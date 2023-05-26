Yeti Is Having a Rare Sale on Rambler Mugs, and You Need to Get Yours Before It’s Gone

Camping enthusiasts already know that Yeti is one of the best brands for outdoor gear. Yeti products have earned a loyal following thanks to the fact that they keep drinks cold for so much longer than most other brands. In fact, when we tested coolers, it was a Yeti model that came out on top because it was so durable and well-insulated. Yeti drinkware is just as popular, and often comes with prices that can only be considered a splurge—and yet there are rarely sales.

That’s why we’re so excited that the Yeti 14-ounce Rambler mug is actually 20 percent off right now—and all 12 colors are included in the sale. This rare deal only lasts as long as the mug stays in stock, so the smart move is to grab one right now, before it sells out.

Yeti

Buy it: Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $24 (was $30); Yeti

While Yeti is technically an outdoor brand, and its products are meant to be taken on adventures like camping, hiking, and boating, the 14-ounce Rambler mug is actually the perfect everyday coffee mug. Its 14-ounce capacity holds the perfect amount of coffee or tea to get your day started—whether you like it hot or iced.

Yeti’s secret to long-lasting temperature control is that the mugs feature double-vacuum insulation. There’s nothing more frustrating than picking up your mug as you’re getting ready for the day only to discover that your coffee has gone cold while you were brushing your teeth. But that just doesn't happen with Yeti drinkware, which keeps your beverages warm (or cold) for hours.

And if you’re thinking that no matter what mug you use, spills are inevitable, think again. Yeti mugs come with a magnet that slides across the opening to drastically cut down on messes. Plus, the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold.

If you do plan to take this mug camping, it is also surprisingly versatile—and a space saver. This mug doubles as a vessel for soup, chili, stew, oatmeal, or cereal. That means that if you’re going on a camping trip you don’t have to worry about taking up extra space in your backpack with bowls if you have a couple of these mugs on hand.

No matter what you decide to use it for, just pop it in the dishwasher when you get home, no scrubbing required. And there’s even more good news: The mug comes in 12 colors, including canopy green, alpine yellow, and nordic blue, and all of them are on sale.

These qualities have earned some serious praise from shoppers on the Yeti site, who love how heavy-duty and practical this mug is. One shopper wrote that it is “by far the best coffee mug I have owned.”

Another shopper who found that it keeps their beverages hot “no matter the conditions,” praised the mug’s durability, writing “I've dropped mine down stairs, on cement, and on pavement but this thing still looks good as new.”

Chances are you’re going to want the Yeti 14-ounce Rambler mug in a couple different colors — one for camping, and one for taking to work everyday. Just be sure to grab your favorite color before it sells out for good. There probably won’t be another sale anytime soon.

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.