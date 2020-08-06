Sugar Cookie Recipes
Find easy recipes for sugar cookies that are perfect for decorating, plus recipes for colored sugar, frosting, and more!
Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles
These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
These cookies are the pinnacle of perfection! If you want a big, fat, chewy cookie like the kind you see at bakeries and specialty shops, then these are the cookies for you!
World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
Our 21 Best Cookie Recipes of All Time
All of these cookie recipes have an average rating of 4.7 or higher, by hundreds, sometimes thousands of home cooks.
Brown Sugar Blondies
A no-frills, basic brown sugar blondie. You can add various chips, but this recipe has a nice chewy caramel taste all on its own.
Christmas Brownies
Move over, sugar cookies: brownies show off with sweet frosting and candy decorations.
Cranberry Bars
A yummy bar that is tart and sweet at the same time. Easy to put together and your home will smell wonderful while they're baking!
Chocolate-Dipped Orange Shortbread Cookies
Lightly spiced citrus spice cookies dipped in chocolate are perfect for holiday cookie trays - or enjoying on your own!