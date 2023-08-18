Hurry! This Your Last Chance to Grab a Yeti Rambler Mug While It's on Rare Sale

Canopy green and seafoam are still in stock.

Published on August 18, 2023

Yeti technically makes out gear for rugged outdoor adventures, from durable lunch boxes to insulated coolers. However, it's the drinkware in particular that stands out for everyday use—particularly if the taste of tepid coffee is one you absolutely detest. And right now, one of the brand’s most practical products is on sale—but this is your last chance to pick one up before the discount disappears. 

For now, the 14-ounce Yeti Rambler mug is 20 percent off, taking the price down to just $24. But if you’ve been eyeing one for yourself, grab it now, because the sale ends on August 21. 

RAMBLER 14 OZ MUG

Yeti

Buy it: Rambler 14-Ounce Mug, $24 (was $30); Yeti

What makes the Yeti Rambler mug stand out is that it's perfect for frequent use, whether you’re running errands, headed to work, or spending the day at the park. It’s made from nearly-indestructible stainless steel which is puncture- and rust-resistant, according to the brand. 

Its most stand out feature, however, is the Yeti signature double-vacuum insulation. This heavy duty insulation regulates the temperature of your drink, so your coffee stays hot, or your iced-tea stays cold. You could run into Costco for groceries, and come back two hours later, only to find that your coffee is still steaming. 

Don’t stress over spills, either: This mug comes with a lid that easily pops on and off, with a magnet that slides over the opening to prevent as leaks as your walking or driving.

And it’s surprisingly versatile. It can also double as a vessel for soup or cereal—which is especially handy on camping trips where you don’t have enough space to pack extra bowls. And there’s no scrubbing involved with cleaning this mug—just pop it in the dishwasher.

Yeti shoppers have high praise for this mug, which is reliable and sturdy enough to take everywhere. One shopper wrote that with this mug, they “never have to reheat my coffee three times anymore.” Another shopper agreed that it's incredibly effective at maintaining the temperature of beverages, writing that it keeps their coffee “warm for about 3.5 hours.”

The 14-ounce Yeti Rambler mug is already sold out in two colors online, but you can still grab one in canopy green, seafoam, and several other shades. 

So before the sale ends, you might want to grab more than one Yeti Rambler mug—maybe one for the car, one for the house, and one to take camping. Just be sure to grab the colors you love now, before the sale is over for good. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.

