Potato and Cheddar Soup

This is a good starter recipe for potato cheddar soup. As mentioned by several reviewers it definitely needs a few extras to improve the flavor which would otherwise be very bland. I have a few tips that made the soup very tasty. I always start my potato soups with mashed potatoes; it gives the soup a nice thick texture. I used crisp bacon, 2 cups of sliced carrots as well as the water I had used to boil them, about a half cup sauteed onions, a tablespoon of chicken broth, and a teaspoon of parsley. With plenty of soup making experience now, I also have a tip regarding the cheese. I put the soup on a low heat to let the flavors blend and at that time sprinkled a few tablespoons of the cheese at a time to give it a chance to melt in. Once it's melted in, give it a stir and add a few more tablespoons until it's all added (as a novice soup maker, I made the mistake of sprinkling all of the cheese in at once and ended up with one lumpy mess of a soup; the cheese all clumped together and ended up very gummy, it was terrible).