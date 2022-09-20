The Best Frozen Vegetable Cooking Hacks from Trader Joe's

These quick and flavorful frozen vegetable hacks will make it seem like you whipped up dinner from scratch in mere minutes.

A bag of frozen Trader Joe's Roasted Potatoes next to a casserole full of the potatoes with cheese, corned beef and one serving on a plate topped with an egg

It's the end of a long work day, the kids are screaming, the dog is barking, and you don't have a dinner plan. Or, suddenly you have more people coming over for dinner and the plan you do have won't cut it. What do you do?

You can try for takeout but you know it's going to take a least 30 minutes, if not more by the time you place the order and it arrives, plus, you really want something healthy. It's time to lean on your freezer and the convenience of a few Trader Joe's frozen vegetable blends.

Instead of just plain, boring reheated frozen veggies, we searched for and found the most flavorful frozen vegetables from Trader Joe's. Of course, you can simply reheat and serve, but these hacks will make it seem like you came up with a homemade dinner from scratch.

Here are our favorites and a few ideas of what to do with them.

How to Turn Trader Joe's Frozen Veggies Into Dinner

Asian Style Vegetables with Stir Fry Sauce

This blend of baby corn, sugar snap peas, water chestnuts, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, and green beans is great on its own or a can be a complete meal when you mix it with a cooked protein like chicken, shrimp, or tofu.

To make this into a more substantial meal, combine the vegetable blend and the sauce with cooked spaghetti noodles for a super-easy vegetable lo mein. The stir fry sauce is made with hoisin and has hints of sherry wine and a little garlic and ginger. It's a bit on the sweeter side so adding a pinch of red chili flakes or Sriracha goes a long way to balance out the flavor. For a little extra flair and texture, serve the lo mein topped with something crunchy, like chopped salted peanuts or some canned French fried onions, and a swirl of sesame oil.

Green Vegetable Foursome

This bright green blend of broccoli, peas, green beens, and zucchini is seasoned with garlic, leeks, and parsley. Because it is so savory, we like to use it as the veggie layer for a green lasagna instead of meat sauce. Simply thaw the veggies and give them a rough chop, then layer with lasagna noodles, parmesan, and ricotta cheese. Need something faster? Use the veggie blend in to make a take on soupe au pistou (French pesto soup) with a can of white beans, a can of diced tomatoes, broth, and a spoonful of pesto.

Roasted Seasoned Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan Cheese

These tasty little morsels get surprisingly crispy when you roast them in an air-fryer or the oven. They're a great side dish of course, but we love to use them as a filling for cheesy pork and Brussels quesadillas with shredded pork butt and mozzarella cheese, or as a veggie layer in a Brussels sprout grilled cheese sandwich.

Roasted Potatoes with Peppers and Onions

If breakfast for dinner is a favorite in your house, be sure to pick up a bag of these seasoned roasted potatoes with peppers and onions. Not only can they be cooked alongside eggs, you can make a quick quiche or frittata with these potatoes as the filling. Keep it vegetarian or go Denver-style and add chopped ham and cheese. Or, take it up a notch and throw them in a casserole dish with corned beef and some cheese for an easy corned beef hash.

Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry

We love this riced cauliflower with peas, peppers, corn, tamari, spring onions, sesame oil, and ginger. Enjoy this cauliflower side dish on its own or turn it into Asian-inspired cauliflower fritters when you mix in some flour and an egg then pan-fry them. You can serve the fritters as a side dish with sweet chili aioli, on top of a salad, or in between two buns like a veggie burger.

Mexican Style Roasted Corn with Cotija Cheese