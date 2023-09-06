The Ultimate Guide to Fennel: What It Is and How to Enjoy It

Walking through the produce section of your local grocery store or farmer’s market, have you come across a vegetable that looks like a giant green onion with slightly curvy stalks, resembling celery with tiny leaves attached?

This is fennel, a perennial plant available year-round but most abundant in the fall and winter. Read on to find out what fennel is, what it tastes like, and how you can incorporate it in a a wonderfully wide range of recipes.

What Is Fennel?

Fennel is a plant originated from the Mediterranean, and is a relative of carrots and parsley, members of the Apiaceae family. Depending on the type of fennel, it can be used as a herb, or spice or eaten as a vegetable.

There are three main types of fennel:

Florence fennel: Also known as the bulb or vegetable fennel, this is the mainstay variety sold and eaten as a vegetable. All parts of the plant are edible.

Vulgare fennel: Also known as wild or common fennel, its flowers are ground into a spice fennel pollen, a dried, yellow sweet-spicy seed used for seasoning.

Sweet fennel: Sweet fennel doesn’t have a bulb at the stem. It is used as a herb and a spice with a sweet aroma and a sweet-spicy flavor.

Here, we focus on the Florence or vegetable fennel.

What Does Fennel Taste Like?

Fresh fennel is aromatic, earthy, sweet, and licorice-like. It lends itself nicely to a variety of dishes. You will experience varying tastes and textures depending on whether the fennel is raw or cooked.

Enjoy the raw crunch of celery in salads and creamy coleslaw? You'll love fennel, which is sweeter with hints of delicate licorice flavors.

Cooked fennel is silky, soft, and sweet. This sweetness could be mistaken for onions, especially when both ingredients have a similar texture. However, upon tasting, you can tell the difference between the onion's distinct flavor and cooked fennel's anise notes.

Which Parts of Fennel Do You Eat?

Fennel is a versatile vegetable that won’t create any food waste. All parts of the plant, including the bulb, the stalk, the fronds, and the seeds, are edible and can be used for different dishes.



Fennel Plant vs. Fennel Seed

Fennel seeds are the fruits of the fennel plant. Once harvested, these pale green, oval seed-like fruits are dried, sold, and used as a seasoning and a spice. You can find fennel seeds in whole, crushed, or ground.

Fennel seeds are commonly used in spice blends like garam masala and Chinese five-spice. These aromatic seeds are also the secret ingredient in flavoring Italian pork and breakfast sausages. You can also use them to season fish, steak, and pickled vegetables.

How to Cook With Fennel

Fennel bulb

Cut the bulb into thin slices for raw fennels and add it to salads, like our Fennel and Watercress Salador Fennel Apple Salad. Pair your fennel-containing salads with a citrusy vinaigrette, intensifying the tuber’s flavors without overpowering the rest of the ingredients.

Add sliced fennel to risotto, or enjoy them as side veggies, like our Fresh Green Beans, Fennel, and Feta Cheese to complement your mains. They are also delicious when roasted.

Fennel stalks

The slightly curving stalks are similar to celery’s crunchy texture. Dice or chop the stems for a mirepoix, stew, or julienne them in a tangy brine.



Fennel fronds

You can cut the wilted fronds and use them as herbs; they make a tasty substitute for dill, basil, parsley, and mint. Beyond herbs, cook the fronds in frittatas or use them to garnish your favorite pizzas, meats, and soups.

Where to Buy Fennel

You can find fennel in grocery stores and farmer’s markets year-round, but they are most prominent in early fall and winter. When shopping for fennel, look for a firm, blemish-free white bulb that doesn’t look dry. The stalk should be at least three inches long to prevent the bulb from drying out. The stalks should also look and feel firm and smooth with fresh-looking fronds.

How to Store Fennel

Before storing the fennel in the fridge, take the stalks and fronds apart from the fennel. Stow away the stalks and the leaves separately. Wrap the stems with a dry kitchen towel or place them in a paper bag. Keep the fronds in an open plastic bag or wrapped in a damped paper towel. Both can last up to seven days in the fridge.

Wrap bulbs with a paper towel or store them in a food-grade bag, and make sure to wash the bulbs only before cooking to avoid moisture and mold growth. The bulb can last for about seven days.

Freezing fennel is also possible for later use in soups and stews. For the best texture when thawed, blanch the bulb before freezing. You can also freeze the stems and fronds for up to six months by keeping them intact, rather than taking them apart from the bulb. Place them into a freezer-grade food bag, squeeze out as much air as you can, seal the bag, and stow it in the freezer.