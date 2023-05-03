What Is Mexican Oregano?

Does fresh oregano make you think of a pizza being pulled from a hot wood burning oven? Maybe a grilled chicken rubbed with a paste of garlic and the distinctive flavor of this popular herb.

Oregano can be used as a fresh ingredient or in a dried form. It is one of the few herbs that retains much of its flavor when dried which is why it can work in so many recipes.

This earthy-flavored herb adds personality to dishes like tomato-based sauces and stews, seafood, pizza, and marinated vegetables. When you are looking at the selections in the spice aisle you will find jars of oregano and those labeled as Mexican oregano. What's the difference and how do you use them in recipes?

Mexican Oregano vs. Oregano

Mexican oregano has a recognizable citrus profile with hints of licorice, while regular oregano is an herb associated with Italian and Mediterranean cooking often used in pasta sauces, grilled meats, seafood dishes, and pizza.

The name oregano is derived from the Greek oros (meaning mountain) and ganos (meaning joy). The translation means "joy of the mountains" or "mountain of happiness." Splashes of oregano grow as a ground cover in the hillsides in the Mediterranean and boast a lingering fragrance and tiny flowers.

Mexican oregano is native to Mexico, as well as Guatemala and parts of South America. It is a wild shrub that can reach five feet in height.

Mexican oregano is a staple in Mexican cooking. It's commonly used as a seasoning for roasted meats, pozole, black beans, and as an ingredient in herbal teas.

What Does Mexican Oregano Taste Like?

Mexican oregano pairs well with bold Mexican chili peppers and is found in recipes for salsas, beans, and spicy dishes. It's used by home cooks and professional kitchens alike.

Mexican oregano is stronger than regular leaves of oregano. It comes from the oval-shaped green leaves of the Lippia graveolens plant, which is an herb closely related to lemon verbena.

What's the difference between Mexican oregano and regular oregano in taste? Mexican oregano is a bit stronger and bolder than the standard herb.

How to Use Mexican Oregano

Mexican oregano is used for the pungent flavor and bold presence. A small amount goes a long way with this herb. Sprigs of fresh Mexican oregano can be added to the cavity of poultry or whole fish to lend a subtle infusion of earthiness to the meat as it cooks.

Mexican oregano works in recipes for meat, stews, chili and side dishes. Incorporate it into ground beef tacos, chicken tinga tacos, and more for deep, savory flavor.

Mexican Oregano Substitutes

Marjoram: A good substitute for Mexican oregano is marjoram which has a close flavor profile. You might find the marjoram has a bit more of a minty sweetness to it.

Greek Oregano:This herb brings a woodsy mint flavor to dishes with a warm taste. The pungent profile of the Greek oregano is similar to Mexican oregano.

Lemon verbena: Lemon verbena or lemon beebrush has the same citrus flavors of Mexican oregano. They are all part of the mint family which makes them suitable substitutes for each other in recipes.

Cilantro: Just like the Mexican oregano, cilantro is popular in the Southwest United States and Central America.While cilantro will give you a much brighter taste with lemony and citrusy notes it can work at times as a replacement for Mexican oregano.

Where to Buy Mexican Oregano

Look for Mexican oregano in the spice aisle of your local store. It can sometimes be found in the international food section if your market has one. Most major brands offer a selection of oregano and Mexican oregano in dried form.

You can also find Mexican oregano as a fresh ingredient in the produce section where you can purchase it by the bunch.

