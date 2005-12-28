Potato and Cheddar Soup
This is a smooth creamy soup. Great for those cold winter days.
Simple to make. Nice, creamy consistency. But, as a previous reviewer mentioned, the onions are still crunchy after 30 minutes simmer time (I even cooked them in the flour and butter for a couple minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients). I'd highly recommend cooking the onions in the butter first, until soft, then mixing in the flour, etc.Read More
This had absolutely no flavor. I had to throw it out. Bummer.Read More
Great base recipe, but I did cook this a bit differently. I sauteed my onions, along with garlic, celery and carrot. Instead of adding flour to thicken, I opted for more potatoes which worked wonderfully. Didn't see the need for the sugar and because I had it in the house, I used crisply cooked bacon instead of the ham. Once the soup was done, I turned off the heat and then added the cheese. It melted in nicely and there was no separation. Also threw in a light sprinkling of cayenne pepper. Hubby and I were both thrilled with your recipe Debbie and thank you so much!
This was really good. I did add more cheese. I was looking for a recipe that was like bob evans cheddar soup. This was really close. I added chopped bacon and green onion to the top and it was awsome!!
this soup was very good. We all three loved it. The best potato soup I've ever had. I had to add about a half cup more cheese. If you want the potatoes to stay in "chunks" then don't boil so long after all of the ingredients are combined. Very good though. the second time i made it we left out the ham, it was still very good.
As with every good recipe, you must add your own touch. I doubled the recipe. Sauteed the onions in the butter until soft. I prefer dishes without meat, so I used previously frozen chopped broccoli. Added lots of black pepper, celery salt, parsley and chives, to taste!! Easy and hearty!! Even my husband liked it!!
My husband made this and the family absolutely loved it! He did add quite a bit more cheese to the soup than the recipe called for, though. Next time I would like the onions sauteed before adding as they were still a little crunchy for my taste. Great with crusty bread and butter!
This was really good. I have made this twice so far. The second time I used chicken stock to boil the potatoes along with the onions. Our family doesn't eat pork so I jazzed the soup up with a bit of Monterrey pepper jack cheese. Perfecto. This recipe is a keeper. I think next time I'll try a gourmet version, leeks, a mix of Gruyere and white cheddar.
Very good. I added corn,celery,liquid smoke and carrots and sauteed the onions in the melted butter first to soften them. Next time I will substitute corn starch mixed with cold water for the flour to reduce the flour taste. It would still be a bit bland. Needs jazzed up somehow.
This was a really tasty and easy recipe, but.... I had crunchy onions, too, which kind of took away from the yumminess. I had read the reviews before starting, so I knew that had been a problem for other reviewers. When my potatoes were almost done, I melted butter in a different pot and cooked the onions for a while, then added flour, milk, potato water, potatoes, etc. I thought that I had cooked the onions enough- I guess not. I didn't simmer for 30 minutes because that would have totally broken up the cheese and milk. If you are going to try this I suggest sauteeing the onions first until you are sure they are tender- then proceed with the recipe. I used skim milk with no problems. We had this with French Country Bread- great combo!
Soup wasn't thick as I hoped so, maybe adding sour cream or more flour / less water would make it better. I will try another recipe instead of this one next time. Wasn't too impresses with the flavors either.
oh my goodness oh my goodness! this was delicious!! SO good, i ate the whole pot!! ((i cut the recipe in half)) and i know that's still a lot, but still!!! the only thing i changed was add more cheese, but that's just because i love cheese! ALSO i sauteed the onions in the butter before mixing it all together, because i read the other reviews.
Excellent, simple and fast soup. Full of flavour. The only change I did was use thin skin potatoes and the skins on.
wonderful soup. My kids love it. The only change I made was cooking the onions along with the potatoes instead of adding them later. That way they are not crunchy.
I COOKED THIS AND LOVED IT. SUGGESTION TOP WITH REAL BACON BITS AND OH SO GOOD
I'm not sure what I did wrong but I didn't have much luck with this recipe. It was not as creamy as expected and I had to use massive amounts of salt and pepper to give it flavor. It is possible that it was user error but regardless, I will not make this soup again.
