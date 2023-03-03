What Is the Scoville Scale and How Does It Work?

Everything spicy food fanatics need to know.

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Updated on March 3, 2023
Wooden plate with hot chili peppers. On a rustic dark background. High quality photo
Photo:

Olesia Shadrina/Getty Images

If you’ve ever read a hot sauce label or watched Hot Ones on YouTube, or if you know anything about spicy foods at all, you’ve probably come across the term “Scoville” before. But what does it mean, exactly — and how is it used?

What Is the Scoville Scale and What Does It Measure?

The Scoville scale is a measurement of the pungency (spiciness) of peppers and other hot foods. The scale is based on the concentration of capsaicin, an active component of chili peppers that produces a burning sensation when it touches your tongue or skin.

Related: Cayenne Pepper vs. Chili Powder

Pharmacist Wilbur Scoville created the scale in 1912. In Scoville’s method, capsaicin from a specific pepper was added to increasingly larger amounts of sugar-water until a majority of tasters could no longer detect the heat.

How much or how little dilution was needed to render the capsaicin tasteless decided the pepper’s number of Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which decided where it falls on the Scoville scale. Though newer and more accurate methods are used to determine these numbers today, the scale itself remains the same.

bowl of cayenne pepper and dried chiles
Clara Murcia/Getty Images

What’s the Hottest Pepper on the Scoville Scale?

The Caroline Reaper is the hottest pepper in the world, according to the scale and Guinness World Records, with about 2.2 million SHU. For reference, pure capsaicin has a Scoville rating of 16 million SHU and U.S. grade pepper spray has about 5.3 million SHU.

So what about peppers you actually eat in your day-to-day life? Here’s how they measure up:

  • Bell: 0 SHU
  • Poblano: 1,000-1,500 SHU
  • Jalapeno: 2,500-8,000 SHU
  • Cayenne: 30,000-50,000 SHU
  • Habanero 100,000-350,000 SHU

Chili Pepper Recipes

Ready to test your Scoville scale limits? Try one of our favorite spicy recipes that use chili peppers:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Young nettles on a wooden table with onions and eggs
What Is Nettle and What Does It Taste Like?
close up on a large bowl of real poutine
What Is Poutine and Why Is It So Delicious?!
unagi over white rice in a black bowl
Wait, What Is Unagi?
demerara sugar up close
What Is Demerara Sugar and How Can You Use It?
A bowl of watercress on gray background
What Is Watercress and What Does It Taste Like?
beef carpaccio
What Is Carpaccio and How Do You Make It?
Glass of Madeira Wine in front of a bottle from 1977
What Is Madeira Wine and How Is It Used In Cooking?
chess pie
What Is Chess Pie —And How Did It Get Its Name?
limoncello in cordial glasses with cut lemon
What Is Limoncello and How Is It Made?
Homemade smoked salmon on wooden cutting board over light gray background viewed from above, copy space
What Is Lox — and How Is It Different From Smoked Salmon?
bowl of dijon mustard
Dijon Mustard vs. Yellow Mustard: What's the Difference?
Barefoot woman cleaning floor with wet mop pad
Do Microfiber Cloths Actually Work?
hand of the cook takes out from the oven a sheet of the tray with fried zucchini in olive oil. Cooking a dish of vegetables
This Easy Method Gives You the Most Decadent Zucchini of All Time
Butter Quarters
Hate Butter Boards? Meet the Newest Trend: Butter Candles
Lots of whole yellow yuzu citrus fruits with a slice revealing the flesh on top.
This Citrus Fruit May Be What's Missing from Your Cooking
Pork Rinds in a bowl
What Are Pork Rinds and How Are They Made?