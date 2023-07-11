Whoa, Yeti Just Slashed the Prices of Its Rambler Drinkware for Prime Day

Hurry before they’re gone.

By Sharon Lockley
Published on July 11, 2023

Yeti is renowned for its coolers and drinkware that keep beverages and other items ice cold or steaming hot for an amazing amount of time. This popular and well-known brand has earned its place, becoming the standard that is hard to beat or equal for the quality and engineering of its products.

So it’s a definite shock to hear that there’s a sale on any of Yeti products. And right now, as part of Prime Day, their Rambler 20-ounce insulated tumbler with lid is on sale for only $25 at Amazon, along with several other bestselling products from the brand. 

Amazon Prime Day YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Amazon

YETI Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler, $25 (was $35)

The Yeti Rambler series includes multiple sizes of tumblers, including ones for wine, mugs, water bottles, and even ice buckets. This Rambler tumbler holds 20-ounces of liquid and has a magslider lid that uses magnets to open and close (plus is useful to keep those unmentionables, like bugs, out of your drink). Like all other Yeti drinkware, it is constructed with double-wall insulation, stainless steel, and a Duracoat coating on the outside. The tumbler measures 3 ½-  by 6 ⅞-inches and fits in standard-sized cup holders, making it an ideal vessel to bring along when driving or traveling.

The Rambler 20-ounce comes in many different colors, but it’s the purple and yellow colors that are on sale during Prime Day. These tumblers are easy to keep clean too, as you can pop them into the dishwasher or wash them by hand with warm soapy water.

A favorite of shoppers, the Rambler tumbler has earned over 2,000 perfect star ratings for its performance and durability. One shopper calls the 20-ounce Yeti tumbler their “favorite size because it easily fits in their car and couch drink holders” and adds that the “lid fits nicely and isn’t impossible to get off.” They love the purple color and have received “several compliments” on it. Another one says, “It’s a Yeti and it’s worth it,” and loves that it “keeps cold things cold and hot things hot all day.”

A third shopper adds, “This Yeti Rambler rocks,” and is thrilled that it keeps their drinks cold, writing, "After filling it in the early morning, it still has unmelted ice in it by late afternoon."

Whether you are thinking of getting a Yeti for the first time or are a long-time user, hurry and grab one of these tumblers before they’re gone. Prime Day lasts only a little while, and these Yeti ramblers are on sale for only $25. And if you’re looking for another Yeti product, keep scrolling to shop the best Yeti deals during Prime Day. 

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

Amazon

Tundra 45 Cooler, $228 (was $325)

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

Amazon

14-Ounce Rambler Mug, $24 (was $36)

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug

Amazon

20-Ounce Rambler Travel Tumbler, $27 (was $38)

YETI Rambler 46 oz Bottle

Amazon

46-Ounce Rambler Chug Bottle, $39 (was $55)

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler

Amazon

10-Ounce Rambler Wine Tumbler, $18 (was $25)

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans

Amazon

12-Ounce Rambler Colster Slim Can Insulator, $13 (was $25)

