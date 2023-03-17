Chiffon cake is an elegant, light-as-air dessert that is sure to impress your friends and family. With its delightful texture and delicate flavor, it’s the perfect choice for special occasions, as well as a simple afternoon treat. Curious about this cloud-like dessert and how it differs from sponge cake and angel cake? Learn all about chiffon cake right here.

What Is Chiffon Cake?

Chiffon cake is a type of sponge cake that is characterized by its light and soft texture. Unlike traditional sponge cakes, which are made with or without butter, chiffon cakes are always made with oil. This gives them a tender, moist crumb and makes them lighter and more delicate than other types of cake.

Chiffon cakes are also unique in that they are leavened with the help of egg whites that are beaten to stiff peaks (typically, with cream of tartar) and folded into the batter. This gives the cake its signature fluffy texture and helps it rise without the need for baking soda.

Chiffon cakes come in a variety of flavors, but some of the most popular include vanilla, chocolate, lemon, and orange. They can be served plain or decorated with whipped cream, fresh fruit, or frosting.

History of Chiffon Cake

Chiffon cake was invented in the United States in the late 1920s by an American baker named Harry Baker. Baker was known for his delicious angel food cakes, but he wanted to create a cake that was even lighter and more delicate. After years of experimentation, he finally came up with the recipe for chiffon cake.



The original recipe was a closely guarded secret, and Baker only sold his cakes to a select group of customers. However, in 1947, he sold the recipe to General Mills, who published it in a cookbook called “The Betty Crocker Recipe Card Library.”

Chiffon Cake vs. Sponge Cake

While both chiffon and sponge cakes have a light and airy texture, they have some differences that set them apart. The primary difference lies in the ingredients used.

A sponge cake typically contains flour, sugar, eggs, and baking powder. In contrast, chiffon cake also includes oil, which gives it a moist texture. Additionally, chiffon cakes use a combination of baking powder and whipped egg whites to create their distinctly fluffy texture.

Chiffon Cake vs. Angel Food Cake

Another cake that is often compared to chiffon cake is angel food cake. Although both cakes share an exceptionally light and airy texture, there are some key differences between them. Angel food cake uses only egg whites and no yolks, which gives it a stark white color and slightly less density.

It also does not contain any fat, such as oil or butter, unlike chiffon cake. Instead, angel food cake gets its richness from the egg whites and sugar only. The texture of angel food cake is also more delicate and spongy than chiffon cake, as it uses a large amount of whipped egg whites to create its structure.

Chiffon Cake Variations



Chiffon cake is incredibly versatile, and you can experiment with different flavors and toppings to create a cake that suits your tastes. Here are some variations you can try:

Lemon Chiffon Cake: Add lemon zest and lemon juice to the batter to give it a zesty flavor. Top with a lemon glaze made from powdered sugar and lemon juice.

Chocolate Chiffon Cake: Add cocoa powder to the batter for a chocolatey twist. Top with chocolate ganache or whipped cream.

Coconut Chiffon Cake: Add shredded coconut to the batter and top with coconut whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes.

Strawberry Chiffon Cake: Fold in pureed strawberries to the batter for a fruity flavor. Top with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.