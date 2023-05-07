Recipes Main Dishes Sandwich Recipes Cheese This Whipped Feta Sandwich Simply Screams 'Summer' Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo This tasty whipped feta sandwich is loaded with fresh veggies and a slather of whipped feta spread. It’s delicious as a sandwich, and the whipped feta is also delicious as a dip, or spread on crackers or crostini. By Pat Bernitt Updated on May 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 0 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 servings Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese 2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar 2 teaspoons chopped black olives (optional) 2 teaspoons chopped pimento-stuffed green olives (optional) 4 slices bread 1/4 small head butter lettuce 2 small tomatoes, thinly sliced 8 thin slices cucumber 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced Directions Place feta, cream cheese, olive oil, and red wine vinegar in a food processor and process until smooth. Stir in black olives and green olives until well incorporated. Evenly spread the feta mixture on 2 slices of bread, and layer with butter lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. Top with the 2 remaining bread slices, and press down, making a sandwich. Slice the sandwiches and serve. Cook's Note: The whipped feta spread can be made in advance and refrigerated until ready to use. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 466 Calories 24g Fat 48g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 466 % Daily Value * Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 12g 62% Cholesterol 64mg 21% Sodium 1049mg 46% Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 5g 17% Total Sugars 13g Protein 17g Vitamin C 20mg 100% Calcium 442mg 34% Iron 4mg 22% Potassium 746mg 16% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of This Whipped Feta Sandwich Simply Screams 'Summer'