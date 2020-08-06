Main Dishes

Hundreds of main dish recipes. Choose from top-rated comfort food, healthy, and vegetarian options. Find your dinner star now!

Community Picks

World's Best Lasagna

19600
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Best Hamburger Ever

782
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Easy Meatloaf

8671
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

3022
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
By cmccreight

Italian Baked Meatballs

72
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
By Dawn Fronius

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1623
Sausage and potatoes combine with peppers, onion, and wine in a classic Italian dish.
By Beccabo73

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2107
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

Homemade Mac and Cheese

2605
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
By Allrecipes Member

5-Ingredient Mexican Casserole

261
Small dinner pie made with salsa, tortillas, refried beans, cheese, and onions.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Parmesan

4340
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Juicy Roasted Chicken

3995
A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

890
This easy mac and cheese recipe is ready in under 30 minutes.
By g0dluvsugly
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

15 Quick and Easy Side Dishes for Burgers
These simple side dishes complete your meal and take just minutes to make. 
8 Pizza Casserole Recipes for Fun Weeknight Dinners
Keep these quick, kid-friendly recipes in your back pocket.
Our 15 Best Chicken Casseroles of All Time Are the Best Comfort Food
Easy Beef Stroganoff in the Slow Cooker
44
Easy Taco Skillet
128
My Favorite Sloppy Joes
119
Simple Country Ribs
586

Extra tender, extra flavorful ribs, bursting with barbeque flavor.

More Main Dishes

Chicken, Broccoli, and Cottage Cheese Casserole

15
A favorite at family gatherings, this easy chicken and broccoli casserole is rich and filling with a buttery crumb topping.
By lilshortcake1

Pantry Chicken Casserole

65
Using pantry items plus a couple of fresh items, you can create a cheesy, comforting casserole your whole family will love. Though it does include RO*TEL® and a can of mild green chile peppers, it's not spicy, but if you like the heat, choose hot RO*TEL® and peppers. This pantry chicken casserole reheats well, too, but I had to hide it, or there would have been no night #2! A crusty bread and a green salad complete this easy pantry meal.
By Bibi

S.O.P.P.

350
S.O.P.P. stands for sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers. This is a simple one-pot meal that tastes delicious, and is easy to whip up for your family in a pinch.
By COWBOYSJENN

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

3424
Authentic Italian-style mushroom risotto goes with any main course.
By Myleen Sagrado Sjdin

Chicken Pot Pie

12951
Delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery.
By Robbie Rice

Pad See Ew (Thai Noodles with Beef and Broccoli)

69
A popular Thai soy sauce noodle dish.
By Lynda Q

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

72
Perfectly crisp hot dogs and toasted buns can be made in minutes with the help of your air fryer. Add any toppings you please.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken French - Rochester, NY Style

183
Chicken breasts get a savory coating flavored with Parmesan cheese, then are quickly pan fried and served with a light lemon-sherry sauce with a hint of garlic.
By rocgrandma

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

1100
This chicken and rice casserole is quick and easy to put together and will remind you of your grandma's cooking.
By katiefbenham

Easy Fried Rice

1595
This easy fried rice recipe is perfect to serve alongside any entrée.
By jostrander

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

762
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
By BONNIE Q.

Tater Tots(R) Casserole

426
Frozen Tater Tots, Cheddar cheese, ground beef, and cream of mushroom soup combine for a comfort food classic.
By barryzimm

Ground Beef Green Chili Casserole

72
This beef and cheese casserole with green chile peppers is a real crowd pleaser.
By KARENHANNERS

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

4071
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. It's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef, and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1263
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

379
This beef stir-fry is quick and easy for busy weeknights.
By inesgosner

Sloppy Joes II

7654
Ground beef, onion, green pepper, and ketchup are seasoned with garlic powder and sweetened with brown sugar to make this hearty meat filling. Serve on hamburger buns.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

487
Tender and delicious Greek chicken kabobs with homemade tzatziki sauce.
By Tanya Petkos Schroeder

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

1123
This is an easy recipe for Indian chicken curry with just the right amount if spice.
By Ayshren

Best Tuna Casserole

2764
Ready in just 35 minutes! This comfort food casserole uses pantry ingredients for convenience and potato chips for crunch.
By JAICARD

Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

1289
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
By JustJen

Best City Chicken

170
I grew up in northeast Ohio and this was my all time favorite dish when I was little...now I make it, and my family loves it too! I like to use all pork for my city chicken; however tradition is to use pork and veal combined. The grocery stores around me sell a pack of cubed pork with the wood skewers already in the pack specifically for city chicken, so you may want to look for that first. But, if you can't find that, then cubing your own pork will work fine.
By Jennifer

Salmon Patties I

819
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

782
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com