Latin American Recipes

From Mexican tacos and enchiladas, to Cuban sandwiches and Brazilian lemonade, Allrecipes has more than 1,320 kitchen-approved Latin American recipes.

Staff Picks

Arroz Tapado (Rice-On-Top)

24
A fun Peruvian dish that looks cool and is always a hit with the kids! Seasoned meat is the surprise center to the rice on top. Makes great leftovers!
By Katie

Colombian Aji

25
For any Colombian food you serve, always have some aji on the table. Hot, spicy, fresh, and flavorful.
By Marian

Cubanos Frijoles

85
Originally this came from a Cuban friend, but I've since doctored it quite a bit. This dish is hearty and a meal in itself. By adding more meat, beans, and rice, you can feed a large group of people. You might want to add more spice as well.
By William C. Smith

Cochinita Pibil

57
This is my favorite Mexican pork dish that is always a hit. Can be toned down with less or no peppers and still tastes awesome. If you can find Seville orange juice, use it in place of the lemon and regular orange juice for authentic Mexican flavor. Quite easy to prepare too! Your whole family will love this famous Mexican dish!
By TAWMTHEBOMB

Feijoada de Domingo (Sunday Bean Stew)

2
A very traditional Brazilian stew made with black beans, sausage, and all the tasty bits of pork. For a traditional Brazilian spread, serve hot with white rice and collard greens. You can look for the greens in Caribbean markets, but if unavailable try kale instead.
By GraçaRibeiro

Chef John's Cuban Sandwich

58
Here's how I build a Cuban, or Cubano, sandwich. I like to use pulled pork. Carnitas would work too. These ingredients and amounts are open to your own personal preferences, but here's the general idea.
By Chef John

Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

17
Guatemalan version of rice pudding. Serve hot or cold.
By CookieJar

Tostones (Fried Plantains)

134
A Puerto Rican side, usually served with rice and beans in our family.
By Melanie

Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

121
Crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as side dish with your meal or as appetizers.
By Lymari

The Real Mojito

This is an authentic recipe for mojito. I sized the recipe for one serving, but you can adjust it accordingly and make a pitcher full. It's a very refreshing drink for hot summer days. Be careful when drinking it, however. If you make a pitcher you might be tempted to drink the whole thing yourself, and you just might find yourself talking Spanish in no time! Tonic water can be substituted instead of the soda water but the taste is different and somewhat bitter.
By Brandy

Tres Leches (Milk Cake)

1716
This cake is made with three layers: Cake, filling, and topping. There are 4 types of milk in the filling and topping (whole milk, condensed milk, evaporated milk, and heavy cream). This is an excellent cake for milk lovers!
By William C. Smith

Abuela's Picadillo

20
This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo (ground beef hash/chili) recipe which is usually served with white rice, beans and plantains. Picadillo also goes great with mashed potatoes and can be made without the squash. This dish is a favorite at home so I usually make 2 pounds to have leftovers for making empanadas (meat pies) the next day. Picadillo also freezes well. Of course my kids say this is the best picadillo they've ever had and I have to agree!
By MarieSoler
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

9 Warm and Crispy Arepa Recipes
These fried cornmeal cakes, which originated in Colombia, Panama, and Venezuela, can be eaten as-is or split in half, stuffed, and enjoyed sandwich-style.
16 Essential Puerto Rican Recipes
These top-rated recipes show off the tantalizing flavors of Puerto Rican cuisine.
Our 21 Best Authentic Mexican Recipes
Alfajores (Argentinean-Style)
Our Favorite Recipes from Puebla Mexico
Lomo Saltado (Peruvian Steak Stir-Fry)
Taco Seasoning I
7649

Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.

More Latin American Recipes

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

318
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup. The hind shank flavors the broth beautifully as does the marrow in the bones. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS

Mexican Rice II

3129
This is a wonderful side dish for any Mexican dinner.
By Mommyto2

Homemade Arepas

47
It was at a New York City hole-in-the-wall eatery where I first fell in love with a stuffed white corn cake. Halfway through my first arepa, one stuffed with black beans, beef, plantains, and salty cheese, I vowed to learn how to make these at home. It's a truly magnificent delivery system for any number of your favorite fillings. I went with some spicy pork and avocado, but I made a version a few days later stuffed with caramelized plantains and salty goat feta.
By Chef John

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

1935
This chicken tortilla soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
By William C. Smith

Chicken Quesadillas

1140
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
By William C. Smith

Easy Mexican Casserole

2543
This is an easy and very tasty dish. I often substitute ground turkey and low fat dairy products and it is still delicious! Serve with chips, salsa and green salad.
By ANDREALF63

Arepas de Queso

1
These arepas have a crispy crust while the cheese inside stays melty and gives you that cheese-pull that everyone knows and loves.
By Marianne Williams

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

379
This is so easy and yummy!
By Melissa mieske

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

220
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce

1493
A super speedy enchilada sauce with a truly authentic taste.
By BRANDI T

Churros

815
These Mexican fritters are very common at fairs. In my border hometown, the line at this stand is always overwhelming. People wait hours in line just to get a taste of these churros. I have run across several recipes but this is the best one by far.
By Delia

Authentic Mole Sauce

72
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

237
This is an authentic Mexican recipe that has been handed down for generations in my family.
By Kentucky Guera

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

170
This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
By adnerb78

Best Beef Enchiladas

417
These enchiladas are absolutely amazing! Truly a recipe your family will love.
By country_cooker

Best Black Beans

825
This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Real Sopapillas

296
Sopapillas for any occasion. Serve hot with honey, or your own tostados recipe.
By William C. Smith

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

36
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

2585
I make this to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
By CandelB

3 Cheese Enchiladas

45
My grandma gave me this recipe.
By beanmachine

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

121
I put this together one day, wanting tacos, but I did not want ground beef. It is fast to make, as no slow cooker is needed. Serve warmed as a substitute for ground beef in tacos, and serve in a taco shell, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
By Holiday Baker

Mexican Casserole

1061
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.
By SUEZQZ_64

Real Homemade Tamales

296
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
By SADDIECAT

Easy Taco Casserole

181
Quick and easy taco entree for a last minute meal. Top with chopped tomato, onion, and lettuce if desired.
By charmed71
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com