Sara Haas, RDN

Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years.



Sara is a former culinary and nutrition instructor and served as a National Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Media Spokesperson. Sara has been featured in magazines such as EatingWell, Shape, Parents, O Magazine, and Today's Dietitian, as well as publications like USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, Epicurious, and BabyCenter.



Sara has been a lead chef and professional speaker for numerous live and recorded cooking demonstrations for corporations, wellness programs, expos, and conferences. She is also the author of a new Pizza cookbook, the Taco! Taco! Taco! cookbook, and co-author of the Fertility Foods Cookbook.



A graduate of Indiana University, Sara received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition and Dietetics. She completed her dietetic internship at the University of Massachusetts and earned her associate's degree in culinary arts at the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago, Le Cordon Bleu Program. Sara is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the Food and Culinary Professionals Dietetic Practice Group, and the Nutrition Entrepreneurs Dietetics Practice Group.



Sara is a writer for Allrecipes. She also shares her love of food and nutrition on her website, SaraHaasRDN.com, and on Instagram (@cookinRD) where she posts recipes, as well as nutrition and cooking tips. Her Allrecipes go-to is The Most Amazing Challah recipe. Her favorite foods are guacamole and pizza and her most memorable meal was at Bouchon in Las Vegas. Sara can tackle anything in the kitchen as long as she has her chef's knife and Boos cutting board.