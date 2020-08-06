Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes

Baked on a single sheet pan, these all-in-one dinners make weeknight cooking a breeze.

Community Picks

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Sausage Bake

194
Easy shrimp and sausage bake, delicious, healthier, and gluten free, all on one big sheet pan in the oven!
By ashley

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1216
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
By Chef John

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

339
Quick and easy way to prepare homemade, flavorful fajitas for a crowd!
By themoodyfoodie

Sweet and Spicy Jerk Shrimp

10
Get a taste of island life with Jamaican jerk-seasoned shrimp, juicy pineapple, roasted veggies, and spicy jalapenos. Serve over salad greens or, for a heartier meal, with cooked brown rice.

Baked Chicken Breasts and Vegetables

113
I got in from work one night and wanted something a little lighter. I had some frozen chicken breasts and fresh veggies. I added the spices at random and it turned out really good, I thought. There were no complaints from the others either.

Sheet Pan Roasted Mediterranean Vegetables

14
These roasted Mediterranean vegetables featuring cherry tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, onion, and garlic make a delicious sheet pan dinner with an easy cleanup.
By BigDaddy

Easy Sheet Pan Greek Chicken

14
This complete Greek-inspired chicken dinner is made simply and easily on one pan with the chicken, veggies, and potatoes cooking together. Perfect for busy weeknights!
By fabeveryday

Pesto Chicken Bake

5
This pesto chicken bake recipe only uses one pan and is a quick meal to prepare that is delicious for the whole family.
By SDaisy2

Everything Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

2
Delicate salmon with a crunchy topping is paired with tender potatoes and broccoli drizzled with a sweet and spicy mustard glaze in this simple, 30-minute sheet pan dinner. The whole family will love the indulgent taste of this nutritious meal!

Crispy Rosemary Chicken and Fries

1327
This is a one pan meal that's in the oven in 15 minutes. Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth watering aroma. If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount. Potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this!
By SANDY WITEK

Roasted Leeks with Eggs (Paleo and Keto-Friendly)

2
A sheet pan of roasted leeks and green onions topped with avocado vinaigrette, toasted almonds, eggs, and red pepper flakes. Enjoy over baby spinach and arugula, if desired. Vegetarian, paleo, and keto-friendly.
By paleo.pineapple

Dijon Pork with Apples and Cabbage

70
A honey-mustard marinade gives pork a tangy-sweet punch. Charred cabbage and apple make a crunchy side dish.
By Molly Gilbert
Inspiration and Ideas

A Week's Worth of Sheet Pan Dinners
Enjoy easy sheet pan dinners every night of the week. Once the pan is in the oven, your work is done—and clean-up is a breeze, especially if you line the pan with foil.
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
390
See how to make this Italian-style sheet pan supper.
Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Dinner
75
5 Rules for the Best Sheet Pan Dinners
Summer Sheet Pan Dinners
Deliciously Easy Sheet Pan Dinners for Two
Sheet Pan Chicken Meal
14

Super easy and so yummy. Chicken breast, red potatoes, and fresh green beans go in one pan and everything cooks together. De-li-cious! Adjust green bean and potato amount to your liking.

More Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes

22 Super-Easy Sheet Pan Suppers

A complete meal made all on one sheet pan for a weeknight dinner ready in a flash.
By Carl Hanson

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake

817
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
By Chef V

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

73
Quick and easy shrimp fajitas in one pan. Serve with tortillas, cilantro, and avocado or any other condiments you like.
By Jen Cooks For Fun

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

136
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Sheet Pan Beef Fajitas

Treat your family to fajita night with this simple sheet pan beef fajita recipe. A deliciously seasoned flank steak cooks in the oven alongside onions and bell peppers, and is ready in no time to be served on warm tortillas with your favorite toppings, such as avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
By NicoleMcmom

20-Minute Shrimp Fajitas Sheet Pan Dinner

1
These shrimp fajitas are made on a sheet pan--the best 20-minute meal ever.
By Jrrahurn

Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs

5
A little maple syrup brings life to chicken thighs and caramelizes Brussels sprouts and sweet potato wedges. Dried cranberries and pecans add tartness and crunch.

Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner

13
An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice.
By barbara

14 Simple Sheet Pan Chicken Dinners

Chicken dinner is always a winner, but never more so than when made in a sheet pan!
By Carl Hanson

Sheet Pan Seafood Boil

1
This simple roasted sheet pan dinner provides all the yummy flavors of a seafood boil with much less effort.
By Bites With Applewhite

12 Simple and Healthy Sheet Pan Dinners for Winter

These simple sheet-pan recipes feature healthy, flavorful, and seasonal ingredients, and they can all call themselves "one-pan wonders."
By Taylor Tobin

Sheet Pan Parmesan-Dijon Chicken Thigh Dinner

Parmesan-crusted chicken thighs, potatoes, and green beans all cook together in this sheet pan dinner so your entrée and sides are ready all at once.

Sheet Pan Ground Beef, Potato, and Carrot Dinner

265
This family-friendly recipe features ground beef patties, carrots, potatoes, and onions baked all together a sheet pan for an easy dinner.

Vegan Green Bean, Tomato, and Basil Sheet Pan Dinner

13
Toss together this quick and easy vegan sheet pan dinner of roasted baby potatoes, green beans, chickpeas, and tomatoes seasoned with basil.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Sheet Pan Dinner with Chicken and Veggies

28
Super easy one-pan meal in the oven made on a baking sheet.
By Tyler Heikes

Shrimp and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner

2
A simple and delicious sheet pan dinner with shrimp and vegetables - you can use any combination of vegetables you like, but try to cut them all in even pieces.
By Amy Schenkel

Sheet Pan Lemon Butter Garlic Shrimp with Asparagus

31
Have dinner ready in less than 30 minutes with this quick and easy one-pan roasted lemon butter shrimp and asparagus seasoned with garlic.
By Fioa

Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage, Apple, and Root Veggie Dinner

143
The smoked sausage flavor you love joins your favorite winter produce in this easy meal, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Seasonal Vegetables

Simple, one-dish, roasted red cabbage meal is ready in about 30 minutes, and is a great way to use up wayward veggies. Make the recipe your own by substituting favorite or seasonal vegetables any time of year.
By theartofsavvy

Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

2
An easy sheet pan dinner, full of flavor that can be easily customized to your tastes. The secret is roasting at a high temperature, allowing the water to steam out, leaving all that concentrated, yummy flavor.
By Jewelzee

Roasted Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary

88
I'm always looking for really simple-but-delicious chicken recipes. My friend and colleague Paul Grimes, who is an amazing cook (and a food stylist to boot), gave me this one. Perfect for regular weeknight meals or when company comes.
By cherylb413

Easy, Meaty Sheet Pan Meal

Follow this formula for a family-friendly weeknight meal. Using the variations here or whatever you have on hand, simply toss everything together on one 10x15-inch baking pan. Then let your oven do the work!
