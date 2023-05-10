You may have encountered baby corn in a stir fry or at a salad bar, and been perplexed by these little yellow veggies. They almost look fake since they're so homogeneous in both color and texture, lacking the kernel definition of regular corn.

Unlike regular corn, baby corn has no cob, so you can eat them whole in a host of dishes. So what exactly are they, and how, if at all, are they related to the classic corn we know and love?

What is Baby Corn?

Baby corn's name actually says it all. Baby corn, a.k.a cornlettes, is regular corn that has been harvested much earlier than usual. Baby corn can be harvested from any varietal or corn, but commercial growers often favor particular strains that yield more corn per stalk in order to increase their yield. So, all corn starts out as baby corn; we just let it fully grow before it's picked.

What Does Baby Corn Taste Like?

Since they haven't had time to fully form the cob and silk, the whole baby corn is edible. The interior is slightly firmer but still has a light crunch. The flavor is very mild overall – the whole thing tastes like super fresh, raw corn.

Enjoy it raw or cooked; the flavor is mild and the texture is very tender. You'll most often find it canned, which has been cooked slightly, but you may occasionally come across it fresh, especially at summer farmer's markets.

How Is Baby Corn Grown?

Baby corn is essentially grown the same way as regular corn; it's just harvested sooner, and varieties that produce more than the standard two ears per stalk are favored.

Regular corn on the cob takes over three months to toughen up and mature enough to harvest, but baby corn needs less than two months, so farmers can harvest much quicker.

For kernels to grow, the plant must develop sugar to use as fuel. Since baby corn is harvested before the plant has a chance to pollinate itself, it has way less sugar and retains the plant-y, green flavor of the unpollinated stalk. Baby corn is very popular in many Asian cuisines, especially Thai, and most baby corn is grown in Thailand.

How to Cook Baby Corn

Baby corn has a mild flavor, so light cooking is the best way to preserve its delicate taste. It has a nice crunch, so blanching or a quick sauté in a pan or wok helps preserve the texture, but you can keep them raw for maximum crispness. Try them in salads or as part of a crudité platter with your favorite creamy dip.

They're right at home in stir-fries, curries, and fried rice. Thai cuisine utilizes baby corn often, so try adding them to your favorite Thai dishes or try something new by looking for a Thai recipe that specifically features baby corn. Coconut milk is an excellent complement to baby corn since it helps highlight its sweet, delicate flavor – soups that feature both are a slam dunk.