This zucchini coffee cake recipe “feels reminiscent of grandma’s sour cream coffee cake,” says recipe developer and test kitchen expert Sarah Brekke.

Zucchini Coffee Cake Ingredients

These are the simple ingredients you’ll need to make this zucchini coffee cake recipe (you likely already have most of them at home):

Zucchini : This recipe starts with two (packed) cups of zucchini.

: This recipe starts with two (packed) cups of zucchini. Flour : All-purpose flour gives the zucchini coffee cake batter structure.

: All-purpose flour gives the zucchini coffee cake batter structure. Baking powder : Baking powder acts as a leavener, which means it helps the cake rise.

: Baking powder acts as a leavener, which means it helps the cake rise. Salt : A pinch of salt enhances the overall flavor, but won’t make the cake taste salty.

: A pinch of salt enhances the overall flavor, but won’t make the cake taste salty. Butter : You’ll need two sticks of butter for the batter, plus two tablespoons of melted butter for the topping.

: You’ll need two sticks of butter for the batter, plus two tablespoons of melted butter for the topping. Sour cream : Sour cream lends richness and subtly tangy flavor.

: Sour cream lends richness and subtly tangy flavor. Sugars : Use white sugar in the batter and brown sugar in the topping.

: Use white sugar in the batter and brown sugar in the topping. Eggs : Two eggs add moisture and help bind the batter together.

: Two eggs add moisture and help bind the batter together. Vanilla : Vanilla extract takes the flavor up a notch.

: Vanilla extract takes the flavor up a notch. Pecans : A crunchy pecan topping is the perfect finishing touch.

: A crunchy pecan topping is the perfect finishing touch. Cinnamon: A teaspoon of ground cinnamon adds warmth and depth to the topping.

How to Make Zucchini Coffee Cake

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make homemade zucchini coffee cake:

Shred the zucchini and squeeze out the excess moisture. Stir the dry ingredients together, then beat the wet ingredients together according to the detailed recipe. Fold the dry mixture into the wet mixture and pour it into a prepared pan. Make the topping and sprinkle it over the batter. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean.

How to Store Zucchini Coffee Cake

Store your zucchini coffee cake in an airtight container or covered tightly in the refrigerator for up to five days.

