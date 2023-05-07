This Whipped Feta Sandwich Simply Screams 'Summer'

1 Photo

This tasty whipped feta sandwich is loaded with fresh veggies and a slather of whipped feta spread. It’s delicious as a sandwich, and the whipped feta is also delicious as a dip, or spread on crackers or crostini.

By Pat Bernitt
Updated on May 10, 2023
closeup of halved sandwich with olives on white plate with olive green napkin
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
0 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2 servings
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

  • 2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons chopped black olives (optional)

  • 2 teaspoons chopped pimento-stuffed green olives (optional)

  • 4 slices bread

  • 1/4 small head butter lettuce

  • 2 small tomatoes, thinly sliced

  • 8 thin slices cucumber

  • 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. Place feta, cream cheese, olive oil, and red wine vinegar in a food processor and process until smooth. Stir in black olives and green olives until well incorporated.

  2. Evenly spread the feta mixture on 2 slices of bread, and layer with butter lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. Top with the 2 remaining bread slices, and press down, making a sandwich. Slice the sandwiches and serve.

Cook's Note:

The whipped feta spread can be made in advance and refrigerated until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

466 Calories
24g Fat
48g Carbs
17g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 466
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 24g 31%
Saturated Fat 12g 62%
Cholesterol 64mg 21%
Sodium 1049mg 46%
Total Carbohydrate 48g 17%
Dietary Fiber 5g 17%
Total Sugars 13g
Protein 17g
Vitamin C 20mg 100%
Calcium 442mg 34%
Iron 4mg 22%
Potassium 746mg 16%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

