Whole Foods Just Recalled One of Its Chopped Salad Kits

Check your fridge!

By
Katy O'Hara
Katy O'Hara
Katy O'Hara

Katy O'Hara is a food media writer and editor. Her work has appeared online for America's Test Kitchen, Serious Eats, and Allrecipes, and in print for America's Test Kitchen Kids.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023
whole foods logo on a white burst background with recall sticker
Photo:

Whole Foods/Allrecipes

On July 11, Braga Fresh, who manufactures produce products for Whole Foods, announced a voluntary recall on 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit. The voluntary recall is due to the product containing undisclosed allergens. The product contains undeclared milk and eggs not listed on the ingredient label, meaning people with allergies or severe sensitivities to those ingredients risk serious reactions if they consume the product.

The salad kits were sold in refrigerated display cases in the produce department of Whole Foods Market stores throughout the nation. All affected products have been removed from store shelves. 

365 Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit on a green background with a red recall sticker

Whole Foods/Allrecipes

The recall affects a single production run of the product that was sold in Whole Foods Market stores. You can identify it with the following information:

  • UPC code: 9948246932 
  • Best if Used By Date: 7/16/23 
  • Lot Code: BFFS179A2

If you have purchased this product, discard it. Consumers who purchased the product can bring a valid receipt to their Whole Foods Market store for a full refund. For questions, you can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

All other Braga Fresh and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits were properly labeled, and are not included in this recall.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
belVita recall notice
Check Your belVita Breakfast Sandwiches for This Recall
Tostitos logo with a recall sticker on a red and orange burst background
Hundreds of Jars of Tostitos Salsa Recalled Nationwide
Fresh Express salads with recall button
Salad Kits Sold in 5 States Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
Lay's Classic Potato Chips recall on a blue background
Hundreds of Bags of Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled Across 4 States
a pint of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in the flavor brown sugar chunk with a recall stamp on top of it.
Thousands of Pints of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Recalled Across 4 States
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Over 100 Pounds of Trader Joe's Ready-To-Eat Salads Recalled
The Rao's Homemade Logo on a teal and yellow background.
Jars of Rao's Roasted Red Peppers Are Being Recalled Nationwide
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Trader Joe’s Pesto Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
A photo of frozen berries, mango, and peaches with the word "RECALL" on top of it
Costco Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Potential Hepatitis A Contamination
Three premade salad mixes from Meijer on a orange burst shape on purple background with a red recall sticker at the top.
Meijer Recalls Premade Salads Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
A plate of shrimp with a large "RECALL" sticker over it.
Shrimp Recalled in Four States Over Possible Health Concerns
Recall alert for Lidl stores with Lidl logo on top of a blue background
Lidl Recalls Cocktail Shrimp Over Listeria Concerns
Three packs of Revolution Farms brand lettuce and greens on an orange background with a recall sticker on top.
Revolution Farms Recalls Lettuce in 6 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
Frozen berry recall on a purple background
3 Varieties of Frozen Fruit Are Being Recalled for Potential Hepatitis Contamination
recall bowls of spinach and kale on a yellow background
3 Brands of Spinach, Collard Greens, and Kale Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination
Ground beef recall
Over 2,100 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination