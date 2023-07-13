Whole Foods Just Recalled One of Its Chopped Salad Kits

On July 11, Braga Fresh, who manufactures produce products for Whole Foods, announced a voluntary recall on 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit. The voluntary recall is due to the product containing undisclosed allergens. The product contains undeclared milk and eggs not listed on the ingredient label, meaning people with allergies or severe sensitivities to those ingredients risk serious reactions if they consume the product.

The salad kits were sold in refrigerated display cases in the produce department of Whole Foods Market stores throughout the nation. All affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Whole Foods/Allrecipes

The recall affects a single production run of the product that was sold in Whole Foods Market stores. You can identify it with the following information:

UPC code: 9948246932

9948246932 Best if Used By Date: 7/16/23

7/16/23 Lot Code: BFFS179A2

If you have purchased this product, discard it. Consumers who purchased the product can bring a valid receipt to their Whole Foods Market store for a full refund. For questions, you can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

All other Braga Fresh and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits were properly labeled, and are not included in this recall.