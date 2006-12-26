Tea Cookies I

I followed the recipe with a few adjustments and was able to avoid the crumbling issue that some reviewers have noted. After removing the dough from the refrigerator, I let the dough sit on the counter while wrapped so the butter in the dough could loosen up again closer to room temperature. I was then able to break down the dough ball into bits that I slowly and firmly shaped into balls between my palms. At 12 minutes baking time, I noticed the balls were still too soft and would lose shape if I touched them to check if they were done. I added 3 more minutes to the baking time and was relieved to see they had firmed up. The cookies do not really change color too much while baking so you have to go by firmness in determining if they're done. Do be sure to pull them out before they brown and burn on the bottom! It really sneaks up on you if you're not careful. I loved them! I can really see how they would go great with tea. I can't wait to munch on them while enjoying my new tea set!