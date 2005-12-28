Potato and Cheddar Soup

This is a smooth creamy soup. Great for those cold winter days.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a medium sized stock pot bring water to a boil, add potatoes and cook until tender. Drain reserving 1 cup liquid.

  • Stir in butter, onion and flour. Season with salt and pepper. Gradually stir in potatoes, reserved liquid, milk, sugar, cheese, and ham. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 277.3mg. Full Nutrition
