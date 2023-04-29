Frying pan, saute pan, and skillet are all terms that you're likely familiar with but may not be able to explain differences between them. Although these cooking vessels are similar, they are not all the same. Whether you're a novice cook or an experienced chef, having proper pans for the dish you're preparing will make your cooking preparation a lot easier, and more importantly — yield the best results. So if you're now wondering, what exactly makes a skillet, well…a skillet, you're not alone.

What Is a Skillet?

A skillet is a type of pan that is used to cook many types of food. A skillet has a larger and deeper surface than the typical frying pan, and has a different design. Skillets have curved sides that flare outward, making them ideal for sauteing or even stir-frying foods. This style pan is also wonderful for moving ingredients around quickly or tossing them without using a wooden spoon.

Is a Skillet the Same as a Frying Pan?

The quick answer is, no. A skillet and frying pan are different because of each’s cooking surface and design. There is often confusion because the terms “skillet” and “frying pan” are often used interchangeably. And you can typically use either one of them for many cooking preparations, even if one is better suited for a specific cooking method. Plus, both of these style pans are often made from the same materials and come in similar sizes, so it's easy to understand why there can be confusion. While similar, a skillet is technically a bit deeper and has a slightly larger cooking surface area than a frying pan.

Skillet vs. Saute Pan: What's the Difference?

Saute pans have straight sides instead of slanted ones, so a higher volume of ingredients or liquid can fit inside, making this style pan ideal for making sauces. Because of the design, sauces don't splash or slosh around as much, making clean-up a lot easier. Another bonus of this pan style is that most saute pans have a fitted lid, which reduces evaporation. These pans are well-suited for cooking methods such as braising, searing, or shallow-frying. But saute pans are heavier due to a wider base, making skillets easier to lift and move.

Skillets have less cooking area which may be a drawback, depending on what you're cooking. That said, skillets have the advantage of making it easy to toss or shake ingredients so that they cook evenly, thanks to the pans’ slanted sides. (You know, the professional chef move, when instead of using a wooden spoon to stir or mix the ingredients, with a quick jerk of the wrist, the ingredients are tossed and quickly caught back in the pan.) Skillets are great pans for sauteing foods and stir-frys because of how easy the pan is to move with agility.

If you're an avid cook and the budget permits, ideally you have both a saute pan and a skillet. However, if you only have one and typically make dishes that require sauteing, you're best bet is to own a skillet.

What Types of Material Can a Skillet Can Be Made From?

Skillets can be made from different types of material. Stainless steel, aluminum, and cast iron are common options. Some skillets are made from a combination of aluminum and stainless steel. Aluminum pans that have a thin gauge (read: not very thick) aren't the best choice since they are more likely to warp.

Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is a versatile material and holds heat well. Many stainless steel skillets are safe to place in the oven (make sure there aren't any plastic parts, though), which is handy when a recipe calls for searing fish or meat and then placing it in the oven to finish cooking. This saves time because you don't have to transfer the ingredients to another dish to bake or roast in the oven. This is, of course, also useful in terms of clean-up being that you don't have to dirty up another receptacle.

Cast Iron

Cast iron is another material to consider because it retains heat extremely well, although it's not the best heat conductor. That means, cast iron takes a while to heat up. Cast iron is best for searing, sauteing, and baking.

But you'll want to factor in that this material is a lot heavier than stainless steel and can be harder to maneuver and lift. There are certain sauces or foods that aren't recommended to be prepared in a cast-iron skillet. If you're simmering a tomato sauce or other acidic foods, or foods that are more likely to stick, such as eggs or crepes, opt for a skillet that isn't cast iron.