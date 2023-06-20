The Classic 70s Pasta Dish I'm Making All Summer Long

This retro entree is the perfect way to savor the season.

By David McCann
Published on June 20, 2023
pasta primavera
Photo:

DrRave/Getty Images

I’m not convinced that there’s a dish that exemplifies the food aesthetic of the late 70s to early 80s better than the legendary pasta primavera. Originally developed to showcase spring’s vegetable and herbal bounty, in the comforting guise of creamy pasta, primavera took the U.S. by storm. It quickly moved from “fine dining” to casual to virtually ubiquitous. And though you’d be forgiven for assuming that it’s an ancient recipe brought over from Italy, the reality is that it’s as American as apple pie. 

Pasta Primavera History

Sirio Macione, the legendary genius behind New York’s once-in-a-generation restaurant Le Cirque was, according to legend, at a vacation house far from civilization with some friends who had grown tired of the fish and game that they’d been catching and cooking. They begged Sirio to come up with something lighter. (I have to laugh, because this dish — though fresh and delicious — is anything but light.) It was an amalgam of pasta, vegetables, herbs, garlic, butter, cheese, and cream. Naturally, a sensation was born. What we now know as pasta primavera (actually, “spaghetti primavera” at the beginning) was codified in the The New York Times in 1975, and an edition of Craig Claiborne’s New York Times Cookbook a bit later.

What Is Pasta Primavera? 

Basically, the pasta dish relies on a mouthwatering series of vibrant vegetables, blanched separately and shocked in ice water. Garlic is sauteed, pine nuts toasted, tomatoes barely heated, and plenty of cream is added — then herbs, cooked pasta, butter, and a final flourish of Parmigiano. The original vegetable line up included broccoli, zucchini, asparagus, green beans, and peas. Tomatoes, mushrooms, and chillies came along a bit later. Whatever vegetables you include, it is a wow-inducing bowl of pasta. 

I still make the classic version of the dish on occasion because it is ridiculously tasty. But more frequently, I make a modified version that does not involve separate blanching for all of the vegetables, uses less cream, and totally skips the frighteningly expensive pine nuts (I do have a mortgage to pay, after all!). And, even as someone who fundamentally disagrees with “lightning” classics, my version is still pretty darn good. Plus, it makes this glorious dish approachable for dinner any night of the week. 

pasta primavera ingredients

How to Make Your Own Pasta Primavera

The beauty of pasta primavera is that it is incredibly flexible. As mentioned above, I’ve developed my own “anytime” rendition of the dish that you can adapt even further. 

The first change I propose to the classic primavera formula is that you blanch all of your vegetables together, in the same pot of boiling water. Blanching and shocking each vegetable type in a separate batch is an unnecessarily chef-y move. However, you will need to time when  you add each vegetable variety to the pot according to how long they need to cook. Nothing will take too long — these are blanched vegetables, after all. Then, you can shock them all together in the same ice bath. And while we’re talking vegetables, don’t be bound by the list above or any recipe; use any that you like, and add as many vegetables as you like.

When it comes to herbs, the original pasta primavera used parsley and basil. I do as well, but I also toss in tons of my other favorites: tarragon, chives, thyme, and oregano. The garden is filled with them and, to me, too many herbs is never enough. Again, it’s your call. I’d just avoid using a heavy hand with any of the really strong herbs, like rosemary. 

If you want the flavor and crunch of nuts without breaking the bank to buy pine nuts, toast a handful of whatever nuts you have in your freezer. Personally, I would not recommend peanuts, but if that’s your jam, go ahead. And, if you still believe pine nuts are the way to go, buy ones that specify they’re from Italy on the packaging. As someone with awful firsthand knowledge of pine mouth, I strongly advise against the cheaper ones. 

When your pasta, of whatever shape, is about halfway done, saute as much garlic as you like in good olive oil until soft. Add chopped tomatoes and a judicious amount of heavy cream (⅓ cup should do it), and then it’s time to toss everything together and warm it all back up a bit. I always reserve some of my chopped herbs to toss in at the end in order to get two different hits of herbal deliciousness. The final addition is a shower (or even thunderstorm, if you prefer) of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. 

While my version is emphatically not the original, it is a very close cousin. And it won't make you feel like you’ve consumed three or four dinners at one sitting. All of the butter and cream involved in classic pasta primavera is great once in a while, so give a fully indulgent recipe a try too. But creating “your own” take on primavera is the best way to enjoy it as often as you crave it!

Pasta Primavera Recipes

If you want a recipe to use as a jumping off point in developing your perfect primavera formula, give one of these a try: 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Cameron Diaz in front on her signature Summer Crunch Salad.
I'll Be Making Cameron Diaz's Go-To Lunch All Summer Long
mini no-bake cheesecakes with berries on top
Our Most Popular Recipe Last Week Is a No-Bake Dessert We’ll Be Making All Summer Long
Kakigori, Japanese Shaved Ice With Mango Puree
I'm a Food Writer and This Is the 1-Ingredient Snack I'll Be Making All Summer Long
Hands using a cheese knife to break chunks of Parmigiano Reggiano from a large wheel of cheese.
6 Ways to Use Parmigiano Reggiano Like a True Italian
Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake
30 Fresh Fruit Dessert Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
overhead view of marinara sauce with fresh herbs and a wooden spoon in a large skillet
Marinara vs. Pasta Sauce: What's the Difference?
Woman putting blueberries into a blender with a yellow and orange ombre background
13 Kitchen Items You Should Own by the Time You Are 30
Spaghetti with tomato sauce on white background
The Secret to Making Pasta Sauce Actually Cling to Your Noodles
a picture of open-faced birrias de Res Tacos
32 Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
an overhead view of a family style serving of Persian rice
Basmati Rice vs. Jasmine rice: What's the Difference?
Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
The Best Instant Pot Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners 
A dunkin' donuts hot coffee and dunkin' iced coffee on orange burst on purple background.
How to Get Free Coffee at Dunkin' Donuts All May Long
boiled water and spaghetti noodle for cooking italian pasta cuisine
9 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking Pasta
Card Placeholder Image
8 Best Pasta Salads of All Time
bowl of french onion soup topped with bread and melted cheese
31 Days of Slow Cooker Recipes to Celebrate Crocktober
Child holding bowl of tomatoes
How to Make Your Summer Tomatoes Last All Year Long