I enjoyed this recipe...I boiled the potatoes in low sodium chicken broth to add some flavor...I also did bacon and ham....but I added the bacon just to the end before serving. Also, added some chopped carrots to the sauteed onions. Had to substitute the red potatoes for regular ones due to my son being allergic to red potatoes.
Add some thyme when you sautee the onions (thanks Liz and Linda), and replace the cup of potato water with beer. Yum!! Oh, and more cheese never hurt anyone.
I have made this on several occasions, my whole family love's it.!! I've made it with bacon and with ham, we like both.
I think this is delicious but it only made about 3 servings. Don't know how it would become 10? I highly recommend this but doubling or tripling. I sauteed the onions in butter like many suggested. Maybe a little too much as they browned a lot :) I also used 1% milk& its still very creamy. My potatoes were also all mushed& not in chunks any more. Please let me know how long to cook them. :)
Love this, don't change a thing!!
Good but could be bland if you aren't careful. TIME SAVER: Use a ham steak sauteed with a bit of brown sugar then dice or use leftover honey baked ham and then omit the sugar MONEY SAVER: Use baking potatoes or a combination of red/bakers FOR TEXTURE: Add scallions to the top I used skim milk and this turned out great.
I REALLY enjoyed this recipe. My husband and best friend had never tried a potato soup before, and they raved about it. I, being allergic to onions, had to omit that, but did saute them on the side for the others to eat. I also added crumbled bacon with the ham, more cheese and LOTS of black pepper. Had a beautiful consistency and great flavor.
This is a wonderful soup! I omitted the ham and just topped it with crispy bacon pieces, green onion and shredded cheese. All the family loved it! Thank you Debbie.
This was excellent and very easy. The only thing I did different was instead of ham I added a package of real bacon bits and then I omitted the sugar. I suggest cooking the onions with the butter till soft. VERY EXCELLENT!!
Great recipe. Turned out a lot better than I expected! Its restaurant grade soup. Based on the reviews, I decided to boil my onions with the potatoes so that I don't have the crunchy onion issue and it worked beautifully. I also added some steamed broccoli while it simmered. Wonderful!
Simply amazing!! My whole family loved it! I only had a couple of problems with it though. I made it for (supposedly) 10 servings, and it turned out to only be enough for 3! I don't know if anyone else had this problem, but I will surely double up on the ingredients. I also added my own personal touch (;
this reciepe was great. i added some spinach and extra cheese to it though........... the boyfreind who never eats soup loved it and went for seconds.........
I thought this recipe was a great base. I did add a few twists. Thank you to the other reviews. They were very helpful. First I sauteed my onions so they weren't too crunchy and I find sauteeing adds a nice flavor to the onion. I sauteed the onions in bacon fat from bacon cooked to replace the ham. I thought the crunch would really compliment the softness of the potato. I boiled the potatoes (sliced scallop style not chunked) in chicken broth instead of water, aldente. I didn't use red potato. I used a white potato that was in my pantry, which worked just fine. When putting everything together I added corn and extra cheddar. I also added a small bay leaf & some cayenne pepper for bite. I did not add the potatoes to everything until the end so I didn't hurt their shape when stirring the soup. After I added the potatoes I finished cooking them just a bit with a low simmer for about 10 minutes. Like I said, this recipe was a great base but definitely needed added flavor. When I was done I really enjoyed the soup and definitely will make again!
WONDERFUL! I like my soup thick so I halved the milk. It was soooo yummy! I will definitley make it again!
This was FANTASTIC!!! I will make it again, and I would recommend it to anyone. Easy to make and Very Very tasty!
This is a good starter recipe for potato cheddar soup. As mentioned by several reviewers it definitely needs a few extras to improve the flavor which would otherwise be very bland. I have a few tips that made the soup very tasty. I always start my potato soups with mashed potatoes; it gives the soup a nice thick texture. I used crisp bacon, 2 cups of sliced carrots as well as the water I had used to boil them, about a half cup sauteed onions, a tablespoon of chicken broth, and a teaspoon of parsley. With plenty of soup making experience now, I also have a tip regarding the cheese. I put the soup on a low heat to let the flavors blend and at that time sprinkled a few tablespoons of the cheese at a time to give it a chance to melt in. Once it's melted in, give it a stir and add a few more tablespoons until it's all added (as a novice soup maker, I made the mistake of sprinkling all of the cheese in at once and ended up with one lumpy mess of a soup; the cheese all clumped together and ended up very gummy, it was terrible).
