Ingredient
You'd never guess what makes these frozen treats so satisfying.
Ice Cube Tray Pancakes Are Here to Make Mornings Easier
This hack will have you serving up fresh mini pancakes in no time. 
Does This Viral Club Soda Hack Really Prevent Fruit from Browning?
We tried this 5-minute trick with apples, pears, peaches, and plums to find out.
Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Has the Secret for the Best Summer Hot Dogs
With just a few extra ingredients, simple hot dogs can be showstoppers.
This Toast Is the New Breakfast Trend You Can't Miss Out On
Hash brown toast is a TikTok favorite that's here to stay.
You Can Make Dozens of Baked Treats with This 2-Ingredient Dough
Skip the yeast, the proofing, and the special equipment.
Never Peel Eggs Again with These TikTok Baked Egg Hacks
The breakfast sandwich possibilities are endless.
The Mexican Pizza Is Back on the Taco Bell Menu—But Our Copycat Version Is Even Better
More fillings, more flavor.
Is Homemade Cereal Worth the Effort?
Alton Brown's Genius Hack Will Help You Make the Fudgiest Brownies Ever
We're Obsessed With This Boozy Ice Cream Shop — And So Is TikTok
This 3-Ingredient Air Cheesecake Is the Dessert of Your Dreams
Sorry, But I Was Totally Unimpressed With This TikTok Trend

Sure, 4-ingredient doughnuts are convenient, but do they actually taste like the real thing?

We Tried 6 Brands of Vegan Chicken Nuggets to Find the Tastiest Option
This Is Why You Should Never Toss Leftover Champagne
Love to Cook With Wine? You Have to Try This Drunken Pasta
These 3-Ingredient Creme Brûlée Cookies Are the Easiest Way to Impress
This "Chick"mas Tree Is Perfect Centerpiece for Your Holiday Party
This Nespresso Machine Makes It Too Easy To Create Fancy Coffee Drinks From Home
Thanksgiving Leftover Cupcakes Are the Best Way to Enjoy Your Holiday Extras
Popeyes Is Selling Pre-Cooked Cajun-Style Turkeys for Your Thanksgiving Feast
We Tried the 60 Garlic Clove Soup TikTok is Loving Right Now
Ted Lasso's Shortbread Cookies Are Just as Delicious as They Look on TV
These 3-Ingredient Chicken Nuggets Are the Best Thing to Happen to the Air Fryer
Pure Maple Butter Is the Dreamiest Spread You've Never Even Heard Of
Conveyor Belt Sushi Bars Are the Best Restaurant Trend of 2021
Pumpkin Spice Martinis Are the Must-Make Cocktail of Fall
All the New Candy to Purchase (and Pass on) This Halloween
Tomato Soup Cake Is the Easy Dessert You Need For Fall
Don't Throw Out Another Parmesan Rind — Make This Tasty Snack Instead
Sprite — Yes, Sprite — Is the Secret to a Juicy, Tender Chicken Dinner
Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Ate This Salad Every Day on the Set of 'Friends'
We Tried Paris Hilton's Mac and Cheese — and It Just Might Change the Way You Make This Comfort Food for Good
Hawaiian Roll French Toast Puffs Are the Best Thing to Happen to Breakfast
Pan Banging Is the Secret to Perfectly Chewy and Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies
I Tried Round Hot Dogs to See What All the Hype Is About
True Pickle Fans Have to Try These 3 TikTok Pickle Hacks
8 Valuable Lessons I Learned While Tipsy-Baking with My Sister
