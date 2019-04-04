Black Bean and Rice Burritos

An easy and expandable burrito base. Add bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, or whatever you wish. Sprinkle each burrito with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, lettuce, and sour cream. Wrap, eat, and be happy.
Great recipe, followed the spices closely, added some chipotle chili powder, the cloves were nice, had some roasted bell peppers added them to the black beans. The main change was the rice, 1 cup rice 2 cups chicken broth, sautéed a little diced onion, garlic, green onions,celery tops, added the rice, some cumin and chili powder and broth, bring to boil simmer 25.
I had a hard time deciding what to rate this. I really liked the seasoning blend, but the quantity of seasoning was way too much for my tastebuds, hence the 3 stars. I think halving the seasoning would probably make this recipe a 4 star for me. Someone who likes really strong flavors will probably adore the recipe as written. I mixed the rice and beans because the beans were a little runny and the texture was perfect when mixed.
Bobikel likes his burritos pretty spicy...but for us I just knew I needed to reduce all the spices by about half. I just did some good shakes of the cloves and nutmeg, which actually to my surprise were a nice addition. I thought the chili powder and cayenne could be reduced even more, but my son loved them as they were, my husband agreed with me. I mixed the rice and beans together at the end to thicken the bean mixture up, which was a bit soupy by itself. We topped with all the taco fixens. Pretty easy meal and we did enjoy the burritos.
Enjoyed the combination of hot with sweet - the nutmeg and cloves. It's quick. I used leftover rice which decreased the prep time to about 20 minutes. My intent was to "use" open containers of black beans, tomato sauce and rice. Certainly can adjust the heat to your liking - would encourage to keep the nutmeg and clove. Definately a make again recipe!
I really liked this. I used about a tablespoon of a seasoning packet for white chicken chili because I didn't want to measure out the spices. Used leftover rice from the night before and it took all of about 10 minutes to make. So easy on the budget and really good. Added cheese and tomato to the burrito. Delicious. Will make again.
I loved this recipe! I did a few things differently though. 1) I only used 1/2 cup of rice because I didn't want to overwhelm the burrito with rice, 2) I used a regular onion because I didn't have a sweet yellow onion 3) I skipped out on the cayenne powder and nutmeg because I didn't have any, 4) I added about 1-2 tsp of taco seasoning and 1-2 of taco sauce just to give it a bit of a Mexican kick, 5) of course added some salt, and 6) I mixed the rice into the bean sauce and then spooned it onto the tortillas. So yummy and so satisfying! I loved it! :D
Well, This was a waste of what could have been a good meal. Have had this recipe for a while and was in the mood for burritos, WAY TO SPICY. Not done yet, will try with half the spice and work from there till I find the right formula. I am sure that it will be a great recipe.
I halved the spices after reading reviews, but my family still found the flavors overwhelming and not pleasing at all. Even my easy-going husband wasn't a fan. Sorry, love to try new things but this was not a hit.
This is a great recipe. I've made it lots of times now. It's VERY SPICY HOT (at least to my palate), so if that's you, start with half the spices as others have noted and add more if needed. I especially halved the cloves after making it a few times as they were a bit overpowering, and I use fresh tomatoes. I usually just have it with steamed rice in a bowl, but it also goes very well in a burrito. I'd have it hot or cold - the burritos would make a great packed lunch.
I would consider this a level 3.5 spicy,it was pretty warm. The nutmeg and cloves added some dimension so it wasn't just "hot" it had good flavor. So good with some guac, lettuce, and tomatoes on a tortilla. I really liked it. I will make it again.
Great recipe! I doubled the beans, added 3 small diced sweet peppers, and used 1 can of organic diced tomatoes rather than 8 oz of tomato sauce. I kept spice proportions the same- and for a spice sensitive family with kiddos- it was perfect. I melted a tiny bot of shredded Mexican cheese in the warmed tortillas before filling with rice and bean mixture -and it was a hit!
We loved this recipe and will make it again. It does have heat but I was able to tolerate it well. I was surprised to see the cloves and nutmeg but it added a nice flavor to the beans. If you like some heat, make it as stated...nice blend.
I made this vegan with meatless crumbles in addition to the black beans and it was delicious. I will be making it again.
Loved this! I did make some changes based on what I had available. I used brown rice instead of white, mild salsa instead of tomato sauce, and half the cayenne pepper because I didn't want it to be too hot for some family members. Really filling and tasty
Mixed bag. I made this recipe as written except left out the cayenne pepper because my nieces are very sensitive to "spicy" food (5 and 10 years) and super picky eaters. All the kids scarfed down the food and loved it. I thought they were okay. a little weird but still good and I would probably make them again however my husband hated them. he didn't like them at all. He kept asking what spices I used and when I told him he said that for him it was the cloves and nutmeg that "ruined" the dish.
Just started Weight watchers and this is perfect for the simply start program and I'll be using it again. I sub'd a small amount of eevo for butter and used a low carb wrap. I omitted the clove and nutmeg and went heavy on the other spices. Also I used a minute rice bowl ( brown rice for microwave) I didn't even need sour cream or cheese! I'm so happy I found this recipe!
I agree with some others that it was way too spicy. And I am a wimp when it comes to spicy food anyway so I cut them in fourths. Perfect. Also, I didn't have tomato sauce so I used an undrained can of tomatoes and it worked just fine! (I use brown rice always....) After I rolled them up, I put them in a baking dish, sprayed them with cooking spray, sprinkled lightly with cheese and baked for a bit. You don't have to do that,, of course, my hubby liked it better that way. Good recipe! Thanks!
Meh...this is one of those dishes that look delicious enough to take another bite expecting it to be better than the last bite, but disappointingly isn't. Way too spicy and acidic. In my opinion, it needs a fat to cut the bite and eliminate the chilli powder all together.
I really wanted to love this recipe, with its wonderful mix of spices, but I felt like it was missing something....especially salt. I ended up having to doctor it up with salt and jarred salsa at the end. I'm not one of those people who puts a load of salt on everything, and I'm surprised I didn't see this in other's reviews. I actually thought I did something wrong so I kept looking back at the recipe, but the only thing I changed was using chipotle chili powder and brown rice. Even after the doctoring it's still just OK. I won't make it again.
loved it