I cooked my potatoes with 1 cup water and 1 cup low sodium chicken broth. I also added a can of corn. Made it really good!
This had a delicious flavor, but my soup had kind of a gritty texture. I have a gas stove, so I wonder if simmering the full 30 minutes made it separate. :( It went really well with Beer Bread I on this site!
This recipe was too plain for me, but easy to make and a good base to work with. I used scallions instead of onions. Next time I'd use a sharp cheddar and more of it, 1/2 milk and 1/2 cream, and add some seasonings like garlic powder and onion powder.
I recalculated this recipe for 5 servings and made this soup last night. I barely had enough for my husband and I. The soup was very good and I will make it again. The soup needs quite a bit of salt and pepper to bring out the flavor. 5 stars for ease and taste but only 0 star for serving size.
This recipe was good. I did not have ham, so I threw in some bacon bits that I had on hand. I also added some ham flavoring that was left over from a soup mix and put in some pepper jack cheese. It was very satisfying.
I wanted to make this but didn't have potatoes - so I substituted 2 cups plain straight-cut frozen french fries that I had thawed and chopped into bite sized pieces. I also used a cup of frozen corn instead of ham, and added about a cup more cheese. I had to boil it for quite a while for the french fries to become tender but they held together so well and it was amazing! We all loved it and now my kids ask for "french fry soup" ALL the time!
I followed this exactly as the recipe- excluding the ham- and I find that it is a good soup base. But I had to add some extra seasoning with it to make it to my taste. Thanks for sharing and I am intending to keep it as it is simple and quick and you can easily build off of it.
great soup. I used shallots instead of onion and cooked them with garlic and butter before adding them to the soup. I added more cheese and instead of ham I used bacon. Very creamy and yummy!
We loved this-picky kids included. Only changes--didn't have red potatoes, so used Idaho's, and one daughter is a vegetarian so left off the ham.
This is about the best potato soup I have ever eaten and being someone who doesn't enjoy cooking and is not very good at it, I was pleasantly surprised how easy it was to make.
Wonderful, tasty, comfort food type soup for a chilly day. I changed it up a bit, cooked the onions in butter till soft, then added the other ingredients. Omitted sugar, didn't see a need for it. Will definitely be making again, maybe adding some bacon and parmesan cheese for additional flavor. Appreciate the recipe! A great way to use up leftover ham!
This was great! I did a few things differently. I added about 3 cups of cheese, fresh finely diced garlic, and I boiled the potatoes in chicken stock instead of water.
I fixed this for a neighbor and they loved it. It is the best soup that I have ever eaten and my best friend thought so too.
This soup tastes good but I would add more cheese next time because there wasn't too much a flavor of it.
lots of flavor rich & creamy. took the advise of another and sauted the onions beforehand
This is pretty much the same recipe I got from my high school foods teacher years ago. The first time I made it I did not have enough milk so I used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup and about 1 cup milk. I leave the skins on, peeling off only impurities. I also saute the onions in a little olive oil with fresh crimini mushrooms and garlic. This soup is really versitile, if I have fresh carrots and celery on hand I add some in. My husband raved about this soup! He not only went back for seconds, but thirds as well. Great cold weather dinner soup.
I substituted Velveeta for part of the cheese because it melts better. Added a bit of cayenne and dry mustard with the flour. And sprinkled a bit of Tabasco in the bowl. It was terrific.
It was great!!! My husband and son love it. I put 2 cups of cheese in and it was really good.
Amazing!!!! Added some cayenne pepper, chives, and garlic powder. In the future, I'm going to see what this tastes like with bacon and broccoli. Mmmmm....
Good soup - husband loved it!
Well, the soup tasted good but my consistancy was off. it was thick but not creamy. I can't really explain the end result. I wont make it again.
I sauteed the onions first with some butter and garlic and added some choppd bacon before combining all the ingredients and it gave it a wonderful, smoky flavor. I will definately make it again, trying out different cheeses and adding in some carrots maybe. Seriously could not stop eating it!!
