How to Roast Frozen Vegetables

Steam-in-a-bag, microwaveable frozen veggies are certainly convenient, however, they often leave more to be desired. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't keep frozen vegetables on hand for quick and easy dinners.

You can achieve caramelized, crispy vegetables straight from frozen by using your oven. It will take longer than the microwave method, but roasted frozen vegetables are so much better than the limp, mushy result you get from microwaving. Here's how to roast vegetables from frozen without thawing them beforehand.

Can You Roast Frozen Vegetables?

Indeed! And you don't need to worry about thawing them either. In fact, you shouldn't thaw frozen vegetables before roasting them. The high heat of the oven will cause the moisture from the frozen vegetables to evaporate rapidly, giving you a crispier result than if you were to pre-thaw your frozen vegetables.

Although they won't be quite as crispy as roasted fresh vegetables (due to the high moisture content in frozen), frozen vegetables can be roasted in the oven to achieve a similar result. Plus, frozen vegetables are usually frozen at peak ripeness to retain their flavor and nutritional value, so you're not losing out on those fronts by going with frozen.

baking sheet with parchment paper and frozen vegetables Credit: Waterbury Publications Inc/Meredith

The Best Way to Roast Frozen Vegetables

Here's What You'll Need:

Baking sheet

Parchment paper (optional)

Frozen vegetables (do not thaw)

Oil

Salt and pepper, to taste (or preferred seasonings)

Spatula

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. For easy cleanup, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place your baking sheet in the oven while it preheats. This ensures the pan will be as hot as possible when the vegetables are placed on it, so they will start cooking instantly. Read more about why you should give your baking sheets a head start here. Toss frozen vegetables with a little oil and seasoning until they are well coated. Spread vegetables on the baking sheet in a single layer. Be careful not to overcrowd them, as this can prevent them from browning. Roast for anywhere from 12 to 30 minutes, depending on the vegetable, or until the edges begin to brown. Stir halfway through. Refer to our frozen vegetable cooking times below.

How Long to Roast Frozen Vegetables

Roasting vegetables from frozen requires high heat, which is why these cooking times are based on a temperature of 450 degrees F. But if you're planning on roasting your veggies at a different temperature, use this simple formula:

Start Temperature (450 degree F)/ New Temperature = % Difference

% Difference x Initial Cooking Time = New Cooking Time

Frozen Vegetable Cooking Times for 450 Degrees F

Asparagus: 15-18 minutes

15-18 minutes Broccoli : 18-20 minutes

: 18-20 minutes Brussels Sprouts: 25-30 minutes

25-30 minutes Butternut Squash: 18-20 minutes

18-20 minutes Carrots: 22-25 minutes

22-25 minutes Cauliflower: 25-30 minutes

25-30 minutes Corn: 15-20 minutes

15-20 minutes Mixed Frozen Vegetables: 16-18 minutes

16-18 minutes Peas: 12-16 minutes

12-16 minutes Summer Squash/Zucchini: 12-16 minutes