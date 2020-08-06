Cookies

Our Complete Collection of Christmas Cookies

Start your ovens! It's cookie-baking season.

Sugar Cookie Recipes

Find easy recipes for sugar cookies that are perfect for decorating, plus recipes for colored sugar, frosting, and more!

Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles

Rating: 4.56 stars
381
These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
By Linda Carroll

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Rating: 4.63 stars
12231
These cookies are the pinnacle of perfection! If you want a big, fat, chewy cookie like the kind you see at bakeries and specialty shops, then these are the cookies for you!
By ELIZABETHBH

Russian Tea Cakes III

Rating: 4.68 stars
159
Lovely little cookies that are perfect for formal parties.
By Emma Radovich

World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rating: 4.77 stars
39
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
By Jacquita

Our 21 Best Cookie Recipes of All Time

All of these cookie recipes have an average rating of 4.7 or higher, by hundreds, sometimes thousands of home cooks.
By Melanie Fincher

Brown Sugar Blondies

Rating: 4.81 stars
21
A no-frills, basic brown sugar blondie. You can add various chips, but this recipe has a nice chewy caramel taste all on its own.
By JCIPRIANO

Christmas Brownies

Move over, sugar cookies: brownies show off with sweet frosting and candy decorations.
By thedailygourmet

Cranberry Bars

Rating: 4.59 stars
387
A yummy bar that is tart and sweet at the same time. Easy to put together and your home will smell wonderful while they're baking!
By TWILLIAMS05

Chocolate-Dipped Orange Shortbread Cookies

Rating: 4.97 stars
29
Lightly spiced citrus spice cookies dipped in chocolate are perfect for holiday cookie trays - or enjoying on your own!
By SunnyDaysNora

Chocolate Crinkles II

Rating: 4.69 stars
2452
Chocolate cookies coated in confectioners' sugar...very good!
By Dawn
Inspiration and Ideas

25 Fancy Christmas Cookies That Are Gifts All by Themselves
Scroll through and find some of our best fancy Christmas cookies to make and share with loved ones this year.
Sugar Cookie Icing
Rating: Unrated
3771
This icing dries hard and shiny and the colors stay bright. Choose as many different food colorings as you desire.
Our 30 Best Butterscotch Cookie Recipes
Shortbread Cookie Recipes
Want to Protect Your Cookies? Mail Them With Popcorn
How to Make Cookies From Scratch

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8204

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!

Butter Snow Flakes

Rating: 4.53 stars
497
A wonderful Spritz cookie with cinnamon in it. These freeze very well.
By Linda

Chocolate Mint Cookies I

Rating: 4.79 stars
1017
This is a melt in your mouth chocolate cookie that has a chocolate mint frosting. It's delicious and it's easy!
By Susan Black

How To Make Biscotti

By Allrecipes Staff

Buckeyes I

Rating: 4.47 stars
802
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
By Tammy Winters

Russian Tea Cakes I

Rating: 4.68 stars
1548
This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!
By THEAUNT708

Best Brownies

Rating: 4.53 stars
13547
These brownies always turn out!
By Angie

Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

Rating: 4.74 stars
6943
These wonderful cinnamon-sugar cookies became very popular with my friends at church. My pastor loves them! You will too! Crispy edges, and chewy centers; these cookies are a crowd pleaser for sure!
By Beth Sigworth

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
5246
These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.
By BITTERSWEET1

Gingerbread Men Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
358
These Gingerbread Men Cookies are as cute as can be. If desired, decorate with raisins, currants or cinnamon red hot candies for eyes and buttons. Or, pipe untinted or colored icing onto cookies.
By McCormick Spice
Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

Rating: 4.74 stars
911
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
By Eagle brand
Mexican Wedding Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
349
Delicious nutty cookies that are rolled in powdered sugar. These are perfect for any special occasion.
By Bernie

Thumbprint Cookies I

Rating: 4.3 stars
403
Thumbprint cookies are a Christmas tradition. Use your favorite jam to fill them, or use different flavors for a variety.
By C. Keith

Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

Rating: 4.66 stars
2850
Shortbread thumbprint cookie filled with raspberry jam, and drizzled with glaze.
By Dee

OREO Cookie Balls

Rating: 4.71 stars
267
Can't decide between cookies and confections? You don't have to! These chocolate-covered cookie balls feature a filling of cream cheese and crushed cookies.
By Oreo
Shortbread Cookies II

Rating: 4.48 stars
1091
Use only butter in these for best flavor.
By Sally

Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies

Rating: 4.75 stars
1195
This melt-in-your-mouth ginger cookie recipe that I received from my grandmother has been enjoyed in my family since 1899.
By Marie Ayers

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
1625
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Francie

Snowballs II

Rating: 4.77 stars
574
These are technically Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, but my grandmother gave up on us calling them that years ago!
By Lori Dehn

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Rating: 4.79 stars
4541
These cookies have a sweet peanut butter cup center.
By BUCHKO

No Bake Cookies I

Rating: 4.62 stars
1204
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.
By Denise

The Best Lemon Bars

Rating: 4.53 stars
3514
Tart, rich and perfection, all rolled into one! Wow your friends with this simple recipe. Hint: No Substitutions!
By Patty Schenck

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
5589
I modified Beatrice's Excellent Oatmeal cookies very slightly. I came up with something that my boyfriend went CRAZY over! I've never seen him enjoy cookies to that extent! He said I blew his mother's recipe away.
By PANTHERA

Seven Layer Bars

Rating: 4.69 stars
645
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Italian Wedding Cookies III

Rating: 4.61 stars
372
Also sometimes called 'Mexican wedding cookie', 'Russian tea cakes', or 'butterballs', can also be made into crescents. You can also substitute pecans and they are very good as well. This is the best version of these I have ever seen, it was given me by a friend who grew up in central Europe.
By Chris Hetherington