This is the best recipe for cold days! It serves a lot and is very rich and creamy.
This was very tasty! I used scallions rather than onions, which I sauteed with some diced celery and minced garlic until soft. I used smoked sausage in lieu of ham and added plenty of black pepper. This was a rich, hearty and satisfying soup! Thank you Debbie!
Good flavour! I would've like the broth to be just a bit thicker.
This was a great and easy idea for my children.
This soup is very yummy. I did do a couple of changes to the recipe as others have. kept it basically the same though. I added brocolli, and cauliflower, and Velveeta cheese. I put all this together in the slowcooker, raw. I put about half a brick of cheese on the bottom first, added the ingredients, and out the other half of the brick on top as to seep trough all the veggies. I also put in turkey bacon and 2 chives and some butter so as the cheese wouldn't adhere to the slowcooker as much. It is a very tasty meal, not just a soup. I used a head of cauliflower and brocolli, and about a bag of red potatos, and a whole thing of turkey bacon. My family loves it, including my picky 8 and 13 year old children. Thank you for the recipe!!
This is a favorite. When I ask what I can bring when invited for supper, I always get requests for this soup.
Yummy comfort food! Also makes great leftovers; we loved reheating this for lunch. Thank you for a great potato soup recipe!
I used my leftover mashed potatoes from Easter dinner and leftover ham. It turned out great and kept me from pitching out the leftovers (we were getting tired of them!) The mashed potatoes had 2-3 garlic cloves crushed in them, sour cream and cream cheese. It turned out great!
It only gets 4 stars because it needs more cheese, at least 2 cups. I just throw tons of Velveeta in there and leave out the ham. My husband loves this soup, and its very easy to make. Be sure to saute the onions first in the butter, and don't let it go too long or the potatoes will start to break up, but its delicious.
I did an ingredients search and it came up with this recipe. I have made it four times since, my kids love it, my hubby loves it, and so do I, and that is a household first!!
This was okay. I didn't like the texture. I though the leftovers would be better after it sat, but it wasn't. I will probably not make it again.
Great did add some bacon. a real keeper
Quick, easy potato soup recipe that came out very tasty! Will make again!
I served this soup for a dinner meeting & everyone just raved about it.They all had to have the recipe.We enjoy it @ home too.It's really very easy & is gtreat to heat up on cold winter nights.
I made this for dinner tonight for the second time. I pretty much made it just like described but I added a dash of seasoned salt and a bit of velveta along with the cheddar cheese. When I made it the first time it really wasn't enough for my family of 3 adults. This time I doubled it and we even have a bit leftover. We really enjoy it along with some corn bread for dinner on rainy nights.
Great Soup!! Hearty! I used bacon instead of ham and it was yummy.
This was ok. My came out more white than yellow. I think we would have enjoyed it more if I had used an immersion blender and smoothed out the potatoes. I plan to try it again and not give up on the recipe.
We absolutly love this soup. I do add a chicken bouillon cube to the water you boil the potatoes in. I also saute the onion in alittle butter before adding to the soup. Delish!!!
This was good. The only thing was that it seemed like it kind of seperated, like the cheese didn't mix in all the way. Maybe I did something wrong. I don't know. But I will make this again.
This was a very yummy soup, but I felt that it was lacking something I couldn't quite put my finger on - that is why I gave it 4 stars. I did sautee the onions in the butter with a little garlic until soft as other reviewers suggested, then added the flour and cooked out the raw flavor of it for a minute, before adding it to the milk, potatoes and other ingredients. I also doubled the cheese and skipped the sugar. It was quite tasty.
I've tried several potato soup recipes, this is by far the best. Easy and quick to make. I highly recommend trying this recipe! Thanks,Idgie
It was great I added a bit more cheese and u should really cook onions before adding to soup
I made this for dinner last night (a double batch for my little family) and it's not even noon and the soup's all gone! I think that speaks for itself. I used tapioca flour instead of AP flour because of wheat allergies and the soup turned out great. I also made sure the onions were soft after cooking in the butter, then I added the flour, then the rest of the ingredients. It only simmered about 15 minutes because we were all so hungry, and the soup smelled so good! It was delicious.
