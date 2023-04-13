What Is Adobo?

Everything you need to know about this multifaceted flavoring.

Published on April 13, 2023
adobo chicken in pan

Adobo is a popular dish that is treasured in Filipino cuisine and throughout the world. It's known for its savory, tangy, and totally unique blend of flavors. Despite its popularity, many people are still unfamiliar with adobo and what it really is. Let's take a closer look at adobo and explore its origins, ingredients, and some tips for making it at home.

What is Adobo?

Adobo is a dish that is usually made with meat (chicken, pork, or beef) marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and other spices. The meat is slowly cooked until it becomes tender and flavorful. Adobo is often served with rice and is a staple dish in many Filipino households. It can refer to a sauce, seasoning, or general style of cooking.

Origins of Adobo

It's believed that adobo-style cooking has ancient roots, with salt and vinegar mixtures being used to preserve meat. Spanish colonizers took the vinegar-marinated concept throughout lands they occupied, including the Philippines, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Peru. Over time, (and with the addition of local ingredients), it evolved into what we now know as adobo.

Lolah&rsquo;s Chicken Adobo

Get the recipe: Lolah's Chicken Adobo

Variations of Adobo

Adobo is an incredibly versatile dish that can be adapted to suit different tastes and preferences. Some variations include adding coconut milk to make it creamy, using pineapple juice for a sweet and tangy flavor, or using different types of meat like fish or squid.

Mexican adobo is often associated with the state of Puebla. It's customarily a wet marinade made with dried chilies, vinegar, and garlic. The chilies used in the marinade can vary depending on family recipe and region, but the most commonly used are ancho and guajillo.

Caribbean adobo is a unique blend of Spanish and African flavors. It combines spices like allspice, ginger, thyme, and scotch bonnet peppers with standard adobo ingredients for a deliciously fiery edge.

Another popular twist is Adobo sa Gata, which is adobo made with coconut milk. This creamy, slightly sweet adobo is a favorite in the southern regions of the Philippines, where coconuts are abundant.

Cooking Tips for Adobo


Cooking adobo is relatively simple, but there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure an authentic, flavorful dish:

  • Use a fatty cut of meat. This kind of cut will result in a more tender and flavorful dish.
  • Marinate the meat overnight. The longer you marinate the meat, the more intense flavors you'll unlock.
  • Low and slow cooking method. Adobo is typically cooked over low heat for a long period of time. This allows the flavors to meld together and the meat to become tender.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Adobo is a dish that can be adjusted to suit personal preferences. If you prefer a sweeter adobo, add a bit more sugar. Throw in more chili peppers if you like it hot.
