These Wings Taste Just Like McDonald's French Fries

Wingstop released three new flavors for March Madness and one of them tastes exactly like a fast food french fry. How is that even possible?

The restaurant’s new flavors include The Meltdown, Crunch Time, and Pure Mayhem. The Meltdown is a garlic-Parmesan and Cajun wing, Crunch Time is a hot honey and lemon pepper wing, and Pure Mayhem is a wing coated in Wingstop’s signature fry seasoning.

As you can guess, Pure Mayhem is the wing that customers say tastes like a mix between McDonald’s shoestring french fries and Popeye’s Cajun fries.

“The wing is described as a seasoned fry wing, and that’s exactly what it is,” said customer and Allrecipes staffer Jade Robinson. “It reminded me of fresh, hot salty fries from McDonald’s, but also has a Cajun-like fry seasoning dusted on top, which reminded me of Popeyes fries.”

Wingstop

Even TikTok food critic Keith Lee was impressed by it.

“That’s arguably the most unique wing I've ever had,” he said after trying Pure Mayhem. “It’s subtle, but it’s still a lot of flavor... but it tastes like a wing... but a fry?” (he then cues up "The X-Files" theme song).

Wingstop doesn’t share its fry seasoning recipe, but many Reddit users have speculated that it’s made with salt, sugar, garlic powder, chili powder, and paprika. Others say it’s a 50/50 mix of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt and sugar.

However it’s made, you’ll definitely want to try these wings before they’re gone. The three limited-time dry rubs are only available through April 3.