Millions of YETI Coolers Recalled Due to Magnet Hazard

Nearly two million YETI soft coolers are being recalled because the magnet closure may become detached, therefore posing a health risk. There have been over 1,000 reports that YETI soft coolers' magnet-lined closures are failing or the magnets are missing, which led to the recall.

The fear is that the loose magnets could be ingested, which can cause severe injury or death.

The recalled products include the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case. The recalled coolers come in a variety of colors and were sold in the U.S. and Canada between March 2018 and January 2023. These products contain powerful magnets that close the main compartment.

If two or more magnets are swallowed, they can attract one another or any other metal in the body, and pose the risk of lodging inside the digestive system. If this occurs, the person may experience holes in the digestive system, blockage or twisting of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and in severe cases, death.

Customers who own the recalled products can return the cooler, free of charge, in exchange for YETI’s suggested replacement of equal or greater value. Customers can also receive a full refund in the form of a YETI gift card loaded with the value of the product, plus an additional $25.



If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact YETI directly at 833-444-3151 or productrecall@yeti.com.