Main Dishes

World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Easy Meatloaf
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
Italian Baked Meatballs
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake
Sausage and potatoes combine with peppers, onion, and wine in a classic Italian dish.
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
5-Ingredient Mexican Casserole
Small dinner pie made with salsa, tortillas, refried beans, cheese, and onions.
Juicy Roasted Chicken
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.