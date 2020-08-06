30-Minute Meal Recipes

Need dinner quick? Find fast and easy pastas, chicken dishes, stir fry, and more.

Staff Picks

Quick Chicken Piccata

Chicken breasts topped with a buttery lemon, caper, and parsley sauce.
By Chef John

Last Minute Chicken Dinner

A satisfying, one-pot chicken and vegetable dinner in under 30 minutes.
By Deborah Chippior

Thirty Minute Chili

This is a great recipe for a quick four ingredient chili for those cold nights when the kids have hockey or any sport and you have to run around! Of course, adding cheese and onions if you have time will enhance this meal, as will saltine crackers. Enjoy!
By Jen

To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo

A rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with Romano and Parmesan cheeses.
By ERINMARIE

Ten Minute Szechuan Chicken

A simple, quick recipe for Szechuan-style chicken with basic ingredients. This is usually served over white rice.
By PUSATERI

Acapulco Chicken

Easy, fast, healthy, and delicious! This perfect weeknight Acapulco chicken dish takes less than 30 minutes, so it's a regular in our house. You can vary the heat by the kind and amount of chili powder and hot peppers you use. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
By CapeCodLorrie

Easy Beef Stroganoff

Easy to make. Reheats well. Very good, this is a favorite in our house. Total preparation time is 30 minutes!
By Colleen

Honey Mustard Pork Chops

These pan-fried pork chops are tender, tasty, and ready in no time!
By AuntE

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Drunken Mussels

Mussels, white wine, garlic, and lemon combine in this classic recipe.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Linguine with Clam Sauce

Quick and easy clam sauce made with canned clams, butter, oil, and garlic.
By Dorothy Rinaldi
Inspiration and Ideas

Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant
"Good recipe and very easy to cook. Next time I'm going to use breadcrumbs with more seasoning. Otherwise, it was delicious!" – collegebaker2014
Grilled Cod with Spinach and Tomatoes
A foil packet of cod with spinach, diced tomato, mozzarella, and seasonings makes a quick and easy weeknight meal that's ready in 20 minutes.
Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough
Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken
8 Complete Menus for 30-Minute Meals
30 Best Shrimp Recipes Ready in Under 30 Minutes
Southern Skillet Dinner
This is an awesome dinner on a cold winter night. It is inexpensive and a great way for the kids to take in some vegetables without any fuss. It's great served with warm bread and butter.

More 30-Minute Meal Recipes

Pesto Pasta

For a simple, savory dish cook chopped onions in olive oil and ready-made pesto. Toss with hot pasta and grated Parmesan cheese, then serve up hot or cold. Either way it's deliciously easy!
By Lauren

Simple Beef Stroganoff

Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Brenda

Chicken Katsu

This is my family recipe for Chicken Katsu - Japanese style fried chicken. Can also be used to make Tonkatsu, just use pork cutlets instead of chicken. Serve with white rice and tonkatsu sauce.
By sakuraiiko

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

Fast and easy, and bound to be a hit at your next cookout.
By SUBEAST

Shipwreck Dinner

It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.
By Bcsgibson

Pan-Seared Tilapia

Learn how to cook tilapia with this easy, 15-minute skillet recipe.
By AppleChef

Easy Lasagna

Quick lasagna recipe with noodles, meat sauce, and cottage cheese mixture.
By Joanie Heger

Creamed Chipped Beef on Toast

Dried beef in a creamy white sauce with cayenne is a comfort food classic.
By Lisa

Tender Italian Baked Chicken

A cheesy bread crumb coating keeps the chicken breast moist and delicious.
By Barb Eisel

Whiskey Chicken

Sauteed chicken chunks braised in a sweet, savory whiskey sauce.
By JLLYBEAN24

Black Beans and Rice

Quick stovetop black beans and rice with canned beans, onions, and cumin.
By Eileen Mintz

Creamy Garlic Pasta

Spaghetti cooked in garlic, broth, and cheese for an easy and creamy dish.
By Celestial

Heavenly Halibut

A rich Parmesan cheese topping tastes heavenly with mild-flavored halibut.
By chellebelle

Buttered Noodles

These delicious buttered noodles with Parmesan cheese are so simple to make!
By elohel

Easy Tuna Patties

Serve these crispy tuna patties as a simple appetizer or hot sandwich.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Fresh Tomato Shrimp Pasta

Fresh tomatoes and spinach, fresh herbs, and fresh mozzarella combine with shrimp and fettuccine for an easy summer dinner.
By Lisa Nichols

Sweet and Sour Meatballs

Tender beef meatballs simmered in a deliciously thick sweet and sour sauce.
By Cathy

Southern Fried Catfish

Buttermilk-marinated catfish fried in a light and crispy cornmeal batter.
By Mama Smith

Pesto Pasta with Chicken

Delicious bowtie pasta with sautéed chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto.
By Kristin

Blackened Chicken

Try this spicy charred chicken—a Cajun favorite, and so easy!
By Karena

Ground Beef Stroganoff

This easy, fast, and economical recipe sure to please. It is equally good over rice. Serve this family favorite with a green salad and a light dessert.
By Linda Russell

Simple Garlic Shrimp

Garlicky, lemony, and buttery, and ready in minutes.
By Chef John
