Are you familiar with cube steak as a go-to ingredient for meals? It may look like ground beef in appearance, but this cut is actually quite different.

Cube steak is a budget-friendly cut of meat and has the added plus of already being tenderized. This ingredient can be a time saver on a busy night — country-fried steaks, ground beef patties, slow-cooker recipes and burgers. There are a few things to keep in mind when using cube steaks to keep it tender and flavorful for your favorite recipes.

What Is Cube Steak?

Cube steak, can be found in stores labeled as "cubed steak" or "minute steak." It is an inexpensive cut of meat used in recipes for quick dinner ideas, soups and stews. You will also see it on restaurant menus or find recipes for country fried steak" or chicken-fried steak.

A cube steak is usually from the top or bottom round of a cut of meat and has been tenderized by a machine that punctures the surface to break down the tough fibers. The result is a cut with a cube pattern imprinted on the steak, giving the appearance of a ground meat.

Cube steak is a budget-friendly meat item that delivers on flavor for recipes. The meat has been pre-tenderized which makes it a great choice for a get-dinner-on-the-table meal.You want to be careful to cook the cube steak correctly to keep the tenderized character and not have it become unpleasantly tough in texture.

Cube Steak vs. Swiss Steak

Is Swiss steak the same as cube steak?

The term cube steak refers to a cut of meat that has been run through a mechanical tenderizer, called a meat cuber or what is known as a "swissing" machine. This machine uses a mechanical form of tenderizing meat that works to pound out tough cuts. This process creates the distinctive cube-shaped indentations on both sides of the meat.

The resulting steak is called a cube steak or swiss steak.It might seem like the term has something to do with Switzerland, but the name comes from the swissing tenderizing technique used on the meat.

How to Make Cube Steak Tender

Make sure cube steaks stay tender when you cook them with a few simple techniques:

Sautéing

Give your steaks plenty of room in a lightly oiled pan to keep them tender as they cook.This method is perfect for preparing recipes like smothered steaks with onions and peppers.

Pan frying

Pan frying is used to make country-fried steaks — the oil in the pan is heated and the meat is cooked in the pan for a few minutes on each side. Cook steaks until the bread coating is browned and crispy.

Braising

Braising is a slow cook method that starts with a sear of the meat and ends with a simmer. This two-step process works to keep the meat tender like you would cook a traditional pot roast.

What to Make with Cube Steak

Topped with Gravy: A popular way to cook cube steak is topped with a rich gravy. A flavorful brown sauce with mushrooms or a creamy milk-based gravy are featured in many recipes for cube steak.

Country Fried Steaks: Cubed steak is the star of country fried steaks which includes a crispy bread coating for the meat and a white gravy. You can find combinations for these steaks served with fluffy mashed potatoes in recipes and it is a restaurant staple found around the country.

Burgers: You can find burger recipes that swap out the usual ground meat for cubed steak, but be careful not to overcook this version of burgers. You can make burgers from cube steak instead of ground beef or opt for already-formed patties.

Where to Buy Cube Steak

You can find cube steak at a local butcher shop or in the meat section at your local grocery store.

Cube steaks are freezer-friendly to store and have on hand for future meals. Grocery store packaging is usually not suitable for freezing, so the meat will need to be opened and transferred to another packaging. Wrap the meat in plastic wrap and foil, or a re-sealable, dated freezer bag to avoid freezer burn.