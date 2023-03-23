What's the Difference Between Searing, Sautéing, and Pan-Frying?

Get the rundown of every basic stovetop cooking technique.

By Tim Cebula
Published on March 23, 2023
an overhead view of two steaks perfectly seared in a cast iron skillet
Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studio

Sometimes a recipe's directions can be confusing. When you're told to sauté, or pan-fry, or sear, what exactly is the difference? And which technique is healthier? Pan-frying (or any kind of frying) is bad for you, isn't it?

Most of these terms are related to the amount of oil or fat that you use, and all of them can be made more or less healthy (even frying) depending on your technique. So here it is, your definitive list of every open-pan stovetop cooking technique, from toasting to deep frying, including tips on how to make the methods a little bit healthier.

Toasting

This method is used for browning items like nuts, coconut flakes, grains, and dried chile peppers in order to release their oils and fragrance. It’s a low-fat method, since you don’t use any oil in the pan while you toast.

This is an inherently healthy technique. But there is one caveat: avoid toasting in a cast iron pan that’s not properly cleaned and seasoned, as bits of char or iron residue could transfer to the food.

Searing

This technique puts that delicious, deep-brown crust on meat. When you heat a cast iron skillet until it’s smoking hot, then brown a steak or a roast in it, you’re searing. Contrary to popular belief, the method won’t "seal in juices," but it adds delicious deep flavor and mouthwatering texture to the meat’s surface.

Be careful not to burn the meat. In addition to adding bitter flavors, scorching may introduce carcinogens to the meat, according to the National Cancer Institute

Sautéing:

Here’s a technique you probably use often—heat the skillet over medium-high, add a few teaspoons of fat (or up to 2 tablespoons) to the pan, put in your food and stir or toss every so often. This method is generally low-fat, since you only need enough oil or butter to lightly coat the surface of the pan to prevent sticking.

 If using a nonstick pan, you may be able to use even less fat than the recipe calls for since food will slide on the nonstick surface anyway. Also, recipes that call for butter to grease the pan can usually work just as well with a mix of butter and oil, or just oil alone.

Pan-Frying and Deep Frying

Pan-frying, a.k.a. shallow-frying, calls for filling a skillet to a certain depth (generally around 1/3 full) with oil heated to a specific temperature — often between 325 and 400 degrees F. If you fry chicken in a pan with oil that comes halfway up the sides of the pieces, then turning them partway through cooking, you’re pan-frying. Deep-frying, of course, is when your food is completely submerged in the oil.

French Fries
How to Deep-Fry Food Without Making a Hot Mess

 The best way to keep food from soaking up lots of frying oil is to make sure the oil stays hot enough. That’s because with oil-submersion cooking, food releases water content in the form of steam (the reason for the wild bubbling). The outgoing steam prevents excess oil from seeping into the food.

We find 375 degrees F is ideal for quick-frying items like veggies and dumplings, while 340 degrees F is best for meats. When you first add food to the pan, the oil temperature will drop. Adjust the burner as needed to return to the target temp. It also helps to have the oil 5° to 10 degrees F hotter than the target temperature before you add food, so you won’t have to raise the temperature much after (if at all).

Related

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Three progressively larger measuring cups full of flour, sugar in the raw and oats. Concept about the rising cost of food.
What’s the Difference Between Dry and Liquid Measurements?
Cabbage and Kielbasa Soup with Onions, Potatoes, Carrots and Celery in pot with close up of ladle
What's the Difference Between Soup and Stew?
Freshly baked lemon bundt cake in a bundt cake pan.
What’s the Difference Between a Bundt Pan and a Tube Pan?
an overhead view of a family style serving of Persian rice
Basmati Rice vs. Jasmine rice: What's the Difference?
An airfryer with the basket open next to a small countertop convection oven on a graphic purple, green and teal background.
What's the Difference Between a Convection Oven and an Air Fryer?
Closeup of three spoons with chili pastes
What's the Difference Between Sambal Oelek and Other Chili Pastes?
close up view of two eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce on top, on a green and white plate
What's the Difference Between Hollandaise and Béarnaise?
two old fashioned cocktails on a dark surface
Liquor vs. Liqueur: What's the Difference?
pot of water boiling on stovetop
Boil vs. Simmer: What's the Difference?
A set of round glass containers with red lids next to a set of round glass containers with navy blue lids.
What Is the Difference Between Anchor Hocking and Pyrex Glassware?
glasses of rose wine
What's the Difference Between White Zinfandel and Rosé?
blocks of cheddar cheese on a wooden surface
Yellow Cheese vs. White Cheese: Why the Different Colors?
bowl of french vanilla ice cream
Vanilla vs. French Vanilla: What's the Difference?
Two glass measuring cups, one with a pyrex (all lowercase) logo and the other with a PYREX (all uppercase) logo
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
edited evaporated milk
What's the Difference Between Evaporated and Condensed Milk?
an overhead view of two steaks perfectly seared in a cast iron skillet
Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)
50 Ratings