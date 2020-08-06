Greek Recipes

Allrecipes takes the mystery out of Greek cooking with more than 490 recipes for homemade baklava, souvlaki, Greek salad, spanakopita, and more.

Staff Picks

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1037
Chef John's Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes are roasted until the the chicken skin is caramelized and crisp and potatoes are browned for an easy Greek-inspired dinner.
By Chef John

Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)

330
Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Pork Souvlaki

5
Seasoned bits of pork or lamb are allowed to season in a Mediterranean marinade for as long as you can stand it! Wonderful with rice and a cucumber and tomato salad. Serve with lemon slices and chopped parsley.
By alsoanurse

Avgolemono Soup

60
Avgolemono is one of those soups that I've made many times, but rarely from scratch. It's usually a 'there's nothing in the house' type of thing and made with a carton of broth. Even in its quick-and-easy form it's a delicious and comforting meal, but when you use a fresh whole chicken, it becomes epic. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest.
By Chef John

Greek Horiatiki Salad

7
This is the classic Greek salad and the one and only recipe you'll ever need.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes

68
A delicious blend of potatoes, garlic, lemon, and herbs marinated overnight in olive oil and white wine. This is a nice way to dress up the potatoes and is always a hit at my dinner parties.
By MADDIE
Greek Baklava

2299
Baklava uses phyllo dough stacked with honey and nuts to make a sweet Mediterranean dessert that everyone will love.
By NEONWILLIE

Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)

838
This is an authentic, really rich pie stuffed with spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs that are all enfolded by crispy, flaky phyllo dough.
By SILVERWOLF

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

574
This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross

Greek Avgolemono Chicken Soup

135
This is the traditional recipe made in Greek kitchens. The basic Avgolemono (broth and lemon) can be varied for other similar Greek recipes. Serve with bread. Bread bits can be dipped into the soup. The soup will last in the fridge for a number of days or can be frozen. To reheat, place in microwave or heat on the stove.
By dimitra

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

441
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

232
This recipe delivers lemon-flavored roasted potatoes to your table, making a great side dish for Greek dishes such as souvlaki.
By koko
This is the 'secret' Greek dressing recipe from the pizzeria that I work at. The recipe makes almost a gallon but can be scaled down easily. It can be used for picnics and travels very well, since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. This is the best dressing I have ever tasted, people offer to buy it constantly, but if we sold it we wouldn't be able to make enough to use in the restaurant!

More Greek Recipes

Sponsored By MyPlate

Sponsored By MyPlate

