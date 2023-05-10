Nut spreads, such as peanut butter and almond butter, are likely already staples in your pantry, but what about sweet, creamy, and cozy hazelnut spread to start your day? While Americans are known for their love of peanut butter, Italians are known for their love of Nutella.

What Is Nutella?

Nutella is a hazelnut an chocolate spread that is popular to use for desserts and breakfasts. This tasty concoction is often spread on toast or dolloped on pancakes and waffles. It's also common to find Nutella as a filling for sweet crepes.

Most nut spreads are considered healthy because they have minimal ingredients. Although Nutella is made from hazelnuts, they aren't the main ingredient. Nutella isn't considered a nut spread like a peanut butter or cashew butter because it is mainly cocoa and there's plenty of sugar added.

Who Created Nutella?

The initial creation of this beloved spread was by accident. Pietro Ferrero, a pastry shop owner rom Piedmont, Italy, created the recipe when there was a shortage of cocoa for his chocolate spread. Because there wasn't sufficient cocoa available, he decided to mix in ground hazelnuts to compensate.

In 1946, he made Giandujot, a thick paste of cocoa and hazelnut that was made into a thick loaf that could be sliced and placed on a piece of bread. Five years later, the recipe was modified from a thick paste into a creamy spread and named Super Crema.

Thirteen years later, in 1964, Nutella made its debut.

What Is Nutella Made of?

Nutella has a deliciously sweet flavor because sugar is the primary ingredient. Palm oil gives Nutella a spreadable, creamy texture. What makes Nutella, well Nutella, is the combination of hazelnuts with cocoa. According to the ingredient label, each jar is made of around 13% hazelnuts.

There is also skimmed milk powder and soy lecithin. Soy lechithin is a food additive and emulsifier which helps keeps the ingredients together and maintains the smooth, silky texture.

Buckwheat Queen

Get the recipe : Nutella Cream Cheese Pound Cake





Although this can be a common breakfast spread, especially in Europe, it's not the healthiest option. Nutella has a high amount of sugar and oil. For example, two tablespoons of Nutella contains 21 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fat and 200 calories.

The Nutella you buy in the United States may taste sweeter than what purchase in Europe — there are variations in the recipe based on where it's sold.

How to Use Nutella

Nutella is a versatile spread so it's easy to get creative with how to use it. In many European countries, Nutella is part of the breakfast line-up, using Nutella as a spread on toast. If you're looking for a substitute to maple syrup for your pancake or waffles, consider slathering on some hazelnut spread.

And if you're a fan of PB & J or ever mix peanut butter with sliced bananas and call it a sandwich, consider the same recipe but substituting Nutella for peanut butter. Ta-da, you have a new hit for lunch. There are endless possibilities for using Nutella.