Recipes

Find and share everyday cooking inspiration on Allrecipes. Discover recipes, cooks, videos, and how-tos based on the food you love and the friends you follow.

Staff Picks

Aunt Teen's Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Rating: 4.61 stars
2456
This was my aunt's recipe for fudge, passed down through the family. It's better than any fudge I've ever had at the Jersey shore, and easy enough to whip up in 15 minutes or so.
By Kelly Phillips

25 Recipes That Perfect the Cranberry-Orange Combination

Enjoy this dynamic duo in cookies, cakes, breads, and even savory dishes.
By Hayley Sugg

15 New Year's Food Traditions to Borrow From Around the World 
Celebrate the new year with these five-star recipes.
By Melanie Fincher

6 Beef Wellington Recipes for Elegant Special Dinners

A perfect centerpiece dish for occasions when you want something a bit special.
By Ita Mac Airt

Healthy Holiday Recipes for a Crowd

Serve these healthy holiday appetizers, sides, and mains and feel good knowing they're just a bit better for you.
By Isadora Baum

15 Easy Christmas Cocktails

Celebrate the holidays with Christmas cocktails that are simple, food friendly, and festive. With these top-rated tipples, you'll turn a handful of simple ingredients into holiday cheer.
By Carl Hanson

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.7 stars
131
A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

15 Chicken and Sweet Potato Recipes

Looking for something to do with chicken and sweet potatoes? Your search ends here.
By Corey Williams

Easy Brussels Sprouts Salad

Rating: 4 stars
1
Tender steamed Brussels sprouts, crispy bacon, and sweet raisins are tossed with coleslaw dressing for this tasty salad.
By posisme

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8204
Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!
By Stephanie

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

Rating: 4.76 stars
2235
This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
By Chef John

Good Old Fashioned Pancakes

Rating: 4.56 stars
17498
This is a great recipe that I found in my Grandma's recipe book. Judging from the weathered look of this recipe card, this was a family favorite.
By dakota kelly
Advertisement

Popular Searches

Cooking for Two? Check out our complete collection of recipes
View All
15 Chicken and Sweet Potato Recipes
Looking for something to do with chicken and sweet potatoes? Your search ends here.
Food Wishes: Behind the Recipe
View All
14 Simple Sheet Pan Chicken Dinners
Whole Turkey Recipes
View All
Holiday Planning
View All

World's Best Lasagna

Rating: 4.8 stars
19627

It takes a little work, but it is worth it.

More Recipes

More Baking How-Tos

Learn how to make bakery-worthy breads, cakes, pies, muffins, and scones with our articles and videos. Find centerpiece-worthy desserts and holiday ideas, too.

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.74 stars
6789
These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies. They stay soft, too. My oldest son's favorite.
By AMY1028

Basic Crepes

Rating: 4.62 stars
3958
Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
By JENNYC819

Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4011
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
By Dawn

Banana Banana Bread

Rating: 4.59 stars
15952
Why compromise the banana flavor? This banana bread is moist and delicious with loads of banana flavor! Friends and family love my recipe and say it's by far the best! It's wonderful toasted!! Enjoy!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Rating: 4.81 stars
1112
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Fudge

Rating: 4.49 stars
1759
I double the recipe and put in a glass baking dish (9x13 inches). Nice for holidays . . . Keep it for a secret and family and friends will think you worked forever on it . . . (smiles). You can also use peanut butter chips and make peanut butter fudge.
By Dana

Soft Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.47 stars
1624
Soft cut out sugar cookie that I have used for years. I sprinkle with colored sugar before baking or you could also try icing them when cool.
By Georgie Bowers

Best Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
1082
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Jan

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

Rating: 4.8 stars
2088
A creamy coleslaw dressing that can be made with ingredients you already have! You can pour it immediately over a 14-ounce package of coleslaw mix or refrigerate until needed.
By GarlicQueen

Waffles I

Rating: 4.49 stars
5066
You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Guacamole

Rating: 4.81 stars
7581
You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Classic Waffles

Rating: 4.54 stars
3806
A lovely, crispy waffle perfect for the morning.
By Megan

Easy Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 4.52 stars
67
The first time I made these, I made a mess and they STILL turned out! They are gone in 2 days at my house. Simple to make and super yummy.
By Chris Martin

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.71 stars
5083
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!
By NUNPUNCH

Basic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.52 stars
597
If you love good, old fashioned mashed potatoes this is the perfect recipe. Simple and delicious.
By Esmee Williams

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3540
The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

Rating: 4.46 stars
2074
After failing to find the perfect recipe for buttercream icing, I found one that worked for me and then added my own two cents.
By xoshadyxo

Buckeyes I

Rating: 4.47 stars
802
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
By Tammy Winters

Candied Pecans

Rating: 4.85 stars
796
You can't eat just one. Crunchy, sweet, salty, and AMAZING!
By Alix

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

Rating: 4.51 stars
2162
This tomato and cabbage soup was rumored, in days of old, to melt away those thighs.
By Nell Marsh

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.52 stars
3031
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

French Toast I

Rating: 4.56 stars
1986
There are many, fancy variations on this basic recipe. This recipe works with many types of bread - white, whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French. Serve hot with butter or margarine and maple syrup.
By Jan Bittner
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com