Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes

I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
I got in from work one night and wanted something a little lighter. I had some frozen chicken breasts and fresh veggies. I added the spices at random and it turned out really good, I thought. There were no complaints from the others either.
Delicate salmon with a crunchy topping is paired with tender potatoes and broccoli drizzled with a sweet and spicy mustard glaze in this simple, 30-minute sheet pan dinner. The whole family will love the indulgent taste of this nutritious meal!
This is a one pan meal that's in the oven in 15 minutes. Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth watering aroma. If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount. Potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this!
A sheet pan of roasted leeks and green onions topped with avocado vinaigrette, toasted almonds, eggs, and red pepper flakes. Enjoy over baby spinach and arugula, if desired. Vegetarian, paleo, and keto-friendly.
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
Treat your family to fajita night with this simple sheet pan beef fajita recipe. A deliciously seasoned flank steak cooks in the oven alongside onions and bell peppers, and is ready in no time to be served on warm tortillas with your favorite toppings, such as avocado, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Simple, one-dish, roasted red cabbage meal is ready in about 30 minutes, and is a great way to use up wayward veggies. Make the recipe your own by substituting favorite or seasonal vegetables any time of year.
An easy sheet pan dinner, full of flavor that can be easily customized to your tastes. The secret is roasting at a high temperature, allowing the water to steam out, leaving all that concentrated, yummy flavor.
I'm always looking for really simple-but-delicious chicken recipes. My friend and colleague Paul Grimes, who is an amazing cook (and a food stylist to boot), gave me this one. Perfect for regular weeknight meals or when company comes.
Follow this formula for a family-friendly weeknight meal. Using the variations here or whatever you have on hand, simply toss everything together on one 10x15-inch baking pan. Then let your oven do the work!