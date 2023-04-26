Kitchen Tips All About Ingredients What Is Nigiri? Knowing a few things about nigiri, sushi, and sashimi can help you make the right selection. By Alice Knisley Matthias Alice Knisley Matthias Instagram Twitter Website Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education. Her work appears in The New York Times for Kids, Washington Post Kids, and Food Network. She is a regular contributor for Parade covering food trends, product roundups, recipes, profiles, and celebrity chef interviews. Her work for Boys' Life and Kids Discover has covered subjects like a Master Chef Junior finalist, music and theatre kids at work, how to make food from kitchen scraps, and the science of yeast. Other credits include an America's Test Kitchen cookbook, EatingWell, Highlights for Children, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Meatless Mondays, and regional parenting publications. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on April 26, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email What's the difference between sushi and nigiri? What about sashimi? This can be a matter of confusion if you are in a restaurant and find yourself looking at a lengthy menu. There are a few characteristics to keep in mind to help you understand the choices to help make a decision for what to order or pick up at the store for a meal at home. What is Nigiri? Nigiri is a type of sushi consisting of a small ball of rice topped with wasabi sauce and raw fish or other seafood. In Japanese, the term nigiri (ni-giri) means "two fingers." This refers to the typical bite-sized portion of rice that sushi artists use in assembling the dish. How to Make Homemade Sushi The act of "nigiru" means to grasp the rice form with sliced fresh fish with your hands. The word nigiri comes from the Japanese nigirizushi, which means "hand-pressed sushi." Nigiri sushi is recognizable as an oval-shaped mound of rice with a thin slice of fish, usually raw, placed on top of the grains. The simple presentation makes it a user-friendly starter for someone who is new to Japanese cuisine. How is Nigiri Different From Sushi? Sushi is a Japanese dish featuring rice and another ingredient which usually includes a type of fish or seafood. The fish or seafood can be raw or cooked depending on the way the dish is prepared. The term sushi is often thought of as a dish of raw fish but the term is a mix of the Japanese words for "vinegar" and "rice." The rice for sushi is a medium-grained white rice flavored with vinegar and a combination of salt and sugar. Nigiri combines the slightly sweet taste of sushi rice with fresh fish slices that are eaten raw. What Is Yakitori? A Beginner's Guide to This Japanese Comfort Food Nigiri vs. Sashimi This plate is simply strips of raw fish with no rice. The rice can be served as an accompaniment. The term"sashimi" refers to the slices of raw fish, meaning hooked or pierced meat. Sashimi is not technically considered to be a type of sushi because the traditional version of sushi will always feature rice. Nigiri sushi is a mound of rice formed by hand with a strip of sashimi served on top. You will find sashimi is served with chopsticks for eating. Nigiri vs Maki Maki is a dish is served rolled and held together with a thin sheet of dried seaweed called nori. The inside is made with rice and fillings which can include ingredients like raw fish, cooked shellfish and chopped vegetables. It's the most commonly found sushi in restaurants. The Best Japanese Street Food Snacks, Appetizers, and Small Bites The tube shape is sliced into even bite-sized pieces. Unlike nigiri, the ingredients are usually rolled inside of the seaweed and rice. Types of Nigiri Saba - Mackerel Engawa - Halibut Scallop Kurage-Jellyfish Squid Iwashi - Sardine Uni-Sea Urchin Anago - Eel Maguro-Bluefin Tuna Fish Roe Bluefin Tuna-Otoro Hamachi-Yellowtail Salmon Whether you're making a meal at home or it is a night out at a restaurant you want to have the freshest fish available. When buying fish to use in food preparation it is a good idea to consult with a fishmonger when you can. A fishmonger will help you select the freshest product available for sale. Related: What Are the Different Types of Sushi? What Is Nori? What Is Sashimi? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit