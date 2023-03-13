Millions of YETI Coolers Recalled Due to Magnet Hazard

If you own a YETI soft cooler, you may need to stop using it.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023
Yeti Cooler Recall
Photo:

YETI/Allrecipes

Nearly two million YETI soft coolers are being recalled because the magnet closure may become detached, therefore posing a health risk. There have been over 1,000 reports that YETI soft coolers' magnet-lined closures are failing or the magnets are missing, which led to the recall. 

The fear is that the loose magnets could be ingested, which can cause severe injury or death. 

The recalled products include the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case. The recalled coolers come in a variety of colors and were sold in the U.S. and Canada between March 2018 and January 2023. These products contain powerful magnets that close the main compartment.

If two or more magnets are swallowed, they can attract one another or any other metal in the body, and pose the risk of lodging inside the digestive system. If this occurs, the person may experience holes in the digestive system, blockage or twisting of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and in severe cases, death.

Customers who own the recalled products can return the cooler, free of charge, in exchange for YETI’s suggested replacement of equal or greater value. Customers can also receive a full refund in the form of a YETI gift card loaded with the value of the product, plus an additional $25.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact YETI directly at 833-444-3151 or productrecall@yeti.com.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
two cosori brand air fryers sit on a green square on a blue background with a red recall sticker above.
Over 2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Bindle Bottle Recall
Oprah’s Favorite Insulated Bottle Is Being Recalled for Lead Exposure
A row of different bottles Starbucks brand bottled frappuccino drinks on a shelf with a recall sticker in the top center.
300,000 Bottles of Starbucks Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Glass Contamination
Canned Meat Recall
More Than 2 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled Due to Possible Packaging Defect
Bob Evans Sausage Recall
Thousands of Pounds of Bob Evans Sausage Recalled Due To Possible Rubber Contamination
A bag of domino sugar on a blue background with a recall stamp above.
More Than 100,000 Pounds of Sugar Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Metal Wire
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Recalled Due To Potential Presence of Plastic Pieces
King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns Recall
Multiple King's Hawaiian Products Recalled Due to Possible Microbial Contamination
Capri Sun Recall
Thousands of Capri Sun Juice Pouches Recalled Due To Cleaning Solution Contamination
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Over 100 Pounds of Trader Joe's Ready-To-Eat Salads Recalled
Ground beef recall
More Than 90,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination
Nestle Cookie Dough Recall
Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination
The Rao's Homemade Logo on a teal and yellow background.
Jars of Rao's Roasted Red Peppers Are Being Recalled Nationwide
Brie Recall
Hundreds of Pounds of Brie and Camembert Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Yeti Sale Tout
Yeti Coolers Rarely Go on Sale, but Right Now the Brand Is Slashing Prices on Coolers and Drinkware
A package of Nature's Reserve Ground Beef Patties next to a 1-pound package of Thomas Farms Ground Beef with the word "RECALL" above them
More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination