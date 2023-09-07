Yeti Just Splashed 3 Brand New Limited Edition Colors on It's Most Popular Products And They're Selling Out Fast

Kristin Montemarano
Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023

AllRecipes / Reese Herrington

Yeti is a coveted brand, thanks to its top-notch insulated pieces. They're perfect all year round too, and especially key now if you plan to go camping or want to do some tailgating. And every so often, the brand will launch  brand new colors that are tough to resist. 

This past week, Yeti launched three new limited edition colors adorned on its bestselling straw drinkware—a bright chartreuse green, a rich peak purple, and a king crab orange shade that keeps the fun pops of color strong even after the summer season is over. Shop the new shades below on anything from sippable mugs to cups, but you'd better hurry, since they're selling fast. 

The Best Pieces to Shop From Yeti’s Latest Color Drop 

Rambler 35-Ounce Mug

Yeti RAMBLERÂ® 35 OZ MUG

Yeti

Buy it: $42; Yeti

The first item the brand launched these new colors in is the 35-ounce Rambler mug. You’ll find it available in each of the limited edition shades right now. This is the perfect mug to grab if you want a built-in straw for easy drinking, whether you pour in an iced coffee, water, or a smoothie. It even comes with a sturdy handle for holding. Despite its hefty size, it’s still cup-holder compatible. It comes with a lid and straw, which are both removable if you want to just sip from the mug itself.  

Rambler 25-Ounce Mug

Yeti RAMBLERÂ® 25 OZ MUG

Yeti

Buy it: $38; Yeti

This version of the rambler is slightly smaller than the previous at 25-ounces. You’ll still get a sturdy handled mug, and it is also fully dishwasher-safe. Score it in the bright, warm orange shade, the fun green, or the other limited edition purple shade, too. 

26-Ounce Stackable Cup

Yeti RAMBLERÂ® 26 OZ STACKABLE CUP

Yeti

Buy it: $35; Yeti

This cup lets you get the perks of an insulated design, with the convenience of stacking them like traditional dishware. It comes with the brand's signature  double-walled design that keeps drinks hot and cold for hours at a time. You’ll get a lid and a straw with this mug, though it’s also removable for extra versatility. You can grab it in all three new shades right now. 

Rambler Jr. 12-Ounce Kids Water Bottle

Yeti RAMBLERÂ® JR. 12 OZ KIDS WATER BOTTLE

Yeti

Buy it: $25; Yeti

This 12-ounce bottle is perfect for little ones who want to take their drinks on the go.The base cup has a straight up and down design so it’s easy to hold as you drink, plus it comes with a tight fitting lid that’s leak-resistant. The lid also comes with a carrying handle for easy holding. Only the purple limited edition shade is available, but if you or a loved one loves the color, this is the time to grab it. The lid also matches the cup, so you’ll get the full effect of the color all over the bottle. 

Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti RAMBLERÂ® 26 OZ WATER BOTTLE

Yeti

Buy it: $40; Yeti

This bigger version is ideal if you want a bit more space to hold your favorite drinks. It’s 26 ounces, and has the same design as the kids bottle above. The lid screws on tight, and the spout attachment to sip from becomes flush and locked into the cap for a leak resistant finish. Right now, it’s only available in the limited edition king crab orange shade, so you should hurry if you’re eyeing it.

