You Actually Can Get Crispy Vegetables From Frozen—Here's How

I love saving time when it comes to food prep and cooking. Plus, food prices are up and access to fresh produce isn't always the most affordable option. That's when I turn to the freezer.

Frozen produce is typically flash-frozen directly after harvest, when it's at its nutritional and flavorful best. Not only are they chock-full of nutrients and deliver on flavor, but frozen fruits and vegetables are often cheaper than their fresh counterparts, making them a budget-friendly option.

The problem with frozen produce is that you often end up with limp and lifeless food (especially if you follow the package directions for cooking).

So when I heard that roasting frozen vegetables straight from the freezer would somehow result in crispy, perfectly roasted vegetables (compared to the mushy, soggy consistency synonymous with frozen vegetables), I wasn't sure if I could believe it.

Instagram user @lizmoody shared a video of her "favorite healthy cooking hack" for roasting frozen broccoli to perfection. The video quickly gained a lot of traction and I can see why: The cooked vegetables look crisped, charred and too good to be true, so I had to try the method myself.

How to Get Crispy Roasted Frozen Vegetables

So how does this all work? First, pick a frozen vegetable then preheat your oven to 400°F. Add your still-frozen vegetables (with absolutely nothing on them—Liz says adding oil at this stage will actually trap in the moisture, causing soggy veggies) to a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, add any oil and seasonings, return to the oven and roast another 8 to 10 minutes. That's it.

Can You Get Crispy Roasted Frozen Vegetables?

Like all good experiments, I had to start at the beginning which meant that I needed to choose my vegetable. Since everyone online seemed to be using frozen broccoli, I of course chose frozen broccoli. Why stray?

Next, I decided to go a bit rogue from the basic technique by placing my baking sheet in the oven while it preheated. This is one of my favorite hacks for roasting anything, so I figured it was a safe bet here.

Once my oven was preheated, I pulled out my pan (with an oven mitt, of course), lined it with parchment and added my straight-from-the-bag, tossed-with-nothing frozen broccoli. It seemed wrong, but I did it. And then I put it in the oven and waited.

Since I had preheated my pan and because my broccoli florets were pretty small, I knew cooking time wouldn't need to be so long, so I set my timer for 20 minutes and let it go.

The timer went off and sure enough, I pulled out the pan and the broccoli was already crispy and looking so good. I tossed it with a bit of olive oil, salt and pepper and put it back in for another 5 minutes. When I pulled it out the last time I was impressed. My broccoli looked great, tasted amazing, and I instantly became a believer.

Tips for Getting Crispy Roasted Frozen Vegetables

This method works, but there a few nuances. Below are a few tips to help ensure you get those cripsy vegetables you're after: