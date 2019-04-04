Black Bean and Rice Burritos

4.3
41 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 9
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

An easy and expandable burrito base. Add bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, or whatever you wish. Sprinkle each burrito with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, lettuce, and sour cream. Wrap, eat, and be happy.

Recipe by Bobikel

Gallery

Credit: Sherri

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in hot butter until onion is translucent, 5 to 6 minutes. Melt 1 more tablespoon butter with onions and garlic; stir chili powder, paprika, cumin, black pepper, cayenne pepper, cloves, and nutmeg into mixture. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

  • Stir black beans and tomato sauce into contents of skillet; bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low, and cook until flavors blend, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir cilantro into the sauce, and let cilantro wilt, about 5 more minutes.

  • Fill each tortilla with 1/2 cup cooked rice and 1/3 cup bean mixture.

Cook's Note:

Heat tortillas in the microwave, wrapped in aluminum foil in a preheated oven at 250 degrees F (120 degrees C), or on a dry skillet over medium-high, until warmed through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 72.5g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 894.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/03/2022