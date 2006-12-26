Tea Cookies I
This recipe makes 30 to 35 cookies. They are delicious, can't eat just one.
This is my all-time favorite cookie and make them for Christmas every year. This taste of this cookie is very similar to shortbread cookies, but softer and almost melt in your mouth. I don't know what went wrong with the other reviewer's batch, but I doubled the recipe and made these exactly as the recipe calls for, and these turned out PERFECT! There are a couple of things you might be tempted to do with this recipe that you have to refrain from doing. Don't make the cookies too large; they will grow and expand while baking. Also, you may be tempted to bake these too long because they won't look done, but that's the way they are supposed to look. They are NOT supposed to be brown at all. In this particular batch in the photo I used pecans instead of walnuts, but they are sumptuous either way.
I was looking for a tea cookie recipe that my sister used to make. This was definitly not it. This recipe was so dry. It would not hold together. After refrig. it, the dough was falling apart and would bearly hold together to squeeze it into a ball. It tasted dry. I might try using reg. sugar instead of powder sugar in the dough.
This was an excellent cookie, although there are several steps that weren't really neccessary at all. There was no need to refrigerate the dough, 1t of baking powder is all you need, 3/4c of butter, and you can substitute the powder sugar in the dough for regular sugar. I subbed the walnuts for crushed pecans, and baked the cookies for only 10 minutes. Also don't worry if the dough is too crumbly; the warmth of your hands will keep the dough from spilling through your fingers. They came out just like the premixed cookie gift recipes -that is exactly what I was trying to recreate. Note: This is a very delicate cookie.....Mission Accomplished.
Great cookies. I have always known these cookies as "Mexican Wedding Cakes". I used pecans instead of walnuts (I chopped the pecans very finely) and used half butter and half Crisco. I made very small cookies - this recipe made 45 cookies. YUMMY!
These cookies are indeed excellent! I used fine ground walnuts, it came out so good, we could not stop eating! It really makes a difference if you have them in the refrigerator before baking.
This recipe is a sure-shot deal. No less than five stars.
This is a great recipe. It was exactly what I was looking for. The cookies were easy to make and tasted just right. I used a dough hook to make the dough less crumbly and easier to work, and I sugared the surface I rolled it out on to make it less sticky.
Delicious!! I subbed pecans for the walnuts (not a big walnut fan) and doubled the nuts, and they were sooo good! I made these for my daughter's birthday tea party and there were very few left at the end.
I made these smaller, so there would be a small possibility of portion control... hopes were dashed, because I couldn't stop eating them. WONDERFUL cookie, though. But if you're going to make them smaller, do around seven minutes.
I LOVE these cookies! we bought s box at cub foods, and i at all of them (24) in as many half-hours! they are to die for. warning! you will become addicted to russian tea cookies.
These came out great. Light, crumbly and I loved the nutty taste with the powdered sugar.
I just finished my first batch and these are wonderful!! They taste amazing and melt in your mouth! When I started mixing the ingredients I realized I didn't have any vanilla, I was afraid there wouldn't be enough flavor so I sprinkled in some cinnamon. Not only did the house smell wonderful as they were baking, but it added a nice hint of flavor! I will definitely make these again!
Delicious! I didn't chill the dough & used almonds as a personal preference, but very easy, quick & excellent recipe! Will be adding these to my cookie baskets this Christmas.
This was my first time making these cookies. I made these for a luncheon. I followed the recipe but rather than putting walnuts, I added pecans. I did not change anything else. The cookies turned out great!! Everybody loved them and they are a very nice compliment to any kind of tea. The dough itself will not be very sweet, but once you add the powdered sugar ( double dipped) that's what really brings out the flavor of the dough. This weekend for some friends I am baking another batch. A very tasty tea cookie!
This recipie is brilliant. The cookies just melt in your mouth. A little advice when making a shortbread like cookie try to incorporate as little air as possible. Use an electric mixer on low to whip the butter, vanilla and sifted sugar. Sift the flour in one cup at a time and MIX BY HAND gently with a spatula. this will give you a smooth dough that will not crumble. Wrap in cling film and REFRIDGERATE for at least an hour. The dough must be cold and firm before popping it into the oven.
Love these and they lasted a long time - stayed fresh-tasting.
Made these for a bridal shower and everyone was asking for the recipe when it was finished. They were delicious. The only issue I had was that the cookies got a little too brown on the bottom, but that could have have the pan I was cooking with. Next time I will not cook them for so long.
It tastes good, but the only part i was confused with was the size of the cookies. Just in case anyone was wondering They should be about the size of a tablespoon.
These are delicious! Can't wait to make them again for Christmas this year!
These were just great! I used pecans also instead of walnuts, excellent. I live in a dry high altitude location, so I sometimes have to adjust recipes for liquids, but this came out perfectly the first run!
To get the perfect shape, I pressed the dough into the measuring spoon for 1/2 Tablespoon. Great half-moon shape. Super tasty, and super convenient for tea. They are delicate, but just the right taste/texture.
This is delicious. I used chopped hazlenuts instead and it was awesome!!!
I found these cookies to dry, I wouldn't call them "melt in your mouth" tea cookies.
These were a little bit dry, but very good! I made them for my family, and they loved the cookies :) I drizzled these in caramel sauce instead of confectioner's sugar. Great Recipe!
I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup vegetable shortening and they came out perfect and delicious. I'm always going to use this recipe from now on. I really don't know why the other people had problems with this recipe, but I followed it exactly as follows with the exception of the butter and they couldn't be better.
they look good yummy and they are really good my aunt made them along time ago they are the freaking good you really need to try them lol enjoy
Excellent recipe. This was exactly what I was looking for. You really can't eat just one!
LOVEEED it!! Such an awesome recipe. I was looking for something simple and delicious and BINGO. The couple small changes I made - 1) used pecans which I had crushed completely; my son doesn't like nuts and now he doesn't know that they are in the cookie! :) 2) I made the cookies really small (about half the size). I love it this way - little drops of awesomeness!
I made them with butter and olive oil spread. They were to crumbly. I then made them with just butter they were great. I used walnuts first time then pecans the second time. I liked the pecan better. I lightly toasted them before I put them in the batter. OMG the smell was so incredible. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
These are my kids' absolute faves. They are making me bake them for Santa. They believe he would really enjoy them. I've been making these for almost 20 years now and it's a no fail recipe for anyone.
The Taste was good, but they fell apart to much after they were cocked.
mine too fell apart and didnt taste good
Addictive! Used pecans and put a dash of almond extract in. These were so delicious. Did not last long!
great
Did not like these one little bit. Very chalky and coats the inside of your mouth. I ended up tossing the whole batch, which is a shame considering how long they took.
I have no idea what went wrong with this recipe, I followed the steps but when I baked them, my "balls" melted into one big flat cookie sheet. :(
I substituted toasted pecans in place of the walnuts. This cookie has become the new favorite in my house!
I also had a problem with this recipe.Maybe because I omitted the baking powder and salt and used self rising flour, but that should not have made too much of a difference. after I baked them they were crumbly and would not hold together to put the sugar on them. I may try them again in the future with all purpose flour, but it's doubtfull.
Super quick recipr and very easy to follow. I tweak it a little by making smaller (1inch in diameter) cookies. And everyone eats them up.
I made these cookies for my ss class and I followed the recipe exactly however after I chilled the cookies they came out hard as a rock and really dry, I didn't want to waste the batter so I decided to use a technique I sometimes use in my ceramics class. Basically you soak dry, small, pieces of clay in water for a few minutes and when it comes out its soft and easy to mold, so I got a bout half a cup of milk in a bowl and split the batter into small pieces. I kneeded the batter in the milk bowl with my bare hands until it was easy to shape. I baked them at 375 for 12 min and when they came out they were delicious and fantastic!!
Really scrumptious, and a snap to make. It just melts in your mouth so you can't stop eating it! FIL loved it.
The only change was an oversight ....lol I forgot the baking powder on my double batch of cookies...but all went well. Delicious still! Definitely making again.thank you for recipe!!
These cookies were delicious and exactly how I remembered my grandma's to be. I didn't find them to be dry at all - a little crumbly in dough form, but not when cooked.
Love these cookies! Follow the recipe precisely for great results. Softened butter is key, and remember when cutting dough, object is 'same size' for even baking. Pro tip: cook time is accurate for sea level - they'll be browning on bottom while still looking white-ish on top. Use care - don't burn em!
Great recipe! I halved the ingredients but it still came out great. Refrigerated them while the oven preheated. I left them in about 12 minutes to where they still felt a little mushy to the touch (used a silicone baking mat). I let them completely cool and then dusted them with sugar and they held together well. Tasted like a softer shortbread cookie.
I made these for a Christmas party and they never made it to the party! Everyone loved them.
This is such a fabulous recipe! I used it to make little tea cakes for a party and they turned out brilliantly. I added about 5 tsp of lemon juice and a little zest to give them a bright lemony flavor. I also rolled them in powered sugar right before they went into the oven. I never refrigerated my dough, but the cookies still turned out perfect. Again, great recipe!
These turned out perfect. The only thing I modified was adding a couple tablespoons of brown sugar.
Taste? 5 stars. Cookie integrity? 1 star. I'll try the substitutions mentioned next time, but I could not get these cookies to bind. That being said, I'm using it as a crumble on some French toast later, with the leftovers going on top of yogurt, so it's a tasty, tasty mistake. Perfect with an earl grey or white tea.
My siblings love when I make these. Love. Thanks for the recipe.
I followed the recipe with a few adjustments and was able to avoid the crumbling issue that some reviewers have noted. After removing the dough from the refrigerator, I let the dough sit on the counter while wrapped so the butter in the dough could loosen up again closer to room temperature. I was then able to break down the dough ball into bits that I slowly and firmly shaped into balls between my palms. At 12 minutes baking time, I noticed the balls were still too soft and would lose shape if I touched them to check if they were done. I added 3 more minutes to the baking time and was relieved to see they had firmed up. The cookies do not really change color too much while baking so you have to go by firmness in determining if they're done. Do be sure to pull them out before they brown and burn on the bottom! It really sneaks up on you if you're not careful. I loved them! I can really see how they would go great with tea. I can't wait to munch on them while enjoying my new tea set!
