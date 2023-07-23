Zucchini Coffee Cake

1 Photo

You won't taste the zucchini in this delicious coffee cake. A great way to sneak some veggies into your diet.

By Staff Author
Published on July 23, 2023
a low angle view looking into a plated slice of zucchini coffee cake.
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 (13x9-inch) coffee cake
This zucchini coffee cake recipe “feels reminiscent of grandma’s sour cream coffee cake,” says recipe developer and test kitchen expert Sarah Brekke.  

Zucchini Coffee Cake Ingredients

These are the simple ingredients you’ll need to make this zucchini coffee cake recipe (you likely already have most of them at home): 

  • Zucchini: This recipe starts with two (packed) cups of zucchini. 
  • Flour: All-purpose flour gives the zucchini coffee cake batter structure. 
  • Baking powder: Baking powder acts as a leavener, which means it helps the cake rise. 
  • Salt: A pinch of salt enhances the overall flavor, but won’t make the cake taste salty. 
  • Butter: You’ll need two sticks of butter for the batter, plus two tablespoons of melted butter for the topping.
  • Sour cream: Sour cream lends richness and subtly tangy flavor. 
  • Sugars: Use white sugar in the batter and brown sugar in the topping. 
  • Eggs: Two eggs add moisture and help bind the batter together.
  • Vanilla: Vanilla extract takes the flavor up a notch. 
  • Pecans: A crunchy pecan topping is the perfect finishing touch. 
  • Cinnamon: A teaspoon of ground cinnamon adds warmth and depth to the topping. 

How to Make Zucchini Coffee Cake

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade zucchini coffee cake: 

  1. Shred the zucchini and squeeze out the excess moisture. 
  2. Stir the dry ingredients together, then beat the wet ingredients together according to the detailed recipe. 
  3. Fold the dry mixture into the wet mixture and pour it into a prepared pan. 
  4. Make the topping and sprinkle it over the batter. 
  5. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean. 

How to Store Zucchini Coffee Cake

Store your zucchini coffee cake in an airtight container or covered tightly in the refrigerator for up to five days. 

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini (10 ounces), ends trimmed

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1 cup butter, softened

  • 1 cup sour cream

  • 1 1/2 cups white sugar

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

  • 1 cup chopped pecans

  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13-inch pan with foil and coat with cooking spray.

    an overhead view of all ingredients, gathered, to make zucchini coffee cake.

  2. Using large holes of a box grater, shred zucchini. (You should have 2 cups packed.) Transfer zucchini to a clean kitchen towel. Roll up; squeeze out as much moisture as possible.

    grated zucchini on a wooden cutting board.

  3. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.

    dry ingredients being whisked together.

  4. In a large bowl, beat 1 cup softened butter with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

    butter being beat in a glass mixing bowl.

  5. Gradually beat in sour cream, then white sugar.

    sour cream being added to creamed butter.

  6. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time.

    eggs beat into sour cream and butter mixture.

  7. Stir in zucchini and vanilla.

    Zucchini being added to sour cream mixture.

  8. Fold in flour mixture with a spatula, mixing just until incorporated.

    grated zucchini fully incorporated into sour cream mixture

  9. Spread batter into prepared pan.

    zucchini coffee cake batter poured into prepared baking pan.

  10. Stir together pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons melted butter until crumbly.

    nuts and brown sugar mixed together.

  11. Sprinkle topper over cake batter.

    coffee cake topping sprinkled ontop of zucchini coffee cake.

  12. Bake until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool in pan 10 minutes before serving.

    Zucchini coffee cake, golden-brown, cooling on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

474 Calories
29g Fat
52g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 474
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 29g 37%
Saturated Fat 14g 69%
Cholesterol 88mg 29%
Sodium 324mg 14%
Total Carbohydrate 52g 19%
Dietary Fiber 2g 6%
Total Sugars 34g
Protein 5g
Vitamin C 3mg 17%
Calcium 119mg 9%
Iron 2mg 9%
Potassium 176mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

