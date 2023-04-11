Why You Need Butter Powder in Your Pantry

Butter powder is a brilliant ingredient that extends the life of everyone's favorite dairy product. Easy to incorporate into baked goods, sauces, and seasoning blends, this nonperishable will change the way you look at your pantry forever. Learn the basics of buttered powdered here, from common uses to how to make it at home.

What is Butter Powder ?

Powdered butter is simply dehydrated butter that has been ground into a fine powder. Commercial butter powder is made with a moisture-removing process called spray drying, which involves spraying a mist of liquid butter into a heated chamber.

The moisture evaporates, leaving behind a fine powder that can be reconstituted with water or other liquids.

Powdered butter has a long shelf life, making it an excellent choice for camping and hiking trips, as well as for emergency food supplies. It is also a convenient option for home cooks who want to add the rich, creamy flavor of butter to their dishes without having to keep a stick of butter on hand at all times.

How to Use Butter Powder

Powdered butter can be used in a wide variety of dishes and recipes, from baked goods to savory entrees. Here are a few common uses:



Baked Goods - Butter powder can be used in place of regular butter in many baked goods, including cakes, cookies, and breads. Combine it with other dry ingredients to create a more consistent texture.

Emergency Food Supplies - Powdered butter is a popular choice for emergency food supplies, as it has a long shelf life and can be reconstituted with water or other liquids in the event of a natural disaster.

Sauces and Gravies - Powdered butter can be used to add richness and flavor to sauces and gravies. Simply whisk the powder into a liquid, such as milk or broth, until it forms a smooth sauce.

Seasoning - Powdered butter can be used as a seasoning for vegetables, meats, popcorn and other dishes. Sprinkle it over the food before cooking or serving.



How to Make Butter Powder

While it's possible to purchase powdered butter from specialty food stores or online retailers, it is also relatively easy to make at home. Here's a simple recipe to get you started:



Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup nonfat dry milk powder

Instructions:

Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat.

Pour the melted butter into a blender or food processor.

Add the nonfat dry milk powder to the blender and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Spread the mixture out on a baking sheet and let it dry for several hours, stirring occasionally to break up any clumps.

Once the mixture is completely dry, transfer it to a food processor or blender and blend until it forms a fine powder.

Store the powdered butter in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

How to Store Butter Powder

Powdered butter should be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Keep it away from moisture, as this can cause it to clump or spoil. If stored properly, powdered butter can last for up to a year.





