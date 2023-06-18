What Is Double Cream – And Is It Different From Heavy Cream?

Heavy cream, heavy whipping cream, double cream, clotted cream… how many different types of cream can a dairy aisle hold?

If anything should have an entire aisle dedicated to it, cream would be a fitting choice. After all, cream is so iconic a product it’s metamorphosized into its own texture. The mouthfeel of cream stands so apart we use it to describe other things.

Telling the difference between the types, especially with a few sharing words in their name, can get rather tricky. So, what do you do when you come across a recipe that calls for double cream?

What Is Double Cream?

Cream, by definition, is the layer of fat that collects on top of milk. It’s skimmed off before the milk heads into the homogenization process. Double cream, however, is the result of taking that unhomogenized milk and subjecting it to centrifugal force to separate the butterfat from the milk.

Double cream lives up to its name by boasting one of the highest butterfat contents of all the cream varieties, weighing in at 48%. (For extra context, heavy cream or heavy whipping cream’s fat content is 36-38%, and whipping cream’s is 30%.)

Double cream’s density holds favor with pastry cooks, being a head start of sorts on the road to whipped cream. You must take care not to over beat it on accident, since it separates easily (you know, turns to butter). Double cream is a popular dairy product in Britain and Europe and it’s as rich as it sounds.

The British use double cream in recipes the way we use heavy cream or whipping cream here in the US, but they also allow it to accompany dessert the way we might use ice cream.



How Is Double Cream Used?

The most obvious use for double cream is in whipped cream. It also makes a beautiful crème anglaise or other custard, in its natural form or flavored. The higher fat content not only makes for a richer custard but allows anything it touches to feel more luxe and decadent.

The fat is also why it’s an excellent choice to add to hot foods. In hot applications, it’s less likely to separate. Select it when making crème caramel, sauces like tomato cream for pasta, or with broth and pan drippings for a rich sauce for roasted chicken. You can also use double cream make to richer risotto, serve it with scones, or pour it over top a slice of pie or other dessert, the way they do in the UK.

Can Heavy Cream Be Substituted for Double Cream?

As mentioned, double cream is harder to find here in the states. So, swapping in heavy cream is pretty par for the course. But there are a few things to keep in mind when making the ol’ switch-a-roo.

Whatever you’re making won’t be as rich as the recipe author intended. 9 times out of 10 this difference in richness will be negligible, just don’t venture out into swapping a clotted cream or cultured product like sour cream. Those have very different behaviors than heavy cream that might go rogue and ruin your dish.

If you’re adding cream to an acidic sauce like tomato, a less fatty cream could separate. Heavy cream will probably be fine, but whipping cream would be a bit of a risk. To be safe, remove the pan from the heat before adding the cream and avoid bringing it back to a boil afterward.

- Heavy cream in place of double cream in a whipped application is no trouble at all. Just avoid ultra-pasteurized heavy cream. It’ll be tough to whip and less fresh tasting.

- Be mindful of substituting a cream with less fat in baked goods. The drop in fat content could result in something too dry or even too greasy, depending. It may impact the batter’s ability to rise, the cook/bake time, and the final look of what come out of the oven. I’ve yet to notice a major issue in using heavy cream for double in something, but if you do, you’ll notice the likely culprit.

How to Make Double Cream

Since double cream is usually specialty food store specific, there are a couple ways to make it at home.

Stovetop method: Pour ½ gallon whole milk into a large saucepan over low heat. Watch it carefully to be sure it doesn’t scorch, stirring occasionally, and bring it to a delicate boil. Then, use a slotted spoon to skim the fat off the top and into an air-tight container. Place the container in the fridge for a day, then put the contents into a blender to smooth the cream out.

Countertop method: This method is easy and incredibly hands-off. Just pour one cup heavy cream into a glass jar with a tight lid and add one tablespoon buttermilk. Close the lid and shake for one full minute. Next, wrap the jar in a thick towel and let it sit out at room temperature for 12 hours. It’ll get thick, but it’ll still be liquid. This version will be more tangy, so keep that in mind when using it in a recipe and add a little sweetener as needed.

Related:











