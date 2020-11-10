How To

Learn how to peel garlic, how to brine turkey, how to bake a cake, how to make fudge, how to boil an egg, how to make pie crust, and other cooking skills in our advice articles.

Holiday How-Tos

How Long to Cook a Turkey
How long you should cook your turkey depends on a few factors, but we have a chart with all the cook times you need plus other tips for a perfectly juicy bird.
How to Make Thanksgiving Gravy Ahead of Time
Save time and effort by making Thanksgiving gravy days or even weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.
How to Make Stuffing
Move over, turkey: we all know who the real star is here.
3 Ways to Safely Thaw a Frozen Turkey
Before you can turn a rock-hard frozen turkey into the star player at your Thanksgiving feast, you're going to have to thaw that big bird.
Cup To Gram Conversions
These charts help you go between cups, grams, and ounces, depending on what your recipe calls for.
How to Pretty up Your Pie With Pastry Cutouts
If desserts held a beauty contest, humble pies would lose out to glamorous cakes every time. But we say it's time to put a little polish on that pie and let it shine.
Advertisement

More How To

How to Brine a Turkey
Brining is the secret to a juicy, flavorful turkey.
How to Make Pie Crust Step by Step
Whether you've never made pie crust or you just need to sharpen your skills, you've come to the right place.
How to Roast Chicken: Tips and Techniques
10 Quick and Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauces
How to Make the Best Pumpkin Pie
How to Freeze Pumpkin Pie

How to Host the Perfect Fall Happy Hour

We've got you covered with the best fall party menu that'll pair perfectly with your adult beverage.

More How To

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why
I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On
Is Air Frying Healthy?
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Fresh
This Trick Makes Peeling Garlic So Much Easier
How to Make Your Home Smell Amazing With Old-Fashioned Stovetop Potpourri
6 Mistakes That Could Ruin Your Cast Iron Skillets
Halloumi Is the Meat-Free Protein You Need in Your Dinner Rotation
How to Cook a Perfect Ham
How to Clean Dirty Sheet Pans
For Comforting, One-Pot Winter Meals, Get to Know French Cassoulet
How To Effectively Substitute Vegetarian Ingredients Into Your Favorite Recipes
How to Make the Best Prime Rib
5 Easy Tips to Make Store-Bought Pie Crust Taste Homemade
How to Get the Most Out of Your Air Fryer (From Someone Who Is Kind of Obsessed With Hers)
15 Recipes to Try Right After You Get an Air Fryer
I Tried Using a Dryer Sheet to Clean a Sheet Pan — Here's What Happened
Why Is Red Velvet Cake Red? 
What Is a Convection Oven and When Do You Use It?
15 Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Be Ready by the Time You're Done Sledding
How to Cook Cabbage
5 Day-to-Day Habits for a Fresher, Cleaner Bathroom
What Is Clotted Cream?
Can You Peel and Cut Potatoes Ahead of Time?
How to Use Your Instant Pot As a Slow Cooker
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com