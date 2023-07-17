Ordering sushi can be an understandably daunting task for some. It involves deciding what fish to get, in what combinations, and navigating through some words you may have never seen or heard before.

If, while perusing a menu to determine your order, you’ve ever thought to yourself - “ what the heck is tobiko?” or skipped over the term and then cocked your head to the side to examine the tiny, colorful dots piled on top of your roll, read on.

What Is Tobiko?

Tobiko looks like miniature caviar and that’s because, well, that’s what it is. Specifically, it’s a type of roe made from flying fish eggs. Standard caviar is larger, typically dark in color, and is made from sturgeon eggs.

Flying fish live in temperate or tropical oceans and earn their name from a little maneuver they do where they glide above the water’s surface. Their ripe, unfertilized eggs, less than 1 mm in size, are harvested and then cured in salt to preserve them for eating later. These eggs range in color from golden orange to bright reddish-orange and are especially popular in Japanese cuisine. As such, tobiko is often referred to simply as “Japanese caviar.”

What Does Tobiko Taste Like?

Due to the method of curing tobiko in salt, it’s salty, of course, yet a bit sweet at the same time. A subtle citrus flavor might also show up on the tongue. Tobiko still has a bit of a pop to it despite its minuscule size - a little crunch that’s barely noticeable when eaten in the same bite as a portion of a sushi roll.

The delicate brininess of tobiko is a lovely accent that’s not only delicious but nutritious, bringing tons of omega-3s to the party (an essential fat that we humans don’t produce on our own.)

Tobiko vs. Caviar

The major difference between these two fish eggs are species, size, color, and cost.

Caviar comes from sturgeon and tobiko from flying fish. Caviar is larger and much darker and tobiko is smaller and brighter, no matter the actual color. And due to the overfishing of sturgeon, caviar is significantly more expensive.

Caviar ranges in flavor depending on the exact type, but in general, it’s brackish yet delicate. It’s often featured as a star ingredient or deliciously showy garnish. It’s a standalone delicacy.

Tobiko is a bit different. The smaller size and fine mouthfeel tend to make it a supporting cast member rather than a big attraction. Due to these quantities, it’s easy to be tricked into believing tobiko is less robustly salty than caviar, but this is not the case. The smaller of the two packs the bigger punch.



Types of Tobiko

Different types of tobiko are identified by color. This is due to the egg’s fun capacity to absorb color and flavor when introduced to other ingredients. Producers of tobiko may also use food dye to create the desired color of eggs.

Golden

This is tobiko in its fresh, natural state. The hue often comes across a bit orange, especially if viewed in a large quantity. This tobiko is simply cured with salt and absent of any food dye or other flavors.

Red-Orange

This tobiko is often unflavored (other than salt, of course) but dyed a vibrant reddish orange for aesthetic purposes.

Red

The most common ingredients added to tobiko to make it red are beets and chilis. If it’s beets, expect a milder, earthier, almost sweet flavor profile. If it’s chiles, you’ll get a little heat.

Green

To create a sharp and spicy bite, wasabi is added to this tobiko. Food dye may also accompany it to ensure a bold hue. Other ingredients used in the process of creating green tobiko include sugar, mirin, soy sauce, sake vinegar, and dashi.

Yellow

Yellow tobiko usually indicates a citrus fruit influenced its flavor and color, most likely yuzu, and possibly a bit of yellow food dye.

Black

This tobiko takes on a noticeably nutty note, with a bigger umami flavor. The squid ink usually creates a gorgeous black color on its own, but a combination of blue, red, and yellow dyes could also be used to deepen the effect.



How Is Tobiko Used?

Tobiko’s salty pop combined with its small size makes it perfect for topping sushi or sashimi. The vibrancy of its various colors also adds to eye appeal. You may find tobiko added to a spicy mayo or other sauce or dip since it holds its shape no matter what. It may also pop up as a topping for other fish dishes or even mixed into salads.

Occasionally, tobiko may be an hors d’oeuvre, piled onto crackers or solo on spoons, or swapped for other caviar on a blini.

Where to Buy Tobiko

Tobiko won’t be something you toss in your cart on a weekly basis, but swinging by a Whole Foods should complete the task. Otherwise, Japanese or other Asian markets will certainly carry it.