I had to double the cheese in this recipe and add some cornstarch to make it thicker. Sauteed onions for the whole time the potatoes were cooking. With these changes I would give it 4 stars.
This is THE BEST recipe. Don't change a thing. Just serve with a crusty loaf of French bread and enjoy. Thanks so much for this recipe. My family LOVES IT!!!
This was very yummy. I took a few others advice and cooked my onions along with a couple celery stalks in some butter before combining all the ingredients. I am definately gonna make this again. I am planning on trying this recipe as the base for my clam chowder and swap out the ham for some bacon. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is a super easy soup recipe. I used a little extra buter and sauteed the onions before adding the flour and the rest of the ingredients. I don't like "crunchy" onions in soups or casseroles and I didn't think they would have time to soften up in the cooking process as written. Other than that - very tasy! Made our menu rotation!
This was a nice enough soup, but didn't make a big enough impression on me or my family for me to make it again. We all felt it lacked something. I used smoked ham and did toy with the idea of addng some garlic powder. Maybe I should have. Thanks for letting me try.
This was a great recipe! Like a lot of the other reviews, I cooked the onions in the butter before I added it to the soup. It was a delicious hearty soup!
Nice combination, and makes nice leftovers
This turned out great, although I thought the amount per person was very small. I was cooking for 4 children and 2 adults, so cooked enough for 6, it wasn't enough and the children only had small portions. Cook more than you think you will need. Like others I added more cheese than the recipe called for, I doubled it. I also cooked the onions with the flour and butter before adding the potatoes. Oh and I added chicken stock to the water the potatoes were cooked in. I will be making this again.
Enjoyable soup. I added some parsley, oregano and basil to the soup to give it a little more flavor. I also used smoked sausage instead of ham.
Very easy to make - especailly to someone who is not a chef. I also sauted the onions in the butter, first. It made them a little softer for the soup. My husband just loved it! It will definitely be a keeper!
This was very good. I used someone else's suggestion of adding mashed potato flakes to thicken it and decided I wish I hadn't, but my husband thought it was great!
Good stuff! I did everything as stated, except I didn't use the ham, instead I used crumbled bacon as a garnish. Also, I used my stick blender at the end because I wanted a smooth consistency. Even the baby ate it. Thanks for a keeper recipe.
This was ok. Wasn't has creamy or hearty as I would have hoped, but easy and satisfying on a rainy day.
I did as the others said and cooked the onions first. I used a little extra ham that was left over from a sprial cut ham and the soup was fantastic. I used 1 T less butter and flour to cut LDL which may have been why it wasn't as think as it could have been. I also cooked the potatoes until half way done then added the rest and they weren't mushy at all.
I was very impressed with how easy this was and how good it came out. I used all my left-overs from Christmas dinner! The only changes that I made were I added the onions at the same time as the potoatoes so they softened. And, I added left-over asparagus half-way through which added a great taste. This came out very creamy and flavorful. Will definitely make this again.
Very good and creamy. I used salami instead of ham because that's what I had. Also used dried onion instead of fresh. Turned out great!!
This was a good recipe to use up leftover ham! I changed a few things, based on what I had on hand. I used russet instead of red potatoes, and omitted the sugar (the leftover ham was glazed). I also sauteed the onions in butter first, then added flour. Boiled the potatoes in the same pot with the other non-dairy ingredients, then added the milk and cheese. Oh, and added some frozen corn at the end! Tasted great, really easy! Thanks!
What an easy recipe! Very good and very filling. I will use this recipe again.
I cooked the onions with some of the flour, sugar, salt and pepper. I added a dash of cajun spice and a touch of crushed red peppers.
This soup was wonderful. I added more potatoes, cheese and ham than the recipe called for but it was delicious.
Absolutely Loved this soup. Made a few changes after reading some of the reviews. Thank you guys! This is what I did - Add 4 cups of water and potatoes instead. Sautee onions and 1.5 tsp gartlic in butter until tender and add to mixture when adding everything else. Add 1 more TBSP of flour and 1 TBSP of corn starch to thicken soup. Add more cheese, just because we love cheese.
I followed this recipe from start to finish, didn't change a thing, and it's possibly the best potato soup I've ever had! If you've never made this recipe before, don't add a lot of stuff to it, it doesn't need it.
