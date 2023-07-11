Maybe you've come across pâté on the menu at your local French restaurant, or seen it featured on a charcuterie board. Perhaps you've been put off by the frilly name and elaborate look – but don't be. Pâté is much more than a mysterious loaf reserved for lavish parties; it's a wonderfully savory meat dish that makes a delicious spread, salad topper, and sandwich filler.

Learn all about pâté, including the best ways to eat it and how to store it. Plus, Three Little Pigs' Brand Manager, Claudia Dionne, offers tips on how to enjoy this uniquely appealing French fare.

What Is Pâté?

Pâté is traditionally a mixture of ground meat, seasonings, assorted vegetables, and spirits like brandy or cognac. The texture ranges from velvety smooth to hearty and coarse, depending on regional style and preference. The base protein can also vary; varieties include goose liver, lobster, chicken, pork, and mushroom pâtés.

Truffles, pistachios, and dried fruits are commonly added ingredients. Layers of cream or aspic jelly may also be added to elevate the flavor. Pâté is often served in a terrine, an earthenware mold that can also be the name of the dish itself.

Types of Pâté



Coarse-Cut (Country-Style)

The coarse ground and pronounced flavor make this pâté a popular choice. "This variety is definitely the most traditional," shares Dionne. "Use it as an alternative to deli meat slices and pair it with lettuce and a baguette."

Mousse

Most often made with liver and whipped with cream or egg whites, this style of pate is valued for its smooth, impossibly creamy texture. Truffles and sherry are common components of this type. "This one is completely emulsified," says Dionne. "It has a texture similar to a hummus or dip, and is great for spreading on crackers."

Pâté de Foie Gras

This buttery, indulgent mixture is the crown jewel of pâtes. Made with the liver of fattened geese or ducks, this delicacy became popular in the late 18th century and has stood the test of time. The most expensive of the types, foie gras pâté is best reserved for celebratory occasions.

Pâté en Croûte

Pâté is baked inside a flaky crust to create this classic variety. Pork, veal, or poultry is combined with mushrooms, nuts, or other hearty add-ins before being cooked to golden-brown perfection.

How to Eat Pâté

Pâté can be enjoyed in countless ways, including charcuterie boards, sliced and used as sandwich meat, and even spread on a bagel. "I think it could be the new cream cheese," asserts Dionne. "You can also make any salad instantly French by adding a little pâté as a protein."

Use pâté as a dip for fresh veggies or as part of a dessert course with fruit and cheese. Enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.



How to Store Pâté

Unopened pâté can last for several months, but it is best to check the manufacturer’s label for specific information on its shelf life. Once open, store-bought pâté typically lasts 7-10 days in the refrigerator.

You can freeze pâté for up to 3 months. Be sure to store it in an airtight container (or unopened in the original container) to minimize changes to taste and texture.