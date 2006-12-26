Tea Cookies I

This recipe makes 30 to 35 cookies. They are delicious, can't eat just one.

By Mari

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together the butter and confectioners' sugar till creamy. Add vanilla.

  • Mix the dry ingredients, stir into creamy mixture. Blend well.

  • Add the nuts, mix well, roll the dough out into two balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.

  • Flatten dough out and cut into 15 or 20 equal size pieces, shape into balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes till firm but not brown. While still warm roll into confectioners' sugar, let cool and roll again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 170.6mg. Full Nutrition
