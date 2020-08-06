30-Minute Meal Recipes

Thirty Minute Chili
This is a great recipe for a quick four ingredient chili for those cold nights when the kids have hockey or any sport and you have to run around! Of course, adding cheese and onions if you have time will enhance this meal, as will saltine crackers. Enjoy!
Ten Minute Szechuan Chicken
A simple, quick recipe for Szechuan-style chicken with basic ingredients. This is usually served over white rice.
Acapulco Chicken
Easy, fast, healthy, and delicious! This perfect weeknight Acapulco chicken dish takes less than 30 minutes, so it's a regular in our house. You can vary the heat by the kind and amount of chili powder and hot peppers you use. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
Easy Beef Stroganoff
Easy to make. Reheats well. Very good, this is a favorite in our house. Total preparation time is 30 minutes!
Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!