Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
Seasoned bits of pork or lamb are allowed to season in a Mediterranean marinade for as long as you can stand it! Wonderful with rice and a cucumber and tomato salad. Serve with lemon slices and chopped parsley.
Avgolemono is one of those soups that I've made many times, but rarely from scratch. It's usually a 'there's nothing in the house' type of thing and made with a carton of broth. Even in its quick-and-easy form it's a delicious and comforting meal, but when you use a fresh whole chicken, it becomes epic. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest.
This is the traditional recipe made in Greek kitchens. The basic Avgolemono (broth and lemon) can be varied for other similar Greek recipes. Serve with bread. Bread bits can be dipped into the soup. The soup will last in the fridge for a number of days or can be frozen. To reheat, place in microwave or heat on the stove.
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
This is the 'secret' Greek dressing recipe from the pizzeria that I work at. The recipe makes almost a gallon but can be scaled down easily. It can be used for picnics and travels very well, since it doesn't need to be refrigerated. This is the best dressing I have ever tasted, people offer to buy it constantly, but if we sold it we wouldn't be able to make enough to use in the restaurant!
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
Greek Style Potatoes is a simple recipe, and the closest I can get to the real thing. The best is that it can be adjusted to your taste as you bake it. I sometimes add a little more lemon. The potatoes are moist, and great with green beans and baked chicken with a little salsa and feta on top